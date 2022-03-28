UEFA.com works better on other browsers
Wolfsburg vs Arsenal Women's Champions League facts

Monday 28 March 2022

Wolfsburg host Arsenal at their men's stadium after the Gunners struck late to draw the first leg 1-1.

Lotte Wubben-Moy (right) was Arsenal's first-leg hero Arsenal FC via Getty Images

There is nothing between Wolfsburg and Arsenal, who are level at 1-1 as they both aim for a seventh UEFA Women's Champions League semi-final appearance.

• Lotte Wubben-Moy's 89th-minute equaliser for Arsenal cancelled out tournament top scorer Tabea Wassmuth's 19th-minute opener in the first leg at the Arsenal Stadium on 23 March.

• The Frauen-Bundesliga club have reached this stage for a tenth campaign in a row – a competition best – although they fell at this hurdle to English opposition last season, losing 2-1 away and 3-0 at home to eventual finalists Chelsea.

• This is the She-Wolves' 79th UEFA Women's Champions League match, overtaking 1. FFC Frankfurt's German record. Wolfsburg have won 55 matches in this competition – a figure bettered by only Lyon (94) and Arsenal (56).

• Two-time winners Die Wölfinnen finished top of Group A in a three-way head-to-head with Juventus and eliminated Chelsea, recording emphatic home victories against Servette (5-0) and Chelsea (4-0) either side of a 2-0 loss to Juve.

• Arsenal, whose journey in this season's tournament began in round 1, have made it to a record 14th quarter-final. The 2006/07 winners are aiming for a first semi-final appearance since 2012/13, when they were beaten by Wolfsburg (0-2 h, 1-2 a).

• Jonas Eidevall's side have already lost on German soil this season, going down 4-1 at Hoffenheim in their final Group C match on 15 December.

Ones to watch: Wolfsburg

Alexandra Popp
• The 30-year-old's first-leg appearance was her 82nd in the UEFA Women's Champions League, moving her into second place behind Lyon's Wendie Renard (98).

• Popp made her comeback from injury in the 4-1 Frauen-Bundesliga win against Freiburg on 6 March having been sidelined with a knee issue since April 2021.

• The German international is a three-time winner of this competition having been part of the FCR 2001 Duisburg side that triumphed in the 2008/09 UEFA Women's Cup.

• The forward's 47th-minute goal sparked Wolfsburg's comeback from 2-0 down against Tyresö FF in the 2014 final, the She-Wolves eventually triumphing 4-3.

Jill Roord
• The 24-year-old hit two goals in the 4-1 Frauen-Bundesliga victory at Eintracht Frankfurt on 26 March, taking her to a club-high nine league goals this season.

• The midfielder joined Wolfsburg in May 2021 after two seasons with Arsenal, where she hit successive Women's Super League hat-tricks in the space of six days in September 2020.

• Roord was named Player of the Match after scoring in the 3-0 away win against Servette on 8 December, and was also on target against Arsenal's domestic rivals Chelsea on Matchday 1.

• The Dutch international has won European Championships at both Under-19 (2014) and senior level (2017), and struck four goals in the Netherlands' UEFA Women's EURO 2022 qualifying campaign.

Tabea Wassmuth
• The attacking midfielder was named Player of the Match in the first-leg draw, winning the award for the third time this season, more than any other player.

• The 25-year-old's goal against the Gunners was her ninth in this season's UEFA Women's Champions League, more than any other player in the competition proper.

• Wassmuth has scored in all but two of her European appearances this season including qualifying, drawing a blank only against Bordeaux on 1 September and Juventus on 18 November.

• The German international is hoping to emulate Zsanett Jakabfi (2016/17) and Pernille Harder (2018/19) by finishing top of the UEFA Women's Champions League scoring charts with Wolfsburg; both Jakabfi and Harder struck eight goals in those seasons.

Ones to watch: Arsenal

Vivianne Miedema
• The 25-year-old spent three seasons with Bayern München, winning successive Frauen-Bundesliga trophies in 2014/15 and 2015/16 – with Wolfsburg runners-up in both campaigns, before they recovered to pip Miedema's side to the league title in 2016/17.

• The forward's goal gave Bayern a 1-0 first-leg lead against Paris Saint-Germain in the 2016/17 quarter-finals, although the French side won 4-0 in the return fixture.

• Miedema has twice been joint top scorer in this competition, scoring eight – along with Wolfsburg's Zsanett Jakabfi – in 2016/17 and ten in 2019/20.

• The Dutch international's last six Arsenal goals have come at home; she is without an away goal since finding the net in the 2-0 Women's Super League win at Manchester United on 21 November.

Nikita Parris
• The 28-year-old has two UEFA Women's Champions League quarter-final goals to her name, including one against German opposition – scoring the opener in Lyon's 2-1 defeat of Bayern in August 2020.

• The forward scored four times in Lyon's run to the 2019/20 final but was suspended for the decisive 3-1 win against Wolfsburg.

• Arsenal's summer signing scored in the 4-0 Women's FA Cup defeat of Coventry United on 18 March, her first goal since the 5-1 win against HB Køge on 10 November.

• Three of Parris' five Gunners goals so far have come in this competition; she also scored in the qualifying rounds against Okzhetpes and Slavia Praha.

Lotte Wubben-Moy
• The 23-year-old struck the vital late equaliser in the first-leg draw against Wolfsburg.

• The centre-back has scored in her last two European appearances, heading Arsenal's second goal in their 3-0 Matchday 4 victory against HB Køge on 17 November.

• Wubben-Moy rejoined the Gunners in September 2020 after almost three seasons with American college side North Carolina Tar Heels.

• The English international – an Arsenal fan as a child – came through the club's youth system, making her debut aged 16 in July 2015.

Highlights: Arsenal 1-1 Wolfsburg

Key stats

• Wolfsburg have won four of their previous five UEFA Women's Champions League matches against English clubs in Wolfsburg, drawing the other.

• Wolfsburg have lost only two of their previous 13 European matches against English clubs (W8 D3).

• The German club, however, have won only one of their last seven matches in the UEFA Women's Champions League quarter-finals (D2 L4).

• Wolfsburg have failed to score in only two of their last 38 UEFA Women's Champions League matches.

• Arsenal have lost five of their six UEFA Women's Champions League away matches against German clubs (W1) and have won just three of 13 home and away overall (D2 L8).

• The Gunners are without a win in their last three UEFA Women's Champions League matches (D1 L2).

• Arsenal have failed to score in just one of their last 16 European fixtures.

