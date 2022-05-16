Barcelona vs Lyon Women's Champions League final facts

Holders Barcelona will aim to retain the UEFA Women's Champions League against seven-time winners Lyon, the most successful side in the competition's history.

• Barcelona reached their third final in four seasons thanks to a 5-3 aggregate semi-final victory against Wolfsburg. A 2-0 second-leg away defeat on 30 April ended their 45-match winning streak, but they progressed thanks to the emphatic 5-1 first-leg home win eight days earlier.

• Lyon became the first side to reach ten UEFA women's club finals thanks to a 5-3 aggregate success in their all-French semi-final against Paris Saint-Germain. Ada Hegerberg (14) and Wendie Renard (83) scored in the second leg in Paris on 30 April, Renard's 23rd-minute penalty and Catarina Macario's double either side of half-time having ensured a 3-2 comeback first-leg home victory.

• Lyon have been defeated in Turin already this season, losing 2-1 to Juventus in the quarter-final first leg on 23 March despite taking the lead through Catarina Macario's eighth-minute goal. OL lost Ellie Carpenter's to a red card just after the hour at the Juventus Stadium and Juve struck late via Cristiana Girelli (71) and substitute Agnese Bonfantini (83).

Barcelona vs Lyon: Previous meetings

• Lyon have won all three previous games against Barcelona, all in the knockout stages of this competition.

• The sides contested the 2019 final in Budapest, Aga Hegerberg's hat-trick in the space of 16 minutes adding to Dzsenifer Marozsán's early strike as Lyon raced into a four-goal lead inside the first 30 minutes. Substitute Asisat Oshoala hit the 89th-minute consolation for Lluís Cortés' Barcelona, who were the first Spanish side to reach the final.

• Lyon beat Barcelona 3-1 on aggregate in the 2017/18 quarter-finals (2-1 h, 1-0 a), Marozsán (44) and Hegerberg (80) on target either side of Patricia Guijarro's 72nd-minute leveller in the first-leg success. Eugénie Le Sommer (62) struck the only goal of the return fixture in Spain.

• Barcelona claimed their first UEFA Women's Champions League title in 2021 with a 4-0 defeat of Chelsea in Gothenburg. Alexia Putellas' 14th-minute penalty, Aitana Bonmatí (21) and Caroline Graham Hansen (36) added to Melanie Leupolz's first-minute own goal.

• Les Lyonnaises have prevailed in each of their last five finals and have emerged victorious in seven of their last eight UEFA Women's Champions League finals.

• OL's 2016 win against Wolfsburg in Reggio Emilia was the sole previous UEFA Women's Champions League final in Italy.

Barcelona's previous finals (W1 L1)

2021: 4-0 vs Chelsea (Gothenburg)

2019: 1-4 vs Lyon (Budapest)

Lyon's previous finals (W7 L2)

2020: 3-1 vs Wolfsburg (San Sebastián)

2019: 4-1 vs Barcelona (Budapest)

2018: 4-1 aet vs Wolfsburg (Kyiv)

2017: 0-0 aet, 7-6 pens vs Paris Saint-Germain (Cardiff)

2016: 1-1 aet, 4-3 pens vs Wolfsburg (Reggio Emilia)

2013: 0-1 vs Wolfsburg (London)

2012: 2-0 vs Frankfurt (Munich)

2011: 2-0 vs Turbine Potsdam (London)

2010: 0-0 aet, 6-7 pens vs Turbine Potsdam (Getafe)

Barcelona's road to the Women's Champions League final

Ones to watch: Barcelona

Aitana Bonmatí

• The 24-year-old was named the Player of the Match in last season's final, scoring the third goal of the 4-0 win against Chelsea.

• The attacking midfielder has scored four goals in this season's UEFA Women's Champions League, a career best.

• Bonmatí scored the winner in the 2-1 league victory against Atlético de Madrid on 15 May, her 17th goal of her most prolific campaign after 15 last season.

• The Spanish international has scored six goals in her last six Barça appearances, including a first senior hat-trick in the 6-1 win at Rayo Vallecano on 8 May.

Top scorer: Watch all of Alexia Putellas' goals

Alexia Putellas

• The 28-year-old captained Barcelona to victory in last season's final, converting a penalty and providing an assist against Chelsea.

• Putellas is the joint top scorer in this season's competition with ten goals, level with Wolfsburg's Tabea Wassmuth.

• The UEFA Women's Player of the Year for 2020/21 is aiming to become the first player to hit 11 in a campaign in this tournament since Lyon's Hegerberg (15) in 2017/18.

• The Spanish international is Barcelona's leading scorer this term with 32 goals, surpassing her previous career best of 26 set last season.

Melanie Serrano

• The 32-year-old announced on 13 May that she will retire at the end of this season.

• The defender has played more matches for Barça than anyone else, her substitute appearance in the 2-1 league home win against Atlético on 15 May her 517th game.

• Serrano has been named on the bench for both of the Blaugranes' previous finals, coming on as a late substitute in last season's victory against Chelsea.

• The former Spanish international joined Barcelona in 2003 and made her first-team debut a year later, aged just 14.

Lyon's road to the Women's Champions League final

Ones to watch: Lyon

Selma Bacha

• The 21-year-old provided the cross for both of Lyon's goals in the 2-1 semi-final second-leg win in Paris.

• Bacha has supplied eight assists in this season's competition, more than any other player.

• The defender came on as a late substitute in the 2019 final against Barcelona but was an unused replacement against Wolfsburg the following year.

• The French international has three UEFA Women's Champions League winners' medals to her name, starting the 2018 win against Wolfsburg.

Hegerberg's Lyon goals this season

Ada Hegerberg

• The 26-year-old has struck four of Lyon's seven goals against Barcelona and is the leading scorer in the fixture.

• Hegerberg became the second player, after Duisburg's Inka Grings, to score a hat-trick in the UEFA Women's Champions League final against Barça in 2019, also earning the Player of the Match award.

• The forward has struck five times in the final of this competition, fewer only than Marta (six) and Conny Pohlers (eight).

• The UEFA Women's Champions League all-time top scorer with 58 goals, Hegerberg has hit 17 in her last 14 competition appearances.

Wendie Renard

• The 31-year-old scored in both legs of the semi-final against Paris, marking her historic 100th UEFA Women's Champions League appearance with a penalty in the first leg.

• Renard is one of three players to have collected a winners' medal in all seven of Lyon's UEFA Women's Champions League victories along with Sarah Bouhaddi and Eugénie Le Sommer.

• The centre-back opened the scoring the 2011 final victory against Potsdam as Lyon clinched their first title.

• Nine of the French international's 11 goals for club and country this season have come in 2022.

Get ready for Women's Champions League final showdown

Key stats

• Barcelona's defeat against Wolfsburg in the second leg of their semi-final tie ended their 11-match winning streak in the UEFA Women's Champions League.

• Barcelona have not lost consecutive matches in the UEFA Women's Champions League since a three-match losing streak in 2018 when they lost twice to Lyon and once against BIIK Kazygurt.

• Barcelona have lost only three of their last 25 Euroean matches (W21 D1).

• Barcelona have won only one of their nine matches against French clubs in the UEFA Women's Champions League (D2 L6), a 2-1 home win against Paris in the 2020/21 semi-finals ending a run of eight matches without a victory.

• Barcelona have won both their previous UEFA Women's Champions League fixtures in Italy, against Juventus in the 2019/20 round of 32 at the Stadio Giuseppe Moccagatta, in Alessandria (2-0) and Manchester City at Stadio Brianteo, Monza in the 2020/21 quarter-finals (3-0).

• Barcelona have only failed to score in two of their last 34 UEFA Women's Champions League, both against Wolfsburg.

• Barcelona are the top scorers in this season's UEFA Women's Champions League with 37 goals in ten matches.

• Barcelona's total of 284 attempts on goal in the 2021/22 UEFA Women's Champions League is 111 more than second-placed Paris.

• Barcelona have scored 147 UEFA Women's Champions League goals and would become the tenth club to reach 150 competition goals.

• This is Lyon's tenth final appearance, four more than FFC Frankfurt. OL are aiming to win their eighth title; second-placed Frankfurt have triumphed four times.

• Lyon have lost only three of their last 44 UEFA Women's Champions League matches (W38 D3).

• Lyon have not drawn any of their last 25 UEFA Women’s Champions League matches (W23 L3), since a 1-1 draw at Chelsea in the semi-final second leg in April 2019.

• Lyon have only failed to score in one of their last 36 European matches.