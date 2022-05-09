UEFA.com works better on other browsers
2022 Women's U17 finals fixtures and results: Netherlands join Spain, France, Germany in semi-finals

Monday 9 May 2022

The Netherlands held Denmark 1-1 to complete the semi-final line-up with Spain, France and holders Germany.

The Netherlands got the point they needed against Denmark in Zenica on Monday
The Netherlands have joined Spain, France and holders Germany in the UEFA European Women's Under-17 Championship semi-finals after Group A concluded on Monday.

Through to semi-finals

France, Germany (holders), Netherlands, Spain

Three of Thursday's last-four slots were decided witha game to go on Friday but the Netherlands still needed a point against Denmark to deny their opponents Group A second place. And a 1-1 draw in Zenica booked Dutch progress behind holders Germany, who defeated hosts Bosnia and Herzegovina 2-0 to end the section on nine points.

Spain and France, meanwhile have both defeated each of Norway and Finland in Group B. That means that both semi-final slots in that section are set, with Spain and France's Monday fixture to decide first place and a tie against the Netherlands; the Group B runners-up take on Germany in the last four.

Highlights: Germany 2-0 Netherlands
The two teams that reach the 15 May final in Sarajevo also qualify for the 2022 FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup from 11 to 30 October in India, alongside the winner of a play-off between the sides beaten in the semis.

It is the first time Bosnia and Herzegovina have competed as the host nation of a UEFA final tournament or at all in any UEFA women's final tournament.

Stadiums

Stadium Grbavica, Sarajevo (Group A, semi-final, final)
Stadium TC FFBIH, Zenica (Group A, semi-final, World Cup play-off)
Stadium Pecara, Široki Brijeg (Group B)
Gradski Stadium Mostar, Mostar (Group B)

Results and fixtures

All kick-off times CET

Where to watch: TV/streams


Group stage:

Highlights: Spain 4-0 Finland
Tuesday 3 May
Group A: Denmark 0-2 Germany (Zenica)
Group B: France 2-0 Finland (Široki Brijeg)
Group A: Bosnia and Herzegovina 0-8 Netherlands (Sarajevo)
Group B: Norway 0-4 Spain (Mostar)

Friday 6 May
Group A: Bosnia and Herzegovina 0-6 Denmark (Zenica)
Group B: Spain 4-0 Finland (Široki Brijeg)
Group A: Germany 2-0 Netherlands (Sarajevo)
Group B: France 1-0 Norway (Mostar)

Highlights: Bosnia and Herzegovina 0-6 Denmark
Monday 9 May
Group A: Germany 2-0 Bosnia and Herzegovina (Sarajevo)
Group A: Netherlands 1-1 Denmark (Zenica)
Group B: Spain vs France (20:00, Široki Brijeg)
Group B: Finland vs Norway (20:00, Mostar)

Semi-finals:

Thursday 12 May
SF1: Germany vs Runner-up Group B (14:00, Zenica or 20:00, Sarajevo)
SF2: Winner Group B vs Netherlands (14:00, Zenica or 20:00, Sarajevo)

FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup play-off:

Sunday 15 May
Loser SF1 vs Loser SF2 (14:00, Zenica)

Final:

Sunday 15 May
Winner SF1 v Winners SF2 (20:00, Sarajevo)

