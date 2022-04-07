UEFA Europa League icon André Villas-Boas to treat 'Gone Europa' prize winners to thrilling matchday experience in Seville

André Villas-Boas will make a sensational return to management this summer after agreeing to take charge of the 'Gone Europa' fan squad at the 2022 UEFA Europa League final on Wednesday 18 May.

Aged 33 years and 213 days, Villas-Boas became the youngest manager to win a major UEFA club competition when he steered Porto to glory in the 2010/11 season. In that decider in Dublin, he had the likes of Radamel Falcao, Hulk and João Moutinho at his disposal; at this year's final in Seville, he will lead a lucky prize winner and ten of their friends through a special experience.

André Villas-Boas and his players celebrate Porto's 2011 final win

The Portuguese tactician will spend an unforgettable day in Seville with the 'Gone Europa' competition winners. Villas-Boas will deliver a pre-match team talk to his XI, provide insightful half-time analysis from the stands, and then join the prize winners for a post-match celebration.

In addition to receiving 11 tickets to the match and the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to learn the tricks of the trade directly from Villas-Boas, the competition winner and friends will be whisked away for an exciting two-night stay in Seville at the luxurious 'Gone Europa' house, with prizes and exclusive experiences provided by UEFA Europa League official partners Heineken, Just Eat, Bwin and Enterprise during the final.

Launched at the start of the 2021/22 season, 'Gone Europa' is a promotional campaign designed to showcase the thrills and excitement that have become synonymous with the tournament. Fans can enter the 'Gone Europa' competition by simply guessing which player from this season's UEFA Europa League is hidden behind the emoji.

Villas-Boas said: "Winning the UEFA Europa League in 2011 was one of the most thrilling experiences of my career as a manager. To win a major European trophy is a huge honour and that night in Dublin will always have a special place in my heart.

2011 final highlights: Porto 1-0 Braga

"This competition is always very exciting and, as we enter the latter stages, every team has a realistic chance of lifting the trophy in May. I can't wait to make my return as a manager for the 'Gone Europa' team in Seville for what will be another incredible UEFA Europa League final."

Helping to bring awareness to several causes close to his heart, Villas-Boas will donate his fee from the appearance to his charity, Race for Good. Founded in 2018, Race For Good supports several non-profit organisations including APPACDM do Porto, which assists children and adults with developmental delays and intellectual disabilities; Ace Africa, an award-winning organisation in Kenya and Tanzania working with vulnerable children and families to reduce poverty, food insecurity, sexual violence and lack of access to education; and Laureus Sport For Good Foundation, which supports more than 200 programmes in over 40 countries that use the power of sports to transform lives.