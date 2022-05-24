UEFA.com works better on other browsers
For the best possible experience, we recommend using Chrome, Firefox or Microsoft Edge.

Italy vs Germany Nations League preview: Where to watch, kick-off time, prediction, form guide

Tuesday 24 May 2022

When is it? How can you watch it? All you need to know about the UEFA Nations League Group A3 game between Italy and Germany.

Leonardo Bonucci scored from the penalty spot at UEFA EURO 2016, but Germany won their quarter-final on spot kicks
Leonardo Bonucci scored from the penalty spot at UEFA EURO 2016, but Germany won their quarter-final on spot kicks AFP via Getty Images

Italy and Germany meet in UEFA Nations League Group A3 on Saturday 4 June.

Italy vs Germany at a glance

When: Saturday 4 June (20:45 CET kick-off)
Where: Renato Dall'Ara, Bologna
What: UEFA Nations League Group A3 fixture
How to follow: Build-up and live coverage will appear here

Where to watch Italy vs Germany on TV

EURO 2012 semi-final highlights: Germany 1-2 Italy
EURO 2012 semi-final highlights: Germany 1-2 Italy

Fans can find their local UEFA Nations League broadcast partner(s) here.

Form guide

Italy (most recent match first): WLDDWL

Germany (most recent match first): DWWWWW

Expert prediction

To follow

What the coaches say

Third-place play-off highlights: Italy 2-1 Belgium
Third-place play-off highlights: Italy 2-1 Belgium

Roberto Mancini, Italy coach: "We're in a good group. England, Germany, Italy and Hungary together seems like a fun group to me. We're happy to play such strong nations, it's part of the show. Italy vs Germany is a classic match in world football. Since I became coach, we've never played each other so it'll be the first time and I'm excited. We got to the final four last time and we want to get there again and win."

Hansi Flick, Germany coach: "We're delighted to test ourselves against the best. England and Italy were the two EURO finalists so we're looking forward to these encounters. This sort of tournament is just what we need. It's important we take the next step. Recently we've played against teams who are not in the top ten [of the FIFA rankings] but now we come up against teams with real quality. If we manage to win our group, we'll be happy. That's our goal."

What happens after the UEFA Nations League group stage?

The four group winners in League A will advance to the knockout finals with, in principle, one appointed as hosts. The semi-finals will be played on 14 and 15 June 2023 with the final and third-place play-off to follow on 18 June

The teams finishing fourth in the groups in Leagues A will be relegated to League B for the 2024/25 edition.

© 1998-2022 UEFA. All rights reserved. Last updated: Tuesday 24 May 2022

Selected for you

2022/23 Nations League fixtures
Live 23/05/2022

2022/23 Nations League fixtures

Check out all the fixtures for the 2022/23 UEFA Nations League..
2022/23 Nations League
Live 23/05/2022

2022/23 Nations League

The who, what, why and when – all you need to know.