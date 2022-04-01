UEFA.com works better on other browsers
For the best possible experience, we recommend using Chrome, Firefox or Microsoft Edge.

2022 World Cup draw: European hopefuls learn fate

Friday 1 April 2022

Holders France will face Denmark while Spain take on Germany in the group stage after the FIFA World Cup draw was made.

Cafu pulls out France during the FIFA World Cup draw in Qatar
Cafu pulls out France during the FIFA World Cup draw in Qatar Getty Images

Holders France will meet Denmark in the group stage after the FIFA World Cup group stage draw was made. Les Bleus will also face Tunisia and the winner of the play-off featuring Peru, Australia and United Arab Emirates.

Several other groups will feature intriguing all-European matches with Spain versus Germany the stand-out fixture in Group E while Belgium will meet Croatia in Group F and Serbia and Switzerland go head to head in Group G.

World Cup groups

Group A: Qatar (hosts), Ecuador, Senegal, Netherlands

Group B: England, Iran, United States, Wales / Scotland / Ukraine

Group C: Argentina, Saudi Arabia, Mexico, Poland

Group D: France, Peru / Australia / United Arab Emirates, Denmark, Tunisia

Group E: Spain, Costa Rica / New Zealand, Germany, Japan

Group F: Belgium, Canada, Morocco, Croatia

Group G: Brazil, Serbia, Switzerland, Cameroon

Group H: Portugal, Ghana, Uruguay, Korea Republic

Watch all the qualifying highlights

Europe's World Cup hopefuls

Belgium – third 2018 (World Cup best)
Croatia – runners-up 2018
Denmark – quarter-finals 1998
England – winners 1966
France – winners 1998, 2018
Germany – winners 1954, 1974, 1990, 2014
Netherlands – runners-up 1974, 1978, 2010
Poland – third 1974, 1982
Portugal – third 1966
Serbia – fourth 1930*, 1962*
Spain – winners 2010
Switzerland – quarter-finals 1934, 1938, 1954

Scotland, Ukraine or Wales will be Europe's 13th and final team in Qatar.

*As Yugoslavia

When are the 2022 World Cup matches?

*All times are local time; mainland Europe is two hours behind, UK and Portugal three hours behind

Group stage

By team

Belgium: vs Canada (23 November), vs Morocco (27 November), vs Croatia (1 December)
Croatia: vs Morocco (23 November), vs Canada (27 November), vs Belgium (1 December)
Denmark: vs Tunisia (22 November), vs France (26 November), vs Peru / Australia / United Arab Emirates (30 November)
England: vs Iran (21 November), vs United States (25 November), vs Wales / Scotland / Ukraine (29 November)
France: vs Peru / Australia / United Arab Emirates (22 November), vs Denmark (26 November), vs Tunisia (30 November)
Germany: vs Japan (23 November), vs Spain (27 November), vs Costa Rica / New Zealand (1 December)
Netherlands: vs Senegal (21 November), vs Ecuador (25 November), vs Qatar (29 November)
Poland: vs Mexico (22 November), vs Saudi Arabia (26 November), vs Argentina (30 November)
Portugal: vs Ghana (24 November), vs Uruguay (28 November), vs Korea Republic (2 December)
Serbia: vs Brazil (24 November), vs Cameroon (28 November), vs Switzerland (2 December)
Spain: vs Costa Rica / New Zealand (23 November), vs Germany (27 November), vs Japan (1 December)
Switzerland: vs Cameroon (24 November), vs Brazil (28 November), vs Serbia (2 December)
Scotland, Ukraine or Wales: vs United States (21 November), vs Iran (25 November), vs England (29 November)

By date

Monday 21 November
Senegal vs Netherlands, England vs Iran, United States vs Wales / Scotland / Ukraine

Tuesday 22 November
Mexico vs Poland, France vs Peru / Australia / United Arab Emirates, Denmark vs Tunisia

Wednesday 23 November
Spain vs Costa Rica / New Zealand, Germany vs Japan, Belgium vs Canada, Morocco vs Croatia

Thursday 24 November
Brazil vs Serbia, Switzerland vs Cameroon, Portugal vs Ghana

Friday 25 November
Netherlands vs Ecuador, England vs United States, Wales / Scotland / Ukraine vs Iran

Saturday 26 November
Poland vs Saudi Arabia, France vs Denmark

Sunday 27 November
Spain vs Germany, Belgium vs Morocco, Croatia vs Canada

Monday 28 November
Brazil vs Switzerland, Cameroon vs Serbia, Portugal vs Uruguay

Tuesday 29 November
Netherlands vs Qatar, Wales / Scotland / Ukraine vs England

Wednesday 30 November
Poland vs Argentina, Tunisia vs France, Peru / Australia / United Arab Emirates vs Denmark

Thursday 1 December
Japan vs Spain, Costa Rica / New Zealand vs Germany, Croatia vs Belgium

Friday 2 December
Serbia vs Switzerland, Korea Republic vs Portugal

How did the European Qualifiers work?

Round of 16

Saturday 3 December
1 – Winner A vs Runner-up B (18:00)
2 – Winner C vs Runner-up D﻿ (22:00)

Sunday 4 December
3 – Winner D vs Runner-up C (18:00)
4 – Winner B vs Runner-up A﻿﻿ (22:00)

Monday 5 December
5 – Winner E vs Runner-up F (18:00)
6 – Winner G vs Runner-up H﻿ (22:00)

Tuesday 6 December
7 – Winner F vs Runner-up E (18:00)
8 – Winner H vs Runner-up G﻿ (22:00)

Quarter-finals

Friday 8 December
QF1 – Winner 5 vs Winner 6 (18:00)
QF2 – Winner 1 vs Winner 2﻿ (22:00)

Saturday 9 December
QF3 – Winner 7 vs Winner 8 (18:00)
QF4 – Winner 3 vs Winner 4﻿ (22:00)

Semi-finals

Tuesday 13 December
SF1 – Winner QF2 vs Winner QF1﻿ (22:00)

Wednesday 14 December
SF2 – Winner QF4 vs Winner QF3﻿ (22:00)

Third place play-off:

Saturday 17 December
Loser SF1 vs Loser SF2 (18:00)

Final

Sunday 18 December
Winner SF1 vs Winner SF2 (18:00)

Europe's World Cup triumphs

1934 Italy (hosts, Italy)
1938 Italy (France)
1954 West Germany (Switzerland)
1966 England (England)
1974 West Germany (West Germany)
1982 Italy (Madrid)
1990 West Germany (Italy)
1998 France (France)
2006 Italy (Germany)
2010 Spain (South Africa)
2014 Germany (Brazil)
2018 France (Russia)

© 1998-2022 UEFA. All rights reserved. Last updated: Friday 1 April 2022

Selected for you

Ronaldo: All-time top scorer
Live 29/03/2022

Ronaldo: All-time top scorer

Cristiano Ronaldo holds the world record for international goals, with a tally of 115.
Europe's top international scorers
Live 29/03/2022

Europe's top international scorers

Cristiano Ronaldo has scored a staggering 115 international goals for Portugal.
How Ronaldo has scored his Portugal goals
Live 29/03/2022

How Ronaldo has scored his Portugal goals

The who, what, when, how behind Cristiano Ronaldo’s 115 international goals.
Most capped Europeans: Ronaldo top
Live 28/03/2022

Most capped Europeans: Ronaldo top

Cristiano Ronaldo holds the European men's record of 186 caps.