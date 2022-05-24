Where to watch the UEFA Nations League: TV broadcast partners, live streams

Partners in Europe and across the globe are broadcasting the UEFA Nations League.

Find your local UEFA Nations League broadcast partner(s) below.

Exact matches available are subject to the individual broadcaster schedules



Europe

Albania: TBC

Andorra: Tf1/M6

Armenia: Vivaro Media

Austria: ORF

Azerbaijan: CBC Sport

Belarus: TBC

Belgium: RTL Belgium/DPG Media/Eleven Sports

Bosnia and Herzegovina: BHRT/BH Telecom/Arena Sport

Bulgaria: BNT/NOVA

Croatia: Nova TV/SportKlub

Cyprus: CyBC/Cyta

Czech Republic: Česká televize/AMC Networks

Denmark:TV2

England: Channel 4/S4C

Estonia: Viaplay

Faroe Islands: Faroese Broadcasting Corporation/TV2

Finland: YLE/MTV

France: Tf1/M6

Georgia: GPB

Germany: ARD/ZDF/RTL

Gibraltar: GBC

Greece: Alpha TV/Nova Sports

Hungary: MTVA/TV2

Iceland: Viaplay

Israel: The Sports Channel/Charlton

Italy: Rai

Kazakhstan: Qazsport/Almasport

Kosovo: TBC

Latvia: Viaplay

Liechtenstein: Landeskanal

Lithuania: Viaplay

Luxembourg: RTL/Eleven Sports/RTL Belgium

Malta: TVM

Moldova: GMG

Montenegro: Arena Sport

Netherlands: NOS/Ziggo Sport

Northern Ireland: Channel 4/S4C

North Macedonia: Arena Sport

Norway: TV2

Poland: TVP/Polsat

Portugal: RTP/Sport TV

Republic of Ireland: Premier Sports

Romania: Antena TV/Clever Media

Russia: TBC

San Marino: Rai

Scotland: Channel 4/S4C

Serbia: Arena Sport

Slovakia: RTV/AMC Networks

Slovenia: SportKlub

Spain: TBC

Sweden: TV6/Viaplay

Switzerland: SRG SSR

Turkey: TBC

Ukraine: TBC

Wales: S4C/Channel 4

Outside Europe

Afghanistan: TBC

Algeria: TBC

American Samoa: Fox Sports

Angola: SuperSport

Anguilla: TBC

Antigua & Barbuda: TBCArgentina: ESPN

Aruba: TBC

Australia: Optus

Bahamas: TBC

Bahrain: TBC

Barbados: TBC

Bangladesh: TBC

Belize: ESPN

Benin: SuperSport/New World TV

Bermuda: TBC

Bhutan: TBC

Bolivia: ESPN

Bonaire: TBC

Botswana: SuperSport

Brazil: Globo/ESPN

Burkina Faso: SuperSport/New World TV

Burundi: SuperSport/New World TV

Cameroon: SuperSport/New World TV

Canada: DAZN

Cape Verde: SuperSport

Cayman Islands: TBC

Central African Republic: SuperSport/New World TV

Chad: SuperSport/New World TV

Chile: ESPN

PR China: Super Sports

Cocos Islands: Digicel

Colombia: ESPN

Comoros: SuperSport/New World TV

Congo Republic: SuperSport/New World TV

Costa Rica: ESPN

Cuba: none

Curacao: none

Democratic Republic of Congo: SuperSport/New World TV

Djibouti: SuperSport/New World TV

Dominica: none

Dominican Republic: ESPN

Ecuador: ESPN

Egypt: none

Equatorial Guinea: SuperSport

El Salvador: ESPN

Eritrea: SuperSport

Eswatini (Swaziland): SuperSport

Ethiopia: SuperSport

Falkland Islands: TBC

Fiji: Digicel

French Guyana: Tf1/M6/ESPN

French Polynesia: Tf1/M6/Digicel

French Southern and Antarctic lands: Tf1/M6

Gabon: SuperSport/New World TV

Gambia: SuperSport

Ghana: SuperSport

Grenada: TBC

Guadeloupe: Tf1/M6

Guam: Fox Sports

Guatemala: ESPN

Guinea: SuperSport/New World TV

Guinea-Bissau: SuperSport

Guyana: ESPN

Haiti: TBC

Honduras: ESPN

Hong Kong SAR: TBC

India: TBC

Indonesia: TBC

Iran: TBC

Iraq: TBC

Ivory Coast: SuperSport/New World TV

Jamaica: TBC

Japan: TBC

Jordan: TBC

Kenya: SuperSport

Kuwait: Digicel

Kyrgyzstan: TBC

Laos: TBC

Lebanon: TBC

Lesotho: SuperSport

Liberia: SuperSport

Libya: TBC

Macau SAR: TBC

Madagascar: SuperSport/New World TV

Malawi: SuperSport

Malaysia and Brunei Darussalam: TBC

Maldives: TBC

Mali: SuperSport/New World TV

Mariana Islands: Fox Sports

Marshall Islands: Digicel

Martinique: Tf1/M6

Mauritania: SuperSport/New World TV

Mauritius: SuperSport/New World TV

Mayotte: Tf1/M6

Mexico: Sky Mexico

Micronesia: Digicel

Midway: Fox Sports

Mongolia: Unitel

Montserrat: TBC

Morocco: TBC

Mozambique: SuperSport

Myanmar: Skyset

Namibia: SuperSport

Nauru: Digicel

Nepal: TBC

Nevis: TBC

New Caledonia: Tf1/M6

New Zealand: TBC

Nicaragua: ESPN

Niger: SuperSport/New World TV

Nigeria: SuperSport

Niue: Digicel

Oman: TBC

Pakistan: TBC

Palau: Digicel

Palestine (Gaza strip & West Bank): TBC

Panama: ESPN

Paraguay: ESPN

Peru: ESPN

Puerto Rico: Fox Sports

Qatar: TBC

Réunion: Tf1/M6

Rwanda: SuperSport/New World TV

Saba: TBC

Sao Tome and Principe: SuperSport

Saudi Arabia: TBC

Senegal: SuperSport/New World TV

Seychelles: SuperSport/New World TV

Sierra Leone: SuperSport

Singapore: TBC

Solomon Islands: Digicel

Somalia: SuperSport

South Africa: SuperSport

South Korea: TBC

South Sudan: SuperSport

Sri Lanka: TBC

St. Barts: Tf1/M6

St. Christopher: TBC

St. Eustatius: TBC

St. Helena and Ascension: SuperSport

St. Kitts: TBC

St. Lucia: TBC

St. Martin: Tf1/M6

St. Maarten: TBC

St. Pierre & Miquelon: Tf1/M6

St. Vincent & the Grenadines: TBC

Sudan: SuperSport

Surinam: ESPN

Syria: TBC

Taiwan/Chinese Taipei: ELTA

Tajikistan: TBC

Tanzania: SuperSport

Thailand: TBC

Timor Leste: TBC

Togo: SuperSport/New World TV

Tortola: TBC

Trinidad & Tobago: TBC

Tunisia: TBC

Turkmenistan: TBC

Turks & Caicos Islands: TBC

Tuvalu: Digicel

Uganda: SuperSport/New World TV

United Arab Emirates: TBC

United States of America: Fox Sports

Uruguay: ESPN

U.S. Virgin Islands: Fox Sports

Uzbekistan: TBC

Venezuela: ESPN

Vietnam: TBC

Wallis & Futuna: Tf1/M6

Yemen: TBC

Zambia: SuperSport/New World TV

Zimbabwe: SuperSport/New World TV