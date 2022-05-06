2022 Women's U17 finals fixtures and results: when and where are the matches?

Denmark got off the mark in UEFA European Women's Under-17 Championship Group A as the second set of games began.

Having lost their opener on Tuesday to Germany, who won the last completed edition in 2019, Denmark today defeated hosts Bosnia and Herzegovina in Group A. Spain then moved on to six Group B points with victory against Finland; one game in each section is to come tonight.

The groups Group A: Bosnia and Herzegovina (hosts), Germany (holders), Denmark, Netherlands Group B: France, Spain, Norway, Finland

Highlights: France 2-0 Finland

Fixtures continue on Monday, with the top two teams in each group progressing to the semi-finals three days later. The two teams that reach the 15 May final in Sarajevo also qualify for the 2022 FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup from 11 to 30 October in India, alongside the winner of a play-off between the sides beaten in the semis.

It is the first time Bosnia and Herzegovina have competed as the host nation of a UEFA final tournament or at all in any UEFA women's final tournament.

Stadiums

Stadium Grbavica, Sarajevo (Group A, semi-final, final)

Stadium TC FFBIH, Zenica (Group A, semi-final, World Cup play-off)

Stadium Pecara, Široki Brijeg (Group B)

Gradski Stadium Mostar, Mostar (Group B)

All kick-off times CET

Group stage:

Highlights: Denmark 0-2 Germany

Tuesday 3 May

Group A: Denmark 0-2 Germany

Group B: France 2-0 Finland

Group A: Bosnia and Herzegovina 0-8 Netherlands

Group B: Norway 0-4 Spain

Friday 6 May

Group A: Bosnia and Herzegovina 0-6 Denmark

Group B: Spain 4-0 Finland

Group A: Germany vs Netherlands (20:00, Sarajevo)

Group B: France vs Norway (20:00, Mostar)

Highlights: Norway 0-4 Spain

Monday 9 May

Group A: Germany vs Bosnia and Herzegovina (14:00, Sarajevo)

Group A: Netherlands vs Denmark (14:00, Zenica)

Group B: Spain vs France (20:00, Široki Brijeg)

Group B: Finland vs Norway (20:00, Mostar)



Semi-finals:

Thursday 12 May

SF1: Winner Group A vs Runner-up Group B (14:00, Zenica or 20:00, Sarajevo)

SF2: Winner Group B vs Runner-up Group A (14:00, Zenica or 20:00, Sarajevo)

Highlights: Bosnia and Herzegovina 0-8 Netherlands

FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup play-off:

Sunday 15 May

Loser SF1 vs Loser SF2 (14:00, Zenica)

Final:

Sunday 15 May

Winner SF1 v Winners SF2 (20:00, Sarajevo)