UEFA Cup/Europa League roll of honour

The UEFA Cup/UEFA Europa League has been claimed by 29 clubs from 11 different nations over the past half a century. Welcome back, Frankfurt, to the wall of champions!

UEFA Cup/UEFA Europa League winners

6 Sevilla (ESP)

3 Inter (ITA)

3 Liverpool (ENG)

3 Juventus (ITA)

3 Atlético de Madrid (ESP)

2 Borussia Mönchengladbach (GER)

2 Tottenham Hotspur (ENG)

2 Feyenoord (NED)

2 IFK Göteborg (SWE)

2 Real Madrid (ESP)

2 Parma (ITA)

2 Porto (POR)

2 Chelsea (ENG)

2 Eintracht Frankfurt (GER)

1 Anderlecht (BEL)

1 Ajax (NED)

1 Manchester United (ENG)

1 PSV Eindhoven (NED)

1 Ipswich Town (ENG)

1 Leverkusen (GER)

1 Napoli (ITA)

1 Bayern (GER)

1 Schalke (GER)

1 Galatasaray (TUR)

1 Valencia (ESP)

1 CSKA Moskva (RUS)

1 Zenit (RUS)

1 Shakhtar Donetsk (UKR)

1 Villarreal (ESP)

