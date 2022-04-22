UEFA.com works better on other browsers
Meet the UEFA Youth League finalists: Salzburg vs Benfica

Friday 22 April 2022

We introduce the clubs that will replay their 2017 final as they compete for the title on Monday in Nyon.

Salzburg will take on Benfica in Monday's UEFA Youth League final in Nyon five years on from their previous decider.

We profile the contenders competing at Nyon's Colovray Stadium in Switzerland competing to succeed 2020 victors Real Madrid as champions after last season's competition was cancelled. Can Salzburg repeat their 2-1 success from 2017 or will Benfica finally claim the title in their record-equalling fourth decider.

Finals matches

Semi-finals (Friday 22 April, Nyon)

Juventus 2-2 Benfica (3-4 pens)
Atlético 0-5 Salzburg 

Final (Monday 25 April, Nyon)

Salzburg vs Benfica (18:00 CET)

Salzburg

Group stage: Group G winners (L0-2a vs Sevilla, W3-1h vs LOSC Lille, W3-0h vs Wolfsburg, W2-1a vs Wolfsburg, L0-1a vs LOSC Lille, W2-0h vs Sevilla)
Round of 16: D1-1a, W4-3pens vs Žilina
Quarter-finals: W3-1a vs Paris Saint-Germain
Semi-finals: W5-0 vs Atlético (Nyon)
Top scorers: Roko Simic 6
Previous best: Winners (2016/17)

Previous final:
2017: W2-1 vs Benfica

Benfica

Group stage: Group E winners (L0-4a vs Dynamo Kyiv, W4-0h vs Barcelona, W4-0h vs Bayern, W2-0a vs Bayern, W3-0a vs Barcelona, W1-0h vs Dynamo Kyiv)
Round of 16: W3-2a vs Midtjylland
Quarter-finals: W4-0a vs Sporting CP
Semi-finals: D2-2, W4-3pens vs Juventus (Nyon)
Top scorers: Diego Moreira, Pedro Santos, Luis Semedo 4
Previous best: Runners-up (2013/14, 2016/17, 2019/20)

Previous finals:
2020: L2-3 vs Real Madrid
2017: L1-2 vs Salzburg
2014: L0-3 vs Barcelona

