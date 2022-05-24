Belgium vs Netherlands Nations League preview: Where to watch, kick-off time, prediction, form guide

Belgium and Netherlands meet in UEFA Nations League Group A4 on Friday 3 June.

Belgium vs Netherlands at a glance When: Friday 3 June (20:45 CET kick-off)

Where: King Baudouin Stadium, Brussels

What: UEFA Nations League Group A4 fixture

Where to watch Belgium vs Netherlands on TV

Fans can find their local UEFA Nations League broadcast partner(s) here.

Form guide

Belgium (most recent match first): WDDWLL

Netherlands (most recent match first): DWWDWW



What the coaches say

Roberto Martínez, Belgium coach: "The Nations League brings these glamorous ties and for us the Netherlands is a real derby, a footballing derby, a big occasion. It's the first time we're going to play four games in an international camp. It's going to be challenging but exciting because you are going to play six games in almost four months and the competition is going to take shape very quickly."

Louis van Gaal, Netherlands coach: "I think it was a good draw for the Netherlands. Belgium are one of the favourites, a top team. They were fourth in the previous Nations League. Belgium have a great group of players at the moment."