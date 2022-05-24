Italy vs Germany Nations League preview: Where to watch, kick-off time, prediction, form guide

Italy and Germany meet in UEFA Nations League Group A3 on Saturday 4 June.

Italy vs Germany at a glance When: Saturday 4 June (20:45 CET kick-off)

Where: Renato Dall'Ara, Bologna

What: UEFA Nations League Group A3 fixture

Form guide

Italy (most recent match first): WLDDWL

Germany (most recent match first): DWWWWW



Expert prediction

What the coaches say

Roberto Mancini, Italy coach: "We're in a good group. England, Germany, Italy and Hungary together seems like a fun group to me. We're happy to play such strong nations, it's part of the show. Italy vs Germany is a classic match in world football. Since I became coach, we've never played each other so it'll be the first time and I'm excited. We got to the final four last time and we want to get there again and win."

Hansi Flick, Germany coach: "We're delighted to test ourselves against the best. England and Italy were the two EURO finalists so we're looking forward to these encounters. This sort of tournament is just what we need. It's important we take the next step. Recently we've played against teams who are not in the top ten [of the FIFA rankings] but now we come up against teams with real quality. If we manage to win our group, we'll be happy. That's our goal."