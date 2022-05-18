Kevin Trapp named official UEFA Europa League final Hankook Player of the Match

Eintracht Frankfurt goalkeeper Kevin Trapp has been named Hankook Player of the Match following his side's shoot-out success against Rangers in the UEFA Europa League final in Seville.

The 31-year-old was chosen by the UEFA Technical Observer panel, who gave Trapp credit for a "good performance over the 90 minutes, a great save at the end of extra time to keep Frankfurt in the game and a decisive penalty save in the shoot-out."

