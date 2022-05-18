UEFA Cup/Europa League roll of honour
Wednesday 18 May 2022
Twenty-nine clubs from 11 nations have lifted the UEFA Cup/Europa League over the years.
The UEFA Cup/UEFA Europa League has been claimed by 29 clubs from 11 different nations over the past half a century. Welcome back, Frankfurt, to the wall of champions!
UEFA Cup/UEFA Europa League winners
6 Sevilla (ESP)
3 Inter (ITA)
3 Liverpool (ENG)
3 Juventus (ITA)
3 Atlético de Madrid (ESP)
2 Borussia Mönchengladbach (GER)
2 Tottenham Hotspur (ENG)
2 Feyenoord (NED)
2 IFK Göteborg (SWE)
2 Real Madrid (ESP)
2 Parma (ITA)
2 Porto (POR)
2 Chelsea (ENG)
2 Eintracht Frankfurt (GER)
1 Anderlecht (BEL)
1 Ajax (NED)
1 Manchester United (ENG)
1 PSV Eindhoven (NED)
1 Ipswich Town (ENG)
1 Leverkusen (GER)
1 Napoli (ITA)
1 Bayern (GER)
1 Schalke (GER)
1 Galatasaray (TUR)
1 Valencia (ESP)
1 CSKA Moskva (RUS)
1 Zenit (RUS)
1 Shakhtar Donetsk (UKR)
1 Villarreal (ESP)