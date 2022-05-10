Opening game of UEFA EURO 2024 to take place in Munich, final in Berlin

The UEFA Executive Committee has approved the match schedule for UEFA EURO 2024, which will take place across ten cities in Germany from 14 June to 14 July 2024. The opening game will take place at the Munich Football Arena, and the final will be held at the Olympiastadion Berlin.

Hosts Germany will be the first team in Group A and will play the opening game at the Munich Football Arena on 14 June 2024. Further fixtures and kick-off times will be announced around the final draw on 2 December 2023 at the Elbphilharmonie in Hamburg. The qualifying draw takes place on 9 October 2022 at the Festhalle Frankfurt.

Philipp Lahm, tournament director for UEFA EURO 2024, said: "I'm confident that EURO 2024 will be a very attractive tournament. Many of the best teams in the world will compete in a country situated at the heart of Europe. We can look forward to great games and an exciting tournament in every aspect, right in our own backyard. Having a European Championship at home makes this great event into something even more emotional than a EURO usually is."

Celia Šašić, German Football Association (DFB) vice-president and UEFA EURO 2024 ambassador, said: “The publication of the EURO match schedule is a kick-off of a different kind. The anticipation and preparation for all 51 games is part of a process which leads to the first highlight: the opening game. We want to make EURO in Germany a real highlight and showcase the strong connection between football and society.”

Ten venues will stage games at UEFA EURO 2024

Martin Kallen, CEO of UEFA Events SA, said: "The publication of the tournament schedule means we are one step closer. We have built a solid foundation and can now look forward to the qualifying draw in Frankfurt on 9 October, where the teams will find out who they will compete against on the road to Germany."

For the first time, sustainability has been included as a criterion in the tournament regulations and, as a consequence, three clusters of venues have been established: ‘North/North-East‘ (Berlin, Hamburg, Leipzig), ‘West‘ (Dortmund, Düsseldorf, Frankfurt, Gelsenkirchen, Cologne) and ‘South‘ (Frankfurt, Munich, Stuttgart).

Matches in each group will take place only across two clusters, which will reduce travel distances for teams and fans between the host cities, and favours team delegations travelling by train or bus from their basecamps to the match venues during the group stage.

The full tournament regulations will be available on UEFA.com on 16 May.