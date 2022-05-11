Clément Turpin to referee 2022 UEFA Champions League final

The UEFA Referees Committee has appointed Clément Turpin to referee the 2022 UEFA Champions League final between Liverpool and Real Madrid, which takes place at the Stade de France in Saint-Denis, France, on Saturday 28 May at 21:00 CET.

The 39-year-old Frenchman, an international referee since 2010, will be officiating at his first UEFA Champions League final, after serving as fourth official in the 2018 final. He has refereed seven UEFA Champions League matches as of the play-off round, this season, including the quarter-final first leg between Chelsea and Real Madrid. Last season, he refereed the UEFA Europa League final.

Turpin will be assisted by countrymen Nicolas Danos and Cyril Gringore, while another Frenchman, Benoît Bastien, will be fourth official. The VAR role has been assigned to Jérôme Brisard (France), and he will be assisted by Willy Delajod (France) and two Italians, Massimiliano Irrati and Filippo Meli.

2022 UEFA Champions League final refereeing team

Referee: Clément Turpin (France)

Assistants: Nicolas Danos, Cyril Gringore (both France)

4th official: Benoît Bastien (France)

VAR: Jérôme Brisard (France)

VAR Assistants: Willy Delajod (France), Massimiliano Irrati (Italy), Filippo Meli (Italy)