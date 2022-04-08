Europa Conference League quarter-final second legs: Game-by-game preview

All four ties are very much alive as the UEFA Europa Conference League quarter-finals conclude, with PSV and Slavia eager to build on first-leg away draws, while PAOK and Roma seek to overturn narrow losses.

UEFA.com looks over all the second legs.

Thursday 14 April

Highlights: Leicester 0-0 PSV

Mario Götze had a great chance to put PSV in the driving seat when his early chance was saved in Leicester, but on the subsequent balance of play, the Dutch side can be pleased to be starting this game with the scores still level. Their England Under-21 international Noni Madueke certainly feels optimistic. "The second leg will be an open game and one we can definitely win," he said. "It’s a good result to take back to Eindhoven."

Although PSV lost their two previous UEFA club competition quarter-finals against English clubs, they began both those ties at home. Leicester, meanwhile, know what to expect in their first game on Dutch soil. Former Foxes midfielder Robbie Savage summed up their task: "It's going to be a tough, tough game in Eindhoven. It's not a terrible result; they can go there, play on the counter and take the game to PSV."

Did you know?

This is Leicester's second European quarter-final; they lost the first to Atlético de Madrid (0-1 a, 1-1 h) five years ago in the UEFA Champions League﻿.

Highlights: Bodø/Glimt 2-1 Roma

Roma were expected to avenge a 6-1 humiliation in Norway when Bodø/Glimt first visited the Stadio Olimpico in November – but it didn't quite work out like that, the hosts twice going behind and only securing a 2-2 draw thanks to a late Roger Ibañez goal. They can ill afford a similar outcome as they look to overturn a 2-1 loss in the first leg.

Roma struck the opening blow in this tie but were once again upstaged by Kjetil Knutsen's side, who may be bolstered by ﻿Ola Solbakken after the six-goal striker missed the first leg through illness. Roma, though, can call on the competition's top marksman in seven-goal Tammy Abraham, and Lorenzo Pellegrini has faith in his team-mates: "It will be a different game when we play at home in Rome in front of our supporters. I believe we will win and make it to the semi-finals."

Did you know?

Bodø/Glimt are one of two reigning domestic champions participating in the quarter-finals, along with 2020/21 Czech double winners Slavia Praha.

What next? Winners of the ties earn a place in the semi-finals on 28 April and 5 May. Leicester / PSV vs Bodø/Glimt / Roma

Feyenoord / Slavia Praha vs Marseille / PAOK The final takes place at Tirana's National Arena on 25 May.

Highlights: Feyenoord 3-3 Slavia Praha

Having also met in the group stage, these teams have now scored 13 goals against each other this season. Feyenoord are 7-6 ahead on aggregate in those clashes, though they will not be surprised to learn that no side has kept a clean sheet away to Slavia in Europe this season (the Dutch outfit drew 2-2 on their last visit in November).

"It's going to be a tough match, but I'm convinced we are the better team," said Feyenoord striker Cyriel Dessers, who has hit six goals in the Europa Conference League this season. "Nothing has really changed," Slavia coach Jindřich Trpišovský concluded after the opener. "We know the return leg will be sold out. That could be a big help for all our players."

Did you know?

Slavia's Nigerian forward Yira Sor has scored six times in this season's competition, despite only joining the club from Baník Ostrava in the winter.

Highlights: Marseille 2-1 PAOK

Dimitri Payet's unbelievably sweet finish in the first leg perhaps overshadowed PAOK's achievement in coming home with such a narrow defeat (Andrija Živković's back-heeled assist for Omar El Kaddouri's goal rewards repeated watching too). On top of that, a rash of bookings means OM will be without some key performers at the Stadio Toumba.

"Yes, it's a problem that we have so many players suspended for the second leg, but we have a quality squad," said midfielder Matteo Guendouzi, remaining positive. "We have confidence in everyone." El Kaddouri has confidence too as his team seek to reach their maiden semi-final in a UEFA competition. "We needed to score to keep the second leg more open," said the 31-year-old. "We can create chances at home."

Did you know?

Marseille are one of three former European Cup/Champions League winners in the quarter-finals along with Feyenoord and PSV Eindhoven.