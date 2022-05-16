UEFA.com works better on other browsers
For the best possible experience, we recommend using Chrome, Firefox or Microsoft Edge.

Germany win Women's 17 EURO: at a glance

Monday 16 May 2022

Germany pipped Spain on penalties to make it eight titles in the 13 WU17 EURO seasons.

Germany celebrate in Sarajevo
Germany celebrate in Sarajevo UEFA via Sportsfile

Watch highlights
See more

How the contenders did

Winners: Germany
Runners-up: Spain
Semi-finals: France*, Netherlands
Group stage: Bosnia and Herzegovina (hosts), Denmark, Finland, Norway

*Won play-off to join Germany and Spain at FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup in India from 11 to 30 October.

Top scorers

Finals
3 Alma Aagaard (Denmark)
3 Mara Alber (Germany)
3 Carla Camacho (Spain)
3 Fieke Kroese (Netherlands)

Including qualifying
10 Hanna Huizenga﻿ (Netherlands)
9 Signe Gaupset (Norway)
9 Fieke Kroese (Netherlands)
9 Valentina Mädl (Austria)

Records

  • Germany have won a record eight titles, four clear of Spain with Poland in 2013 the only other champions.
  • Germany's last six titles have been won on penalties (including four against Spain).
  • Both Germany and Spain reached a record ninth final (and sixth against each other).
  • Germany reached their 12th semi-final in 13 editions of this competition.
  • Germany and Spain kept up their record of never failing to get past the group stage since the round was introduced in 2013/14.
  • Bosnia and Herzegovina played in their first women's final tournament, and hosted their first UEFA final tournament, at any level.
Final highlights: Germany 2-2 Spain (3-2 pens)
Final highlights: Germany 2-2 Spain (3-2 pens)

All the results

Final:

Sunday 15 May
 Germany 2-2 Spain (3-2 pens)﻿ (Sarajevo)

FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup play-off:

Sunday 15 May
France 2-0 Netherlands (Zenica)

Semi-finals:

Thursday 12 May
Germany 1-0 France (Zenica)
Spain 3-0 Netherlands (Sarajevo)

Group stage:

Semi-final highlights: Germany 1-0 France
Semi-final highlights: Germany 1-0 France

Monday 9 May
Group A: Germany 2-0 Bosnia and Herzegovina (Sarajevo)
Group A: Netherlands 1-1 Denmark (Zenica)
Group B: Spain 3-0 France (Široki Brijeg)
Group B: Finland 2-1 Norway (Mostar)

Friday 6 May
Group A: Bosnia and Herzegovina 0-6 Denmark (Zenica)
Group B: Spain 4-0 Finland (Široki Brijeg)
Group A: Germany 2-0 Netherlands (Sarajevo)
Group B: France 1-0 Norway (Mostar)

Tuesday 3 May
Group A: Denmark 0-2 Germany (Zenica)
Group B: France 2-0 Finland (Široki Brijeg)
Group A: Bosnia and Herzegovina 0-8 Netherlands (Sarajevo)
Group B: Norway 0-4 Spain (Mostar)

Semi-final highlights: Spain 3-0 Netherlands
Semi-final highlights: Spain 3-0 Netherlands

Champions roll of honour

Eight-team tournament (hosts)
2021/22: Germany (Bosnia and Herzegovina)
2019/20 & 2020/21: No final tournament
2018/19: Germany (Bulgaria)
2017/18: Spain (Lithuania)
2016/17: Germany (Czech Republic)
2015/16: Germany (Belarus)
2014/15: Spain (Iceland)
2013/14: Germany (England)
Four-team tournament in Nyon
2012/13: Poland
2011/12: Germany
2010/11: Spain
2009/10: Spain
2008/09: Germany
2007/08: Germany

No tournament in 2019/20 and 2020/21

Titles:
Germany 8
Spain 4
Poland 1

Final appearances:
Germany 9
Spain 9
France 3
Netherlands 1
Poland 1
Republic of Ireland 1
Sweden 1
Switzerland 1

Semi-final appearances:
Germany 12
Spain 11
France 6
England 4
Netherlands 4
Norway 3
Denmark 2
Switzerland 2
Belgium 1
Finland 1
Iceland 1
Italy 1
Poland 1
Portugal 1
Republic of Ireland 1
Sweden 1

(bold: inc 2022)

© 1998-2022 UEFA. All rights reserved. Last updated: Monday 16 May 2022

Selected for you

Highlights: Germany claim eighth title on penalties
Live 15/05/2022

Highlights: Germany claim eighth title on penalties

Germany equalised late then beat Spain on penalties to win their eighth crown in 13 editions.
All the 2022 WU17 EURO results
Live 15/05/2022

All the 2022 WU17 EURO results

Germany beat Spain on penalties in Sarajevo to win the title for the eighth time: all the results from Bosnia and Herzegovina.