Germany win Women's 17 EURO: at a glance

How the contenders did Winners: Germany

Runners-up: Spain

Semi-finals: France*, Netherlands

Group stage: Bosnia and Herzegovina (hosts), Denmark, Finland, Norway *Won play-off to join Germany and Spain at FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup in India from 11 to 30 October.

Top scorers

Finals

3 Alma Aagaard (Denmark)

3 Mara Alber (Germany)

3 Carla Camacho (Spain)

3 Fieke Kroese (Netherlands)



Including qualifying

10 Hanna Huizenga﻿ (Netherlands)

9 Signe Gaupset (Norway)

9 Fieke Kroese (Netherlands)

9 Valentina Mädl (Austria)



Germany have won a record eight titles, four clear of Spain with Poland in 2013 the only other champions.

Germany's last six titles have been won on penalties (including four against Spain).

Both Germany and Spain reached a record ninth final (and sixth against each other).

Germany reached their 12th semi-final in 13 editions of this competition.

Germany and Spain kept up their record of never failing to get past the group stage since the round was introduced in 2013/14.

Bosnia and Herzegovina played in their first women's final tournament, and hosted their first UEFA final tournament, at any level.

Final highlights: Germany 2-2 Spain (3-2 pens)

All the results

Final:

Sunday 15 May

Germany 2-2 Spain (3-2 pens)﻿ (Sarajevo)

FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup play-off:

Sunday 15 May

France 2-0 Netherlands (Zenica)

Semi-finals:

Thursday 12 May

Germany 1-0 France (Zenica)

Spain 3-0 Netherlands (Sarajevo)

Group stage:

Semi-final highlights: Germany 1-0 France

Monday 9 May

Group A: Germany 2-0 Bosnia and Herzegovina (Sarajevo)

Group A: Netherlands 1-1 Denmark (Zenica)

Group B: Spain 3-0 France (Široki Brijeg)

Group B: Finland 2-1 Norway (Mostar)



Friday 6 May

Group A: Bosnia and Herzegovina 0-6 Denmark (Zenica)

Group B: Spain 4-0 Finland (Široki Brijeg)

Group A: Germany 2-0 Netherlands (Sarajevo)

Group B: France 1-0 Norway (Mostar)

Tuesday 3 May

Group A: Denmark 0-2 Germany (Zenica)

Group B: France 2-0 Finland (Široki Brijeg)

Group A: Bosnia and Herzegovina 0-8 Netherlands (Sarajevo)

Group B: Norway 0-4 Spain (Mostar)

Semi-final highlights: Spain 3-0 Netherlands

Champions roll of honour

Eight-team tournament (hosts)

2021/22: Germany (Bosnia and Herzegovina)

2019/20 & 2020/21: No final tournament

2018/19: Germany (Bulgaria)

2017/18: Spain (Lithuania)

2016/17: Germany (Czech Republic)

2015/16: Germany (Belarus)

2014/15: Spain (Iceland)

2013/14: Germany (England)

Four-team tournament in Nyon

2012/13: Poland

2011/12: Germany

2010/11: Spain

2009/10: Spain

2008/09: Germany

2007/08: Germany

No tournament in 2019/20 and 2020/21

Titles:

Germany 8

Spain 4

Poland 1

Final appearances:

Germany 9

Spain 9

France 3

Netherlands 1

Poland 1

Republic of Ireland 1

Sweden 1

Switzerland 1



Semi-final appearances:

Germany 12

Spain 11

France 6

England 4

Netherlands 4

Norway 3

Denmark 2

Switzerland 2

Belgium 1

Finland 1

Iceland 1

Italy 1

Poland 1

Portugal 1

Republic of Ireland 1

Sweden 1



(bold: inc 2022)