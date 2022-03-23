Juventus 2-1 Lyon: Bonfantini seals comeback win against ten-player OL

Juventus punished a red card for Lyon as they hit back to win 2-1 in their UEFA Women's Champions League quarter-final opener in Turin.

Catarina Macario's eighth-minute goal had been scant reward for the seven-time winners' first-half dominance, but Ellie Carpenter's dismissal after the break proved pivotal. Cristiana Girelli pounced on a loose ball to equalise for Juve and Agnese Bonfantini came off the bench to score a late winner and shift the momentum ahead of the decider next Thursday.

Match in brief: Late drama as Juventus rally

Macario had skied Delphine Cascarino's cutback in a brisk start, but continued visiting pressure told soon after when she found the target with a firm header from Selma Bacha's cross. Lyon, pressing high up the pitch, continued to dominate possession and territory, but a backtracking Girelli and the offside flag thwarted Melvine Malard as a second goal remained elusive before the break.

Carpenter's dismissal for pulling back Valentina Cernoia shortly after the hour mark threatened to turn the tie and soon did. Girelli capitalised on Sarah Bouhaddi's spill from close range, before Bonfantini – two minutes after coming on – raced onto Arianna Caruso's fine threaded pass with seven minutes remaining to slot low into the net, cap a dramatic comeback, and raise hopes of a knockout shock against the competition's most successful side.

"She made all the difference after coming on as a substitute and scoring the winner – the stand-out player of the night."

UEFA Technical Observer panel

Reporter's view

Fabio Balaudo, match reporter: If someone had told me two years ago that Juventus would be playing on a par with the seven-time UEFA Women's Champions League winners, I wouldn't have believed them. Yet that is exactly what happened tonight. The 2-1 win is an incredible result for the Bianconere because it leaves every scenario open for the return leg. Lyon are strong, but Juventus managed to scare them off. And in a week's time, they will be aiming for a shock qualification.

Reaction

Agnese Bonfantini, Juventus match winner and Player of the Match: "It's incredible – I'm in seventh heaven. We knew it wasn't an easy game but we prepared very well during the week and earned the victory. You know, Juve never give up. And now we are going to do our best in France as our aim is to reach the next stage."

Linda Sembrant, Juventus defender: "I'm really happy and proud of the team. Lyon are a strong team and they had quite a lot of the ball in the first half, but we knew the game would be long and we managed to get back in."

Catarina Macario, Lyon goalscorer: "We controlled the game for most of the time, but this is football. If you don't score then you take a risk. Juventus are a great team, they are getting better and better and they have a great coach too."

Key stats

Including qualifiers, Cristiana Girelli is the top scorer in the Women's Champions League this season on nine goals.

Lyon have lost only three of their last 41 Women's Champions League matches (W35 D3).

Juventus are playing in their first-ever Women's Champions League quarter-final.

Lyon still possess an enviable record at this stage﻿, having progressed in each of their first 11 ties before last season's away-goals elimination by Paris Saint-Germain.

Sarah Bouhaddi started for Lyon on her return from loan at OL Reign, equalling Emma Byrne's competition appearance record for a goalkeeper (77).

Line-ups

Juventus: Peyraud-Magnin; Lundorf, Gama, Sembrant, Boattin; Rosucci (Caruso 66), Pedersen, Grosso (Bonansea 66); Hurtig (Stašková 90+1), Girelli (Bonfantini 81), Cernoia (Nilden 90+1)

Lyon: Bouhaddi; Buchanan, Renard, Mbock Bathy; Carpenter, Egurrola, Macario (Cayman 67), Henry (Horan 76), Bacha (Marozsán 76); D. Cascarino (Laurent 85), Malard