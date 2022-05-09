2022 Women's U17 finals fixtures and results: Netherlands join Spain, France, Germany in semi-finals
Monday 9 May 2022
The Netherlands held Denmark 1-1 to complete the semi-final line-up with Spain, France and holders Germany.
The Netherlands have joined Spain, France and holders Germany in the UEFA European Women's Under-17 Championship semi-finals after Group A concluded on Monday.
Through to semi-finals
France, Germany (holders), Netherlands, Spain
Three of Thursday's last-four slots were decided witha game to go on Friday but the Netherlands still needed a point against Denmark to deny their opponents Group A second place. And a 1-1 draw in Zenica booked Dutch progress behind holders Germany, who defeated hosts Bosnia and Herzegovina 2-0 to end the section on nine points.
Spain and France, meanwhile have both defeated each of Norway and Finland in Group B. That means that both semi-final slots in that section are set, with Spain and France's Monday fixture to decide first place and a tie against the Netherlands; the Group B runners-up take on Germany in the last four.
The two teams that reach the 15 May final in Sarajevo also qualify for the 2022 FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup from 11 to 30 October in India, alongside the winner of a play-off between the sides beaten in the semis.
It is the first time Bosnia and Herzegovina have competed as the host nation of a UEFA final tournament or at all in any UEFA women's final tournament.
Stadiums
Stadium Grbavica, Sarajevo (Group A, semi-final, final)
Stadium TC FFBIH, Zenica (Group A, semi-final, World Cup play-off)
Stadium Pecara, Široki Brijeg (Group B)
Gradski Stadium Mostar, Mostar (Group B)
Results and fixtures
All kick-off times CETWhere to watch: TV/streams
Group stage:
Tuesday 3 May
Group A: Denmark 0-2 Germany (Zenica)
Group B: France 2-0 Finland (Široki Brijeg)
Group A: Bosnia and Herzegovina 0-8 Netherlands (Sarajevo)
Group B: Norway 0-4 Spain (Mostar)
Friday 6 May
Group A: Bosnia and Herzegovina 0-6 Denmark (Zenica)
Group B: Spain 4-0 Finland (Široki Brijeg)
Group A: Germany 2-0 Netherlands (Sarajevo)
Group B: France 1-0 Norway (Mostar)
Monday 9 May
Group A: Germany 2-0 Bosnia and Herzegovina (Sarajevo)
Group A: Netherlands 1-1 Denmark (Zenica)
Group B: Spain vs France (20:00, Široki Brijeg)
Group B: Finland vs Norway (20:00, Mostar)
Semi-finals:
Thursday 12 May
SF1: Germany vs Runner-up Group B (14:00, Zenica or 20:00, Sarajevo)
SF2: Winner Group B vs Netherlands (14:00, Zenica or 20:00, Sarajevo)
FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup play-off:
Sunday 15 May
Loser SF1 vs Loser SF2 (14:00, Zenica)
Final:
Sunday 15 May
Winner SF1 v Winners SF2 (20:00, Sarajevo)