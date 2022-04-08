Atalanta vs Leipzig Europa League quarter-final preview: Where to watch, kick-off time, predicted line-ups
Friday 8 April 2022
When is it? How can you watch it? What are the possible line-ups? All you need to know about the UEFA Europa League quarter-final second leg between Atalanta and Leipzig.
Atalanta and Leipzig meet in their UEFA Europa League quarter-final second leg on Thursday 14 April.
Atalanta vs Leipzig at a glance
When: Thursday 14 April (18:45 CET kick-off)
Where: Stadio di Bergamo, Bergamo
What: UEFA Europa League quarter-final second leg
How it stands: (1-1 after the first leg)
How to follow: Build-up and live coverage will appear here
Semi-final opponent: Braga / Rangers
Where to watch Atalanta vs Leipzig on TV
Fans can find their local UEFA Europa League broadcast partner(s) here.
What happened in the first leg?
What didn't? Luis Muriel's powerful shot gave Atalanta a lead which was nearly very quickly wiped out when André Silva struck a post. Mario Pašalić and Teun Koopmeiners were also denied by the woodwork either side of André Silva missing from the penalty spot and Davide Zappacosta turning into his own net to make it 1-1. If that wasn't enough, Dominik Szoboszlai headed against the bar late on.
First leg starting line-ups
Atalanta: Musso; De Roon, Demiral, Palomino; Hateboer, Koopmeiners, Freuler, Zappacosta; Pessina, Pašalić; Muriel
Suspended for second leg: none
Misses next game if booked: De Roon, Demiral, Palomino, Pašalić, Tolói
Leipzig: Gulácsi; Klostermann, Orbán, Gvardiol; Henrichs, Kampl, Laimer, Angeliño; Olmo; Nkunku, André Silva
Suspended for second leg: none
Misses next game if booked: Adams, Kampl, Orbán, Simakan
Away goals rule abolished
There has been a rule change for 2021/22: ties level after the second leg will go to extra time and a penalty shoot-out if required, irrespective of the number of away goals a team has scored.
Form guide
Atalanta
Last five games (all competitions, most recent first): DLWWD
Where they stand: 7th in Serie A
Leipzig
Last five games (all competitions, most recent first): DWDWD
Where they stand: 4th in Bundesliga
Expert predictions
What the coaches say
Gian Piero Gasperini, Atalanta coach: "It starts again from 1-1; it is a good result and we will take it. We have some regrets [from the first leg] because we had the feeling we could win it, but you can also lose these games."
Domenico Tedesco, Leipzig coach: "We will need to analyse the first leg to decide how to play, but we can't just play on the counterattack."
When and where is the 2022 Europa League final?
Sevilla's Ramón Sánchez-Pizjuán Stadium will stage the final on Wednesday 18 May.
The winners gain a place in the 2022/23 UEFA Champions League group stage, if they have not qualified via their domestic competition.