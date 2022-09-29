EURO 2024 host cities: Venue guide
Thursday 29 September 2022
UEFA EURO 2024 will take place across ten world class stadiums in Germany from the Olympiastadion Berlin to the Volksparkstadion in Hamburg. Find out history, tourist attractions, fixtures and stadium capacity for all the venues and cities.
Three-time winners Germany will host the 17th UEFA European Championship in 2024.
EURO 2024 will be Germany's first major tournament as hosts since the 2006 FIFA World Cup and fixtures at this summer's showpiece event will take place in ten host cities including the capital, Berlin.
Discover the stadium capacity, history, fixtures and top tourist attractions for Berlin, Cologne, Munich, Frankfurt, Hamburg, Dortmund, Leipzig, Gelsenkirchen, Stuttgart and Düsseldorf with our venue guides.
Berlin
Germany's capital since reunification in 1990, Berlin is one of the country's most exciting and diverse places to visit. Top tourist attractions in a city bursting with history and culture include the Brandenburg Gate and the 368m-tall TV tower, offering sweeping views from its observation deck.
Olympiastadion Berlin
- Stadium capacity: 70,000
- Home team: Hertha Berlin
- Notably hosted: 2006 FIFA World Cup final, 2015 UEFA Champions League final
Olympiastadion Berlin history
The biggest venue at EURO 2024, the Olympiastadion has staged every German Cup final since 1985, as well as several high-profile games on the continental and international stage. Berlin hosted the 2006 World Cup final between Italy and France. Nine years later, Barcelona beat Juventus at the Olympiastadion Berlin to win the 2015 UEFA Champions League final.
EURO 2024 matches
15/06: B1 vs B2
21/06: D1 vs D3
25/06: D2 vs D3
29/06: Round of 16
06/07: Quarter-final
14/07: Final
Cologne
A city with a rich history, Cologne sits on the River Rhine and is home to more than 1 million inhabitants, as well as Germany's most visited landmark: the Cathedral Church of Saint Peter, a UNESCO World Heritage Site.
Cologne Stadium
- Stadium capacity: 47,000
- Home team: 1. FC Köln
- Notably hosted: 2020 UEFA Europa League final
Cologne Stadium history
The home ground of 1. FC Köln, Cologne Stadium was reconstructed to stage matches at the 2006 World Cup and since 2010 has been the regular venue for Germany's Women's Cup final, as well as hosting American football, ice hockey and music concerts.
EURO 2024 matches
15/06: A3 vs A4
19/06: A2 vs A4
22/06: E1 vs E3
25/06: C4 vs C1
30/06: Round of 16
Dortmund
Considered the cultural heart of the Ruhr region, Dortmund was known predominantly for coal, steel and beer 50 years ago, but has evolved into a major tech hub, with a lively cultural scene and rich sporting heritage on show at the German Football Museum.
BVB Stadion Dortmund
- Stadium capacity: 66,000
- Home team: Borussia Dortmund
- Notably hosted: 2001 UEFA Cup final
BVB Stadion Dortmund history
One of the most renowned venues in world football thanks to its famous 'Yellow Wall' stand, the BVB Stadion Dortmund is one of the largest arenas at UEFA EURO 2024 and has hosted a string of World Cup and European football fixtures, including the 2001 UEFA Cup final between Liverpool and Deportivo Alavés.
EURO 2024 matches
15/06: B3 vs B4
18/06: F1 vs F2
22/06: F1 vs F3
25/06: D4 vs D1
29/06: Round of 16
10/07: Semi-final
Düsseldorf
The capital of North Rhine-Westphalia, Düsseldorf has 650,000 inhabitants and more than 250 beer houses and restaurants in its Old Town, which has been dubbed 'the longest bar in the world'.
Düsseldorf Arena
- Stadium capacity: 47,000
- Home team: Fortuna Düsseldorf
- Notably hosted: 1988 UEFA European Championship group games (former Rheinstadion)
Düsseldorf Arena history
The Düsseldorf Arena is one of the smaller UEFA EURO 2024 venues but still has a capacity of well over 40,000 and is currently home to Fortuna Düsseldorf, whose most recent Bundesliga campaign came in 2019/20.
EURO 2024 matches
17/06: D3 vs D4
21/06: E2 vs E4
24/06: B4 vs B1
01/07: Round of 16
06/07: Quarter-final
Frankfurt
A global hub for commerce and finance situated on the banks of the river Main, Frankfurt is Germany's fifth largest city and its distinct skyline has earned it the nickname 'Mainhattan'.
Frankfurt Arena
- Stadium capacity: 46,000
- Home team: Eintracht Frankfurt
- Notably hosted: 2002 UEFA Women's Cup final, 2006 World Cup quarter-final
Frankfurt Arena history
The Frankfurt Arena, home of Eintracht Frankfurt, was built in 1925 and has hosted games at several major tournaments including the 1988 UEFA European Championship and the 2006 World Cup.
EURO 2024 matches
17/06: E1 vs E2
20/06: C2 vs C4
23/06: A4 vs A1
26/06: E2 vs E3
01/07: Round of 16
Gelsenkirchen
Gelsenkirchen is known for its coal mining and steelmaking history, but visitors will these days find green space, theatres and boat cruises, as well as industrial heritage in the Ruhr region.
Arena AufSchalke
- Stadium capacity: 50,000
- Home team: Schalke
- Notably hosted: 2004 UEFA Champions League final, 2006 World Cup quarter-final
Arena AufSchalke history
The Arena AufSchalke, which opened in August 2001, is the home of seven-time German champions and 1996/97 UEFA Cup winners Schalke and features a retractable roof and slide-out pitch. Cristiano Ronaldo provided a memorable moment here for Portugal in their shoot-out success over England at the 2006 World Cup.
EURO 2024 matches
16/06: C3 vs C4
20/06: B1 vs B3
26/06: F2 vs F3
30/06: Round of 16
Hamburg
The third biggest European city that is not a national capital, Hamburg has a world-renowned harbour, a rich cultural history, impressive architecture and nightlife that makes it a 'bucket list' city for many tourists.
Volksparkstadion Hamburg
- Stadium capacity: 50,000
- Home team: Hamburger SV
- Notably hosted: 2010 Europa League final, 2006 World Cup quarter-final
Volksparkstadion Hamburg history
The Volksparkstadion Hamburg was first opened in 1953 but received a significant upgrade in 2000 and has hosted matches at the 1988 UEFA European Championship and the 1974 and 2006 World Cups.
EURO 2024 matches
16/06: D1 vs D2
19/06: B2 vs B4
22/06: F2 vs F4
26/06: F4 vs F1
05/07: Quarter-final
Leipzig
Once the home of Johann Sebastian Bach, Leipzig is steeped in culture and history, not least the peaceful demonstrations in 1989 which captured the mood as Germany moved toward reunification.
Leipzig Stadium
- Stadium capacity: 42,000
- Home team: RB Leipzig
- Notably hosted: 2006 World Cup group stage and round of 16 games
Leipzig Stadium history
Home to Bundesliga side RB Leipzig, Leipzig Stadium – which features a state-of-the-art roof – opened in 2004, having been rebuilt inside the shell of the old Zentralstadion, the biggest stadium in the former East Germany.
EURO 2024 matches
18/06: F3 vs F4
21/06: D2 vs D4
24/06: B2 vs B3
02/07: Round of 16
Munich
Home to around 1.6 million people, Munich is Germany's third largest city and a destination brimming with history, art galleries, parks and beer gardens.
Munich Football Arena
- Stadium capacity: 67,000
- Home team: Bayern München
- Notably hosted: 2012 UEFA Champions League final, EURO 2020 quarter-final
Munich Football Arena history
Built by local rivals Bayern München and 1860 München, the Munich Football Arena was opened in 2005, although Bayern have since taken full ownership of the stadium. It served up a memorable 2012 Champions League final, when Chelsea defied home advantage to beat Bayern on penalties, and held several UEFA EURO 2020 games, including Italy's 2-1 quarter-final victory against Belgium.
EURO 2024 matches
14/06: A1 vs A2
17/06: E3 vs E4
20/06: C1 vs C3
25/06: C2 vs C3
02/07: Round of 16
09/07: Semi-final
Stuttgart
Stuttgart is a major industrial city and home to two of the most famous car manufacturers in the world, Mercedes and Porsche, but visitors can also enjoy a rich winemaking and culinary scene, with Flädlesuppe (pancake soup) among the local specialities.
Stuttgart Arena
- Stadium capacity: 54,000
- Home team: VfB Stuttgart
- Notably hosted: 1998 European Cup final, 2006 World Cup third-place play-off
Stuttgart Arena history
The Stuttgart Arena has been renovated and modernised several times since being built in 1993 and has staged games at the 1974 and 2006 World Cups, as well as the 1988 UEFA European Championship.
EURO 2024 matches
16/06: C1 vs C2
19/06: A1 vs A3
23/06: A2 vs A3
26/06: E4 vs E1
05/07: Quarter-final
When is UEFA EURO 2024?
The UEFA EURO 2024 final tournament is scheduled to take place in June and July 2024. The exact dates will appear on UEFA.com when confirmed.
The qualifying draw takes place in Frankfurt on 9 October 2022, with the final tournament draw due to be made in December 2023 in Hamburg.