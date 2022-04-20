Europa League final tickets go on sale via UEFA.com

Ticket sales for the 2022 UEFA Europa League final have started exclusively via UEFA.com and will run until 28 April at 14:00 CEST.

As usual, fans of the two teams and the general public are being allocated the majority of the tickets for the final, which will be played at the Estadio Ramón Sánchez-Pizjuán in Seville, Spain, on Wednesday 18 May, kicking off at 21:00 CEST.

A total of 33,000 tickets out of 40,000 (the stadium’s capacity for the final) are available for fans and the general public to purchase. The two teams that reach the final will receive 10,000 each, while 13,000 tickets are being offered for sale to fans worldwide via UEFA.com.

Eight thousand of the tickets reserved for the fans of the two teams will be offered for free to reward the lifeblood of the game for their loyal support during the pandemic.

The ticket sale and allocation process for the tickets reserved for the fans of the finalists will be organised by the clubs involved, including the allocation of the free tickets. The remaining tickets are for the local organising structure, UEFA and national associations, commercial partners and broadcasters.

Europa League final venue: Seville

For the sales process on UEFA.com, tickets will not be sold on a first-come, first-served basis. Instead, a ballot will be conducted to allocate the tickets once the application period has ended.

The price categories for tickets for the general public are:

Category 4: €40

Category 3: €65

Category 2: €100

Category 1: €150

Accessibility tickets for disabled spectators are available for €40 (ticket priced at Category 4 rate and one companion ticket provided for free).

Applicants can apply for up to four tickets per person. The tickets will be personalised, and each applicant is required to provide their personal details and guest details on the ticket portal. They will be informed by email by 6 May 2022 at the latest as to whether their application has been successful or not. Applicants will also be able to check the status of their application on the ticket portal with their log-in information.

Tickets will be delivered via the official UEFA Mobile Tickets app from ten days before the match. Ticket holder will need to download the official app, which is available for Android and iPhone users.

With this app, fans who have tickets can securely download, transfer, keep or assign a guest a ticket anytime and anywhere on an iOS/Android smartphone.

A frequently asked questions section is available for fans on UEFA.com.