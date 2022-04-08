Atalanta vs Leipzig Europa League quarter-final preview: Where to watch, kick-off time, predicted line-ups

Atalanta and Leipzig meet in their UEFA Europa League quarter-final second leg on Thursday 14 April.

Where to watch Atalanta vs Leipzig on TV

Fans can find their local UEFA Europa League broadcast partner(s) here.

What happened in the first leg?

Highlights: Leipzig 1-1 Atalanta

What didn't? Luis Muriel's powerful shot gave Atalanta a lead which was nearly very quickly wiped out when André Silva struck a post. Mario Pašalić and Teun Koopmeiners were also denied by the woodwork either side of André Silva missing from the penalty spot and Davide Zappacosta turning into his own net to make it 1-1. If that wasn't enough, Dominik Szoboszlai headed against the bar late on.

First leg starting line-ups

Atalanta: Musso; De Roon, Demiral, Palomino; Hateboer, Koopmeiners, Freuler, Zappacosta; Pessina, Pašalić; Muriel

Suspended for second leg: none

Misses next game if booked: De Roon, Demiral, Palomino, Pašalić, Tolói

Leipzig: Gulácsi; Klostermann, Orbán, Gvardiol; Henrichs, Kampl, Laimer, Angeliño; Olmo; Nkunku, André Silva

Suspended for second leg: none

Misses next game if booked: Adams, Kampl, Orbán, Simakan

Predicted line-ups to follow.

Away goals rule abolished There has been a rule change for 2021/22: ties level after the second leg will go to extra time and a penalty shoot-out if required, irrespective of the number of away goals a team has scored.

Form guide

Atalanta

Last five games (all competitions, most recent first): DLWWD

Where they stand: 7th in Serie A

Leipzig

Last five games (all competitions, most recent first): DWDWD

Where they stand: 4th in Bundesliga

Europa League quarter-finals: All the 1st leg goals

Expert predictions

To follow.

What the coaches say

Gian Piero Gasperini, Atalanta coach: "It starts again from 1-1; it is a good result and we will take it. We have some regrets [from the first leg] because we had the feeling we could win it, but you can also lose these games."

Domenico Tedesco, Leipzig coach: "We will need to analyse the first leg to decide how to play, but we can't just play on the counterattack."

When and where is the 2022 Europa League final? Sevilla's Ramón Sánchez-Pizjuán Stadium will stage the final on Wednesday 18 May. The winners gain a place in the 2022/23 UEFA Champions League group stage, if they have not qualified via their domestic competition.



