2022 Women's U17 finals fixtures and results: Netherlands join Spain, France, Germany in semi-finals

The Netherlands have joined Spain, France and holders Germany in the UEFA European Women's Under-17 Championship semi-finals after Group A concluded on Monday.

Through to semi-finals France, Germany (holders), Netherlands, Spain

Three of Thursday's last-four slots were decided witha game to go on Friday but the Netherlands still needed a point against Denmark to deny their opponents Group A second place. And a 1-1 draw in Zenica booked Dutch progress behind holders Germany, who defeated hosts Bosnia and Herzegovina 2-0 to end the section on nine points.

Spain and France, meanwhile have both defeated each of Norway and Finland in Group B. That means that both semi-final slots in that section are set, with Spain and France's Monday fixture to decide first place and a tie against the Netherlands; the Group B runners-up take on Germany in the last four.

Highlights: Germany 2-0 Netherlands

The two teams that reach the 15 May final in Sarajevo also qualify for the 2022 FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup from 11 to 30 October in India, alongside the winner of a play-off between the sides beaten in the semis.

It is the first time Bosnia and Herzegovina have competed as the host nation of a UEFA final tournament or at all in any UEFA women's final tournament.

Stadiums

Stadium Grbavica, Sarajevo (Group A, semi-final, final)

Stadium TC FFBIH, Zenica (Group A, semi-final, World Cup play-off)

Stadium Pecara, Široki Brijeg (Group B)

Gradski Stadium Mostar, Mostar (Group B)

All kick-off times CET



Group stage:

Highlights: Spain 4-0 Finland

Tuesday 3 May

Group A: Denmark 0-2 Germany (Zenica)

Group B: France 2-0 Finland (Široki Brijeg)

Group A: Bosnia and Herzegovina 0-8 Netherlands (Sarajevo)

Group B: Norway 0-4 Spain (Mostar)

Friday 6 May

Group A: Bosnia and Herzegovina 0-6 Denmark (Zenica)

Group B: Spain 4-0 Finland (Široki Brijeg)

Group A: Germany 2-0 Netherlands (Sarajevo)

Group B: France 1-0 Norway (Mostar)

Highlights: Bosnia and Herzegovina 0-6 Denmark

Monday 9 May

Group A: Germany 2-0 Bosnia and Herzegovina (Sarajevo)

Group A: Netherlands 1-1 Denmark (Zenica)

Group B: Spain vs France (20:00, Široki Brijeg)

Group B: Finland vs Norway (20:00, Mostar)



Semi-finals:

Thursday 12 May

SF1: Germany vs Runner-up Group B (14:00, Zenica or 20:00, Sarajevo)

SF2: Winner Group B vs Netherlands (14:00, Zenica or 20:00, Sarajevo)

FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup play-off:

Sunday 15 May

Loser SF1 vs Loser SF2 (14:00, Zenica)

Final:

Sunday 15 May

Winner SF1 v Winners SF2 (20:00, Sarajevo)