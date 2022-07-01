2022 U19 EURO finals: All the results

England needed extra time to beat Israel and seal their second success in the UEFA European Under-19 Championship.

Callum Doyle poached an equaliser to cancel out Oscar Gloukh's first-half opener before Ian Foster's men came through in extra time thanks to goals from Carney Chukwuemeka and Aaron Ramsey.

FIXTURES AND RESULTS

Final

Friday 1 July

Israel 1-3 England, aet (Trnava Stadium, Trnava)

Semi-finals

Highlights: France 1-2 Israel

Tuesday 28 June

Semi-final 1: France 1-2 Israel (DAC Arena, Dunajská Streda)

Semi-final 2: England 2-1 Italy﻿ (NTC Senec, Senec)

FIFA U-20 World Cup play-off

Tuesday 28 June

Slovakia 1-0 Austria (Trnava Stadium, Trnava)

Jarell Quansah's second-half header completed England's comeback against Italy, before Israel stunned France with a goal in either half to complete the final line-up. Elsewhere, hosts Slovakia rubber-stamped their ticket to the FIFA U-20 World Cup in Indonesia by beating Austria in their play-off thanks to Samuel Kopásek's goal.

Group stage

MATCHDAY 1

Highlights: Slovakia 0-5 France

France kicked off the tournament in style, putting five goals past hosts Slovakia in the opening game in Trnava. Loum Tchaouna struck first, before doubles from Ange-Yoan Bonny and Alan Virginius completed a commanding victory. Elsewhere in Group A Italy beat Romania in a lively encounter, with Tommaso Baldanzi's strike the pick of the goals.

Israel looked to have won the opening Group B match, but Stefan Leković’s added-time header salvaged a point for Serbia in an end-to-end draw. Later that day England saw off Austria courtesy of two well-worked goals from Carney Chukwuemeka and Alfie Devine.

Saturday 18 June

Group A: Slovakia 0-5 France (Trnava)

Group A: Italy 2-1 Romania (Dunajská Streda)

Sunday 19 June

Group B: Serbia 2-2 Israel (Žiar nad Hronom)

Group B: England 2-0 Austria (Banská Bystrica)

MATCHDAY 2

Highlights: Israel 4-2 Austria

Italy and France confirmed their semi-final slots with a game to spare in Group A. The Azzurrini started slowly against Slovakia, but gradually moved through the gears with Giuseppe Ambrosino's composed first-half finish clinching their qualification in Trnava.

Despite Andrei Coubis’ late strike for Romania, France took three points in Dunajska Streda. Loum Tchaouna and Martin Adeline got Les Petits Bleus’ goals inside 20 minutes, however Landry Chauvin’s side were forced to cling on in a dramatic final ten minutes.

England secured the third last-four spot in an assured win over Serbia in Group B. Dane Scarlett's double and neat finishes from Carney Chukwuemeka and Daniel Jebbison settled a one-sided encounter.

Israel put on an eye-catching display to beat Austria in an action-packed meeting in Ziar nad Hronom. At 4-1, Yusuf Demir’s stunning free-kick reignited the contest, but Ofir Haim’s side held firm to take the points in Ziar nad Hronom.

Highlights: Slovakia 0-1 Italy

Tuesday 21 June

Group A: Slovakia 0-1 Italy (Trnava)

Group A: Romania 1-2 France (Dunajská Streda)

Wednesday 22 June

Group B: Israel 4-2 Austria (Žiar nad Hronom)

Group B: England 4-0 Serbia (Banská Bystrica)

MATCHDAY 3

France beat a much-changed Italy side to win Group A. The Azzurrini took full advantage of an usually subdued start from Landry Chauvin's team when Cristian Volpato steered home in the 16th minute.

However, the momentum soon changed as Florent Da Silva's stunning strike and Loum Tchaouna's composed finish put Les Bleuets back in control. Tchaouna then struck again for his fourth of the campaign before Tayrik Arconte made sure in the 79th minute.

Highlights: Israel 0-1 England

Liam Delap's sixth-minute strike ensured England beat Israel to win Group B as Ofir Haim's side has to settle for runners-up in the section.

Elsewhere, Austria defeated Serbia to secure third place in Group B and set up a FIFA U-20 World Cup play-off with hosts Slovakia.

Friday 24 June

Group A: Romania 0-1 Slovakia (Trnava)

Group A: France 4-1 Italy (Dunajská Streda)

Saturday 25 June

Group B: Austria 3-2 Serbia (Banská Bystrica)

Group B: Israel 0-1 England (Žiar nad Hronom)

What was the tournament format?

The top two teams in each group progressed to the semi-finals.

All four semi-finalists will qualify for the 2023 FIFA U-20 World Cup in Indonesia, along with hosts Slovakia following their victory against Austria in a play-off consisting of the two third-placed teams.