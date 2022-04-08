UEFA.com works better on other browsers
For the best possible experience, we recommend using Chrome, Firefox or Microsoft Edge.

Atalanta vs Leipzig Europa League quarter-final preview: Where to watch, kick-off time, predicted line-ups

Friday 8 April 2022

When is it? How can you watch it? What are the possible line-ups? All you need to know about the UEFA Europa League quarter-final second leg between Atalanta and Leipzig.

Atalanta and Leipzig drew 1-1 in the first leg of their Europa League quarter-final tie
Atalanta and Leipzig drew 1-1 in the first leg of their Europa League quarter-final tie AFP via Getty Images

Atalanta and Leipzig meet in their UEFA Europa League quarter-final second leg on Thursday 14 April.

Atalanta vs Leipzig at a glance

When: Thursday 14 April (18:45 CET kick-off)
Where: Stadio di Bergamo, Bergamo
What: UEFA Europa League quarter-final second leg
How it stands: (1-1 after the first leg)
How to follow: Build-up and live coverage will appear here
Semi-final opponent: Braga / Rangers

Where to watch Atalanta vs Leipzig on TV

Fans can find their local UEFA Europa League broadcast partner(s) here.

What happened in the first leg?

Highlights: Leipzig 1-1 Atalanta
Highlights: Leipzig 1-1 Atalanta

What didn't? Luis Muriel's powerful shot gave Atalanta a lead which was nearly very quickly wiped out when André Silva struck a post. Mario Pašalić and Teun Koopmeiners were also denied by the woodwork either side of André Silva missing from the penalty spot and Davide Zappacosta turning into his own net to make it 1-1. If that wasn't enough, Dominik Szoboszlai headed against the bar late on.

First leg starting line-ups

Atalanta: Musso; De Roon, Demiral, Palomino; Hateboer, Koopmeiners, Freuler, Zappacosta; Pessina, Pašalić; Muriel
Suspended for second leg: none
Misses next game if booked: De Roon, Demiral, Palomino, Pašalić, Tolói

Leipzig: Gulácsi; Klostermann, Orbán, Gvardiol; Henrichs, Kampl, Laimer, Angeliño; Olmo; Nkunku, André Silva
Suspended for second leg: none
Misses next game if booked: Adams, Kampl, Orbán, Simakan

Predicted line-ups to follow.

Away goals rule abolished

There has been a rule change for 2021/22: ties level after the second leg will go to extra time and a penalty shoot-out if required, irrespective of the number of away goals a team has scored.

Form guide

Atalanta
Last five games (all competitions, most recent first): DLWWD
Where they stand: 7th in Serie A

Leipzig
Last five games (all competitions, most recent first): DWDWD
Where they stand: 4th in Bundesliga

Europa League quarter-finals: All the 1st leg goals
Europa League quarter-finals: All the 1st leg goals

Expert predictions

To follow.

What the coaches say

Gian Piero Gasperini, Atalanta coach: "It starts again from 1-1; it is a good result and we will take it. We have some regrets [from the first leg] because we had the feeling we could win it, but you can also lose these games."

Domenico Tedesco, Leipzig coach: "We will need to analyse the first leg to decide how to play, but we can't just play on the counterattack."

When and where is the 2022 Europa League final?

Sevilla's Ramón Sánchez-Pizjuán Stadium will stage the final on Wednesday 18 May.

The winners gain a place in the 2022/23 UEFA Champions League group stage, if they have not qualified via their domestic competition.


© 1998-2022 UEFA. All rights reserved. Last updated: Friday 8 April 2022

Selected for you

Highlights, report: Leipzig hold Atalanta
Live 07/04/2022

Highlights, report: Leipzig hold Atalanta

The hosts profited from Davide Zappacosta's misfortune in Leipzig.
Quarter-final deciders: Key headlines
Live 08/04/2022

Quarter-final deciders: Key headlines

Can the likes of Barcelona, Rangers and West Ham reach the UEFA Europa League semi-finals?