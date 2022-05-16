Europa League Fan Festival: What's happening in Seville

The Plaza de España will provide the spectacular setting for the Europa League Fan Festival in Seville on Tuesday and Wednesday.

The two-day extravaganza will be split across a stage programme, featuring several famous acts, and a 5 vs 5 pitch programme, many of them courtesy of the competition's official sponsors.

Where you can find the Plaza de España

Highlights of Tuesday's events include live performances by Los Escarabajos, who pay tribute to The Beatles, and Alchemy Project, who will be playing hits from Dire Straits. On Wednesday, it's the turn of The Hype, with the Seville band channelling their inner U2.

For those looking to show off their footballing ability, you can choose from a 5 vs 5 pitch or a 1 vs 1 arena, the precision shooting range, football tennis and mini foot golf, while no Fan Festival visit would be complete without taking a moment to head over to the UEFA Europa League trophy display, where you can get your picture taken with the silverware.

If you're planning to head down to the Fan Festival during your visit, it's open from 11:00–22:00 CET on Tuesday 17 May and 11:00–18:00 on Wednesday 18 May, ahead of the UEFA Europa League final between Eintracht Frankfurt and Rangers. The full entertainment programme can be seen below.