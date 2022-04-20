Lyon vs Paris Saint-Germain Women's Champions League preview: Where to watch, kick-off time, possible starting line-ups

Lyon and Paris Saint-Germain face off at 17:00 CET on Sunday at OL Stadium in the first leg of their UEFA Women's Champions League semi-final, the latest chapter in a French rivalry that has become a regular fixture on the European as well as domestic scene.

This is the sixth time – in the space of eight seasons – that the pair have faced off at some stage of this competition, equalling the record of Lyon and Wolfsburg. The second leg will take the number of individual UEFA club competition matches between the teams to ten, level with the mark reached earlier this season by Wolfsburg and Chelsea.

2020 semi-final highlights: Paris 0-1 Lyon

Lyon have traditionally held the edge, just as with most teams, and an aggregate victory would earn them an unprecedented tenth final appearance. However, Paris are the only team to knock OL out of Europe in the last eight years, with victories in the 2014/15 round of 16 and the quarter-finals last season, when they also ended Lyon's run of 14 straight domestic titles.

Lyon have the edge this season in the league thanks in no small part to a 6-1 defeat of their rivals at OL Stadium in November, but Paris won their French Cup tie 3-0 in January. Meanwhile, Lyon captain Wendie Renard – who got the 2020 semi-final winner – could become the first player to 100 UEFA women's club competition appearances while in goal for OL should be Christiane Endler, so crucial to Paris's successes last season prior to her summer move.

Lyon vs Paris in Europe 2020/21 quarter-finals: Paris 0-1/2-1 Lyon (agg: 2-2, Paris win on away goals) 2019/20 semi-finals: Paris 0-1 Lyon (Bilbao) 2016/17 final: Lyon 0-0aet, 7-6pens Paris (Cardiff) 2015/16 semi-finals: Lyon 7-0/1-0 Paris (agg: 8-0) 2014/15 round of 16: Paris 1-1/1-0 Lyon (agg: 2-1) First named team home in opening leg of two-legged ties

Form guide

2017 final: Watch the full penalty shoot-out

Lyon

Last six games (most recent result first): WWWLWD

Last match: Fleury 91 1-2 Lyon, 17/04

Where they stand: 1st in Division 1 Féminine

Paris

Last six games: WDDWWW

Last match: Paris 6-1 Issy, 16/04

Where they stand: 2nd in Division 1 Féminine, Coupe de France final

Possible starting line-ups

Lyon: Endler; Carpenter, Mbock Bathy, Renard, Bacha; Horan, Henry, Macario; D Cascarino, Hegerberg, Malard

Suspended: Egurrola

Paris: Votíková; Lawrence, Ilestedt, Dudek, Karchaoui; Diallo, Hamraoui, Geyoro; Diani, Katoto, Baltimore

No away goals rule The away goals rule no longer exists in UEFA club competition. If the tie is level after 90 minutes of the second legs, it will go to extra time and, if necessary, penalties.

View from the camps

To follow