2022 U17 EURO: Meet the finalists

France and the Netherlands will lock horns for the second time at the 2022 UEFA Under-17 ﻿EURO finals when they face off for the trophy in Wednesday's decider at Netanya Stadium.

The reigning champions beat France 3-1 to secure top spot in Group B but will need to be wary after both teams were pushed all the way in the semi-finals. France eventually emerged successful in a penalty shoot-out against Portugal, before the Netherlands did likewise against Serbia on a tense day of knockout action.

Knockout rounds all times CEST Quarter-finals (25/26 May)

QF1: Germany 1-1 (3-4 pens) France

QF2: Netherlands 2-1 Italy

QF3: Spain 1-2 Portugal

QF4: Denmark 1-2 Serbia Semi-finals (29 May)

SF1: France 2-2 (6-5 pens) Portugal

SF2: Netherlands 2-2 (5-3 pens) Serbia Final (1 June)

France vs Netherlands (Netanya, 18:00)

Previous U17 best: Winners (2004, 2015)

Qualifying round: Group 8 runners-up (W3-0 vs Moldova, D1-1 vs Cyprus, L0-1 vs Greece)

Elite round: Group 5 winners (W2-0 vs Luxembourg, W3-1 vs England)

Top scorers: Désiré Doué, Mathys Tel (2)

Highlights: Germany 1-1 France (3-4 pens)

Final tournament group stage: Group B runners-up (W6-1 vs Poland, W4-0 vs Bulgaria, L3-1 vs Netherlands)

Quarter-finals: W4-3 on penalties vs Germany (1-1)

Semi-finals: W6-5 on penalties vs Portugal (2-2)

Scorers: Mathys Tel (3), Désiré Doué, Zoumana Diallo, Warren Zaire Emery (2), Naim Byar, Axel Gueguin, Ayman Aiki, ﻿Tom Saettel (1)

How did they get here? José Alcocer's team raced out of the blocks with ten goals in their opening two games. A much-changed side also went in front against the Netherlands in their final group match before being overhauled by their final rivals in the closing stages to end Group B as runners-up.

Their race looked to be run after they missed their first two penalties in the quarter-final shoot-out against Germany, only for a dramatic turnaround to edge them into the semi-finals. There was more drama in the last four as they came through another shoot-out against Portugal to clinch their first final place since winning the competition in 2015.

Previous U17 best: Winners x 4 (2011, 2012, 2018, 2019)

Qualifying round: Bye

Elite round: Group 1 winners (W2-0 vs Hungary, D1-1 vs Slovakia, D0-0 vs Greece)

Top scorer: Isaac Babadi (2)

Highlights: Netherlands 2-1 Italy

Final tournament group stage: Group B winners (W3-1 vs Bulgaria, W2-1 vs Poland, W3-1 vs France)

Quarter-finals: W2-1 vs Italy

Semi-finals: W5-3 on penalties vs Serbia (2-2)

Scorers: Jason van Duiven (3), Dean Huijsen, Yoram Boerhout, Gabriel Misehouy﻿ (2), Isaac Babadi, Antoni Milambo, Jaden Slory (1)

How did they get here? After bouncing back from conceding an early goal against Bulgaria and then needing an added-time winner from Yoram Boerhout against Poland, Mischa Visser's side – much changed from Matchday 2 – again fell behind early to France. However, they then pulled clear with three goals in the last 14 minutes and will hope that proves a positive omen for Wednesday's final.

Through to the knockout stage as Group B winners, the holders learned their lesson and jumped into an unassailable two-goal lead to see off Italy in the last eight. But they were tested to the full by Serbia in the semi-finals as Jaden Slory notched the equaliser in a 2-2 draw, before cool-headed centre-back Dean Huijsen buried his third penalty of the finals in a shoot-out victory.