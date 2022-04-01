2022 World Cup draw: European hopefuls learn fate
Friday 1 April 2022
Holders France will face Denmark while Spain take on Germany in the group stage after the FIFA World Cup draw was made.
Holders France will meet Denmark in the group stage after the FIFA World Cup group stage draw was made. Les Bleus will also face Tunisia and the winner of the play-off featuring Peru, Australia and United Arab Emirates.
Several other groups will feature intriguing all-European matches with Spain versus Germany the stand-out fixture in Group E while Belgium will meet Croatia in Group F and Serbia and Switzerland go head to head in Group G.
World Cup groups
Group A: Qatar (hosts), Ecuador, Senegal, Netherlands
Group B: England, Iran, United States, Wales / Scotland / Ukraine
Group C: Argentina, Saudi Arabia, Mexico, Poland
Group D: France, Peru / Australia / United Arab Emirates, Denmark, Tunisia
Group E: Spain, Costa Rica / New Zealand, Germany, Japan
Group F: Belgium, Canada, Morocco, Croatia
Group G: Brazil, Serbia, Switzerland, Cameroon
Group H: Portugal, Ghana, Uruguay, Korea Republic
Europe's World Cup hopefuls
Belgium – third 2018 (World Cup best)
Croatia – runners-up 2018
Denmark – quarter-finals 1998
England – winners 1966
France – winners 1998, 2018
Germany – winners 1954, 1974, 1990, 2014
Netherlands – runners-up 1974, 1978, 2010
Poland – third 1974, 1982
Portugal – third 1966
Serbia – fourth 1930*, 1962*
Spain – winners 2010
Switzerland – quarter-finals 1934, 1938, 1954
Scotland, Ukraine or Wales will be Europe's 13th and final team in Qatar.
*As Yugoslavia
When are the 2022 World Cup matches?
*All times are local time; mainland Europe is two hours behind, UK and Portugal three hours behind
Group stage
By team
Belgium: vs Canada (23 November), vs Morocco (27 November), vs Croatia (1 December)
Croatia: vs Morocco (23 November), vs Canada (27 November), vs Belgium (1 December)
Denmark: vs Tunisia (22 November), vs France (26 November), vs Peru / Australia / United Arab Emirates (30 November)
England: vs Iran (21 November), vs United States (25 November), vs Wales / Scotland / Ukraine (29 November)
France: vs Peru / Australia / United Arab Emirates (22 November), vs Denmark (26 November), vs Tunisia (30 November)
Germany: vs Japan (23 November), vs Spain (27 November), vs Costa Rica / New Zealand (1 December)
Netherlands: vs Senegal (21 November), vs Ecuador (25 November), vs Qatar (29 November)
Poland: vs Mexico (22 November), vs Saudi Arabia (26 November), vs Argentina (30 November)
Portugal: vs Ghana (24 November), vs Uruguay (28 November), vs Korea Republic (2 December)
Serbia: vs Brazil (24 November), vs Cameroon (28 November), vs Switzerland (2 December)
Spain: vs Costa Rica / New Zealand (23 November), vs Germany (27 November), vs Japan (1 December)
Switzerland: vs Cameroon (24 November), vs Brazil (28 November), vs Serbia (2 December)
Scotland, Ukraine or Wales: vs United States (21 November), vs Iran (25 November), vs England (29 November)
By date
Monday 21 November
Senegal vs Netherlands, England vs Iran, United States vs Wales / Scotland / Ukraine
Tuesday 22 November
Mexico vs Poland, France vs Peru / Australia / United Arab Emirates, Denmark vs Tunisia
Wednesday 23 November
Spain vs Costa Rica / New Zealand, Germany vs Japan, Belgium vs Canada, Morocco vs Croatia
Thursday 24 November
Brazil vs Serbia, Switzerland vs Cameroon, Portugal vs Ghana
Friday 25 November
Netherlands vs Ecuador, England vs United States, Wales / Scotland / Ukraine vs Iran
Saturday 26 November
Poland vs Saudi Arabia, France vs Denmark
Sunday 27 November
Spain vs Germany, Belgium vs Morocco, Croatia vs Canada
Monday 28 November
Brazil vs Switzerland, Cameroon vs Serbia, Portugal vs Uruguay
Tuesday 29 November
Netherlands vs Qatar, Wales / Scotland / Ukraine vs England
Wednesday 30 November
Poland vs Argentina, Tunisia vs France, Peru / Australia / United Arab Emirates vs Denmark
Thursday 1 December
Japan vs Spain, Costa Rica / New Zealand vs Germany, Croatia vs Belgium
Friday 2 December
Serbia vs Switzerland, Korea Republic vs Portugal
Round of 16
Saturday 3 December
1 – Winner A vs Runner-up B (18:00)
2 – Winner C vs Runner-up D (22:00)
Sunday 4 December
3 – Winner D vs Runner-up C (18:00)
4 – Winner B vs Runner-up A (22:00)
Monday 5 December
5 – Winner E vs Runner-up F (18:00)
6 – Winner G vs Runner-up H (22:00)
Tuesday 6 December
7 – Winner F vs Runner-up E (18:00)
8 – Winner H vs Runner-up G (22:00)
Quarter-finals
Friday 8 December
QF1 – Winner 5 vs Winner 6 (18:00)
QF2 – Winner 1 vs Winner 2 (22:00)
Saturday 9 December
QF3 – Winner 7 vs Winner 8 (18:00)
QF4 – Winner 3 vs Winner 4 (22:00)
Semi-finals
Tuesday 13 December
SF1 – Winner QF2 vs Winner QF1 (22:00)
Wednesday 14 December
SF2 – Winner QF4 vs Winner QF3 (22:00)
Third place play-off:
Saturday 17 December
Loser SF1 vs Loser SF2 (18:00)
Final
Sunday 18 December
Winner SF1 vs Winner SF2 (18:00)
Europe's World Cup triumphs
1934 Italy (hosts, Italy)
1938 Italy (France)
1954 West Germany (Switzerland)
1966 England (England)
1974 West Germany (West Germany)
1982 Italy (Madrid)
1990 West Germany (Italy)
1998 France (France)
2006 Italy (Germany)
2010 Spain (South Africa)
2014 Germany (Brazil)
2018 France (Russia)