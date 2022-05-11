Women's Futsal EURO 2023 preliminary round latest

The road to UEFA Women's Futsal EURO 2023 is launched with the preliminary round.

For 2022/23, the competition returns to its regular calendar after the postponement of the second edition from 2020/21 to 2021/22; the finals of that edition are due to be staged in Gondomar, Portugal from 1 to 3 July, with Spain defending the title they won at the same venue in 2019, and Portugal, Ukraine,and Hungary also involved.

There are no changes to the format for the competition's third edition, with a four-team knockout final tournament scheduled for March 2023. The contenders will be the four group winners from the 16-team main round from 18 to 23 October.

The top 11 ranked nations* begin in the main round; the other five slots are decided in the preliminary round, where the 12 contenders compete in three mini-tournaments running until Saturday, from which the group winners and the best two runners-up will progress.

*Russia excluded

Preliminary round groups (matches 11–14 May)

Group A: Netherlands, Serbia (hosts), Northern Ireland, Latvia

Group B: Belgium, Slovakia, Gibraltar (hosts), Moldova

Group C: Slovenia, Kazakhstan, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Lithuania (hosts)

Latvia are making their debut.

The three group winners and the best two runners-up progress to the main round.

Main round draw (matches 18–23 October)

Group 1: Spain, Finland (hosts), Sweden, Winner preliminary round Group B

Group 2: Ukraine (hosts), Poland, Croatia, Winner preliminary round Group A

Group 3: Portugal (hosts), Italy, Belarus, Winner preliminary round Group C

Group 4* (hosts tbc): Hungary, Czech Republic, Preliminary round best runner-up, Preliminary round second best runner-up

*Russia excluded