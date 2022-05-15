Germany 2-2 Spain (3-2 pens): Women's U17 EURO final decided by penalties drama

Germany won the UEFA European Women's Under-17 Championship for the eighth time after a dramatic final against Spain in Sarajevo, levelling late before emerging victorious on penalties.

Match in brief: Drama throughout

Although Spain started brightly, Germany nearly scored twice in the first ten minutes. Firstly, Mara Alber broke from the right and fed Alara Sehitler, whose shot spun up from a deflection onto the bar. Not long afterwards, Alber got clear and rounded Sofía Fuente, only to slice her shot wide.

Germany react to Svea Stoldt's opener UEFA via Sportsfile

The holders' opener duly arrived on the quarter-hour as the ball was only half-cleared, allowing Svea Stoldt to let fly superbly first time from the corner of the box. Spain responded well and in the 28th minute they were level, with captain Marina Artero rising to head in a Vicky López free-kick.

López came close early in the second half, wriggling clear before being denied by Eve Boettcher. Sehitler then fired past the post at the other end, but Spain took the lead after the hour-mark when substitute Carla Camacho got her joint-leading third goal of the finals with a looping header in the box following a long ball from Artero.

Another substitute, Lucía Corrales, twice went close to a third for Spain, and they seemed to be finishing the stronger. As time ran out, however, Alber curled in a beautiful equaliser, and despite López testing Boettcher more than once late on, a shoot-out was required.

Eve Boettcher makes the winning save in the shoot-out UEFA via Sportsfile

Boettcher then proved the hero at the climax. From Spain's five penalties, she saved from Nina Pou, Raquel Íñigo and López to spark Germany celebrations.



Reaction

Eve Boettcher, Germany goalkeeper: "I am so, so happy! I cannot explain my feelings. It's so great and I am so happy! I looked the [Spain penalty-takers] in the eyes, and then I made the saves. Now I can say – all of us are machines! Today we needed everybody. It was great."

Mara Alber, Germany forward: "It is an unbelievable feeling – we are so happy. It was a great game. [For the 2-2 goal] I saw that I had to shoot, and then it was in. Our goalkeeper did so well [in the shoot-out]. It's so great to be part of this team!"

Friederike Kromp, Germany coach: "There is so much emotion! Penalties are about who is the lucky one, but the girls put in an unbelievable performance. We knew it was going to be a tough game, the fifth in 12 days. Both teams were so exhausted; it was so intense. I think the first half was the best we have seen here; it was such a high-level performance from both. But we kept believing and sometimes we deserve it and I am so proud of my girls."

Key stats

The party starts for Germany UEFA via Sportsfile

Both these teams were contesting a record ninth final out of 13 editions, and meeting directly in the decider for the sixth time.

Four of the six Germany vs Spain finals have gone to penalties. Germany have won all of those shoot-outs, with the two that finished in regulation time producing a win apiece.

Neither of these teams had conceded in the competition before today.

Camacho and Alber finished level as three-goal finals top scorers along with Alma Aagaard of Denmark and Fieke Kroese of the Netherlands.

Line-ups

Germany: Boettcher; Gloning, Bö﻿hler, Veit, Reimöller (Krüger 83); Janzen (Bartz 43), Platner, Sehitler; Stoldt, Steiner (Bender 62), Alber

Spain: Fuente; Ortega, Artero, Villafañe﻿, Pujols; Enrique, Pou, Rivas (Íñigo 46); Partido (Corrales 60), Amezaga (Camacho 46), López﻿

Third-place play-off

Earlier in Zenica, France beat the Netherlands 2-0 to claim Europe's third slot in the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup in India from 11 to 30 October. They join Germany and Spain (who will be the defending champions).