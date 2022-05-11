Istvan Kovacs to referee 2022 UEFA Europa Conference League final

The UEFA Referees Committee has revealed that Romanian Istvan Kovacs will referee the 2022 UEFA Europa Conference League final between AS Roma and Feyenoord, to be played at the Arena Kombëtare in Tirana, Albania, on Wednesday 25 May at 21:00 CET.

Kovacs has been an international referee since 2010, and will be taking charge of his first UEFA club competition final. This season, the 37-year-old has officiated at 10 UEFA club competition matches, including the UEFA Champions League semi-final first leg between Manchester City and Real Madrid.

Highlights: Man. City 4-3 Real Madrid

Kovacs will be assisted by compatriots Vasile Florin Marinescu and Mihai-Ovidiu Artene. The fourth official, Sandro Schärer, is from Switzerland. The VAR role has been assigned to Marco Fritz (Germany), and he will be aided by countrymen Christian Dingert and Bastian Dankert.

2022 UEFA Europa Conference League final refereeing team

Referee: Istvan Kovacs (Romania)

Assistants: Vasile Florin Marinescu, Mihai-Ovidiu Artene (both Romania)

4th official: Sandro Schärer (Switzerland)

VAR: Marco Fritz (Germany)

Assistant VAR: Christian Dingert (Germany)

VAR Support: Bastian Dankert (Germany)