Germany win Women's 17 EURO: at a glance
Monday 16 May 2022
Germany pipped Spain on penalties to make it eight titles in the 13 WU17 EURO seasons.
How the contenders did
Winners: Germany
Runners-up: Spain
Semi-finals: France*, Netherlands
Group stage: Bosnia and Herzegovina (hosts), Denmark, Finland, Norway
*Won play-off to join Germany and Spain at FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup in India from 11 to 30 October.
Top scorers
Finals
3 Alma Aagaard (Denmark)
3 Mara Alber (Germany)
3 Carla Camacho (Spain)
3 Fieke Kroese (Netherlands)
Including qualifying
10 Hanna Huizenga (Netherlands)
9 Signe Gaupset (Norway)
9 Fieke Kroese (Netherlands)
9 Valentina Mädl (Austria)
Records
- Germany have won a record eight titles, four clear of Spain with Poland in 2013 the only other champions.
- Germany's last six titles have been won on penalties (including four against Spain).
- Both Germany and Spain reached a record ninth final (and sixth against each other).
- Germany reached their 12th semi-final in 13 editions of this competition.
- Germany and Spain kept up their record of never failing to get past the group stage since the round was introduced in 2013/14.
- Bosnia and Herzegovina played in their first women's final tournament, and hosted their first UEFA final tournament, at any level.
All the results
Final:
Sunday 15 May
Germany 2-2 Spain (3-2 pens) (Sarajevo)
FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup play-off:
Sunday 15 May
France 2-0 Netherlands (Zenica)
Semi-finals:
Thursday 12 May
Germany 1-0 France (Zenica)
Spain 3-0 Netherlands (Sarajevo)
Group stage:
Monday 9 May
Group A: Germany 2-0 Bosnia and Herzegovina (Sarajevo)
Group A: Netherlands 1-1 Denmark (Zenica)
Group B: Spain 3-0 France (Široki Brijeg)
Group B: Finland 2-1 Norway (Mostar)
Friday 6 May
Group A: Bosnia and Herzegovina 0-6 Denmark (Zenica)
Group B: Spain 4-0 Finland (Široki Brijeg)
Group A: Germany 2-0 Netherlands (Sarajevo)
Group B: France 1-0 Norway (Mostar)
Tuesday 3 May
Group A: Denmark 0-2 Germany (Zenica)
Group B: France 2-0 Finland (Široki Brijeg)
Group A: Bosnia and Herzegovina 0-8 Netherlands (Sarajevo)
Group B: Norway 0-4 Spain (Mostar)
Champions roll of honour
Eight-team tournament (hosts)
2021/22: Germany (Bosnia and Herzegovina)
2019/20 & 2020/21: No final tournament
2018/19: Germany (Bulgaria)
2017/18: Spain (Lithuania)
2016/17: Germany (Czech Republic)
2015/16: Germany (Belarus)
2014/15: Spain (Iceland)
2013/14: Germany (England)
Four-team tournament in Nyon
2012/13: Poland
2011/12: Germany
2010/11: Spain
2009/10: Spain
2008/09: Germany
2007/08: Germany
No tournament in 2019/20 and 2020/21
Titles:
Germany 8
Spain 4
Poland 1
Final appearances:
Germany 9
Spain 9
France 3
Netherlands 1
Poland 1
Republic of Ireland 1
Sweden 1
Switzerland 1
Semi-final appearances:
Germany 12
Spain 11
France 6
England 4
Netherlands 4
Norway 3
Denmark 2
Switzerland 2
Belgium 1
Finland 1
Iceland 1
Italy 1
Poland 1
Portugal 1
Republic of Ireland 1
Sweden 1
(bold: inc 2022)