Referee teams appointed for UEFA Women’s EURO 2022

The UEFA Referees’ Committee has appointed the 12 referees and their referee assistant teams who will take charge of the 31 matches at UEFA Women’s EURO 2022, which will take place in England from 6 to 31 July.

The full list of referees who have been selected (in alphabetical order):

Jana Adámková (Czech Republic)

Iuliana Demetrescu (Romania)

Cheryl Foster (Wales)

Stéphanie Frappart (France)

Marta Huerta de Aza (Spain)

Riem Hussein (Germany)

Lina Lehtovaara (Finland)

Ivana Martinčić (Croatia)

Kateryna Monzul (Ukraine)

Tess Olofsson (Sweden)

Esther Staubli (Switzerland)

Rebecca Welch (England)

In addition, as part of an exchange programme within the framework of the cooperation agreement between UEFA and the South American Football Confederation CONMEBOL, a South American referee will join the European group of referees for the UEFA Women’s EURO, as was the case for UEFA EURO 2020.

Venezuelan referee Emikar Calderas Barrera and her assistants will be part of the team in England, while a European refereeing team (to be announced) will officiate together with the CONMEBOL referees selected for the Copa América Femenina 2022 in Colombia in July.

Each refereeing team will consist of a referee, two assistant referees, a fourth official, and a team of two video assistant referees (VAR) at the stadium. Video assistant referees are being deployed for the first time at all matches in a UEFA Women’s EURO final tournament.

The full list of match officials is available here.

UEFA’s Chief Refereeing Officer, Roberto Rosetti, said: "We have had some tough decisions to make on which referees will go to the Women’s EURO, because we now have a growing group of high-calibre officials from which to choose.

“Having assessed the referees at our preparation courses, and after following their performances in UEFA competitions, we know that the selected officials have all it takes to deliver confident and uniform decision-making at the final tournament,” Rosetti added. “Some of the referees will be taking charge of matches in the closing stages of this season’s UEFA Women’s Champions League, before the entire team begins to focus on the challenge that lies ahead of them in England this summer.”