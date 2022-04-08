Rangers vs Braga Europa League quarter-final preview: Where to watch, kick-off time, predicted line-ups

Rangers and Braga meet in their UEFA Europa League quarter-final second leg on Thursday 14 April.

Where to watch Rangers vs Braga on TV

Fans can find their local UEFA Europa League broadcast partner(s) here.

What happened in the first leg?

Highlights: Braga 1-0 Rangers

Rangers started brightly against opponents they beat twice in 2020, but Ricardo Horta sent a low shot against a post as the balance shifted, and the pressure told when Abel Ruiz put the only goal of the game past Allan McGregor on 40 minutes. McGregor then had to beat a powerful André Horta effort around the post, with Rangers struggling to find a cutting edge in the absence of injured striker Alfredo Morelos.

First leg starting line-ups

Rangers: McGregor; Tavernier, Goldson, Balogun, Bassey; Lundstram, Kamara, Jack; Sakala, Arfield, Kent

Suspended for second leg: none

Misses next game if booked: Aribo, Jack, Lundstram, Morelos, Sakala

Braga: ﻿Matheus; Couto, Fabiano, Vitor Tormena, Carmo; Al Musrati, Irui Medeiros, André Horta; Ricardo Horta, Abel Ruiz, Rodrigo Gomes

Suspended for second leg: none

Misses next game if booked: Al Musrati, André Castro, Carmo, Francisco Moura

Predicted line-ups to follow.

Away goals rule abolished There has been a rule change for 2021/22: ties level after the second leg will go to extra time and a penalty shoot-out if required, irrespective of the number of away goals a team has scored.

Form guide

Rangers

Last five games (all competitions, most recent first): LLWLW

Where they stand: 2nd in Scottish Premiership, Scottish Cup semi-finals

Braga

Last five games (all competitions, most recent first): WWWDL

Where they stand: 4th in Portuguese Liga

Europa League quarter-finals: All the first-leg goals

Expert predictions

To follow.

What the coaches say

Giovanni van Bronckhorst, Rangers coach: "We have to give all the energy next week to go to the semi-finals. We have to [cope without Morelos]. We know he's out for the remainder of the season. Aaron Ramsey was fit, but the midfielders we had today played well. There are a lot of games ahead and we will use the squad."

Carlos Carvalhal, Braga coach: "I'm happy with the [first-leg] result and very proud of my team, but we deserved a bit more from the match. We played really well in the first half, then after the break Rangers respected us a lot more and it was more difficult to play."