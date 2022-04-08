Lyon vs West Ham: UEFA Europa League background, form guide, previous meetings

All is to play for in this UEFA Europa League quarter-final between Lyon and West Ham as two teams who topped their group in the autumn before knocking out former competition winners in the round of 16 meet again in France seven days after drawing 1-1 in England.

• Lyon cruised through UEFA Europa League Group A during the autumn, ensuring top spot in a section containing Rangers, Sparta Praha and Brøndby with two games to spare and dropping points only in their final fixture, a 1-1 home draw with the Scottish champions, who finished eight points adrift as runners-up. In the round of 16 Peter Bosz's side then saw off 2010/11 winners Porto, a 1-0 win in Portugal preceding a 1-1 draw in France.

• West Ham, making their debut in the UEFA Europa League proper, were also comfortable winners of Group H, clinching top spot with a game to spare on 13 points – three more than runners-up Dinamo Zagreb. They then staged an eye-catching comeback triumph against the competition's serial winners Sevilla in the round of 16, prevailing 2-0 after extra time in the home second leg after a 0-1 reverse in southern Spain.

Previous meetings

• West Ham survived a red card for defender Aaron Cresswell just before half-time to hold Lyon 1-1 at the London Stadium in the first leg. Indeed they even took the lead, through Jarrod Bowen, seven minutes after the interval, only for the visitors to equalise with a Tanguy Ndombélé tap-in 16 minutes later and preserve their unbeaten record in this season's UEFA Europa League.

• Lyon's record in 22 previous UEFA matches against English opposition is W7 D9 L6. In knockout ties it is W3 L3, the most recent going their way as they overcame Manchester City 3-1 in the single-leg quarter-final of the 2019/20 UEFA Champions League thanks to a late Moussa Dembélé double in Lisbon.

• The first-leg draw has extended OL's unbeaten run against English opposition to seven matches (W4 D3). They have lost just once in ten previous games at home to English visitors, but have drawn seven of them, including the most recent encounter, 2-2 against Manchester City in the 2018/19 UEFA Champions League group stage.

• West Ham's one previous experience of French opposition in UEFA competition came against Metz in one of the 1999 UEFA Intertoto Cup finals, when they lost the first leg 0-1 at home before winning 3-1 away.

Form guide

Lyon

• Lyon finished the 2020/21 Ligue 1 campaign in fourth place, seven points behind champions LOSC Lille, to return to European competition after a rare season's absence as direct qualifiers for the UEFA Europa League group stage. In their most recent continental campaign they reached the semi-finals of the 2019/20 UEFA Champions League, where they were defeated 3-0 by eventual champions Bayern München.

• Bosz's side beat Rangers 2-0 away in their opening UEFA Europa League Group A fixture before doing the double over both Sparta (4-3 a, 3-0 h) and Brøndby (3-0 h, 3-1 a). A full set of victories eluded them when they were held at home by Rangers on Matchday 6, but their final tally of 16 points was the highest in the competition this season – three more than any other team managed across the eight groups.

• Les Gones have won more matches in the UEFA Europa League than any other French club (27), also scoring more goals (89). This is their third participation in the quarter-finals, their first tie, in 2013/14, having resulted in defeat by Juventus (0-1 h, 1-2 a), their second, three years later, in a penalty shoot-out win against Beşiktaş (2-1 h, 1-2 a aet).

• Since losing 2-3 against CSKA Moskva in the second leg of the 2017/18 UEFA Europa League round of 16, Lyon have gone 12 European games unbeaten in their own stadium, although eight of those have been drawn, including the last two. They have, however, won three of the last five, including this season's 3-0 successes against Brøndby and Sparta. Their record at home in the UEFA Europa League knockout phase is W7 D2 L2, with wins in all four matches in 2016/17, when they reached the semi-finals.

• Lyon's record in the five previous UEFA ties in which they drew the first leg away is W3 L2, with success in the most recent – against Chornomorets Odesa in the 2013/14 UEFA Europa League round of 32 (0-0 a, 1-0 h) – having lost the previous two, the second of them against Roma in the 2006/07 UEFA Champions League round of 16 (0-0 a, 0-2 h). The only previous tie in which they drew the first away leg 1-1 was the 1963/64 European Cup Winners' Cup quarter-final against Hamburg, when they prevailed 2-0 at home.

West Ham

• A sixth-placed finish in the 2020/21 Premier League earned West Ham a first appearance in the group stage of a UEFA competition. In each of their last two continental campaigns, in 2015/16 and 2016/17, they were eliminated in the UEFA Europa League qualifying phase by Romanian club Astra Giurgiu.

• The East Londoners won the European Cup Winners' Cup in 1964/65, beating 1860 München 2-0 in the Wembley final, and would reach the semi-finals, final and quarter-finals of that same competition over the next 16 years. The furthest they have previously gone in the UEFA Cup/UEFA Europa League was the second round in 1999/2000. Their quarter-final record in UEFA competition – all in the European Cup Winners' Cup – is W3 L1, the defeat having come in the most recent tie, against Dinamo Tbilisi in 1980/81 (1-4 h, 1-0 a).

• This season David Moyes' side won their first three Group H matches without conceding – 2-0 away to Dinamo, 2-0 at home to Rapid Wien and 3-0 at home to Genk. They then dropped their first points in a 2-2 draw away to the Belgian side before wrapping up top spot with a 2-0 win in Vienna and losing their last game 0-1 at home to Dinamo.

• West Ham failed to score for the first time in seven European away games when they lost 1-0 at Sevilla in the round of 16 first leg. They have won just three of their last 11 UEFA Europa League and UEFA Cup games outside England (D2 L6), although those include this season's group stage victories in Zagreb and Vienna.

• West Ham's one previous UEFA tie in which they were held to a home draw in the first leg brought aggregate defeat against Astra in the third qualifying round of the 2015/16 UEFA Europa League (2-2 h, 1-2 a).

Links and trivia

• West Ham's Alphonse Areola and Kurt Zouma are France team-mates of Lyon captain Léo Dubois.

• Areola is on loan to West Ham from his hometown club Paris Saint-Germain, for whom he has made 107 first-team appearances.

• Zouma was with Lyon's local rivals Saint-Étienne from 2011 to 2014, scoring away to OL in a 1-1 derby draw on 28 April 2013, while another three West Ham players have also belonged to French clubs – Arthur Masuaku (Valenciennes, 2008–14), Saïd Benrahma (Nice, 2013–18) and Issa Diop (Toulouse, 2006–18).

• Italian international Emerson is on loan to Lyon this season from West Ham's London rivals Chelsea, with whom he was a participant in the 2019 UEFA Europa League final triumph against Arsenal and a UEFA Champions League winner last season.

• Ndombélé returned to Lyon on loan from another London club, Tottenham, in January having previously left OL for Spurs in July 2019.

• Other members of the Lyon squad to have played for English clubs are Dembélé (Fulham, 2012–16), Jérôme Boateng (Manchester City, 2010/11) and Jeff Reine-Adélaïde (Arsenal, 2015–18).

• Ukrainian international Andriy Yarmolenko, who scored the Hammers' extra-time winner against Sevilla, was a Borussia Dortmund player in 2017/18, the first half of which was spent under current Lyon coach Bosz.

• Lyon's Karl Toko Ekambi is the joint top scorer in this season's UEFA Europa League with six goals, all of which he struck in the group stage.

• With their round of 16 victory at Porto, Lyon matched the record of six successive away wins in the UEFA Europa League, group stage to final, previously shared by Atlético de Madrid and Porto. The French side's run, which had lasted over four years, ended with the 1-1 first-leg draw at West Ham.

• West Ham were one of just two newcomers to the UEFA Europa League group stage in 2021/22, along with Danish champions Brøndby. Mid-term arrivals and fellow quarter-finalists Barcelona made it three debutants in this season's competition proper.

• The winners of this tie will face Eintracht Frankfurt or Barcelona in the semi-final.

Penalty shoot-outs

• Lyon's record in three UEFA penalty shoot-outs is W1 L2:

2-4 v PSV Eindhoven, 2004/05 UEFA Champions League quarter-final

3-4 v APOEL, 2011/12 UEFA Champions League round of 16

7-6 v Beşiktaş, 2016/17 UEFA Europa League quarter-final

• West Ham's record in one UEFA penalty shoot-out is W1 L0:

5-3 v Birkirkara, 2015/16 UEFA Europa League second qualifying round