Wales vs Ukraine: World Cup play-off final preview, kick-off time, predicted line-ups

Thursday 2 June 2022

When is it? How can you watch it? What are the possible line-ups? Will Gareth Bale play? All you need to know about the FIFA World Cup Path A play-off final between Wales and Ukraine.

Gareth Bale was rested for Wales' UEFA Nations League opener in Poland
Gareth Bale was rested for Wales' UEFA Nations League opener in Poland Getty Images

Wales and Ukraine meet in the FIFA World Cup Path A play-off final on Sunday 5 June.

The winner will book Europe's 13th and final spot at the 2022 tournament in Qatar. England, Iran and the United States await in Group B.

Wales vs Ukraine at a glance

When: Sunday 5 June (19:45 local time)
Where: Cardiff City Stadium, Cardiff
What: Path A play-off final
Build-up and live coverage will appear here

Where to watch Wales vs Scotland/Ukraine on TV

How did the teams get here?

Highlights: Wales 2-1 Austria

Wales lost just once during the qualifying group stage (their opening fixture), but still needed a point against table-toppers Belgium on the final day to seal a play-off spot. Captain fantastic Gareth Bale then inspired the Red Dragons to a 2-1 win at home to Austria in March to move within one game of the World Cup.

Ukraine made it through Group D unbeaten in qualifying, but ended up six points adrift of section winners France, a final record of W2 D6 a measure of their resilience. They then put in an exceptional performance to win 3-1 in an emotional play-off semi-final against Scotland at Hampden Park on Wednesday.

Ukraine applaud their fans after their semi-final win at Hampden Park
Ukraine applaud their fans after their semi-final win at Hampden ParkAFP via Getty Images

Possible line-ups

Wales: Ward; Davies, Rodon, Ampadu; C Roberts, N Williams, Allen, Ramsey; James, Wilson; Bale

Ukraine: Bushchan; Karavaev, Mykolenko, Matviyenko, Zabarnyi; Stepanenko, Zinchenko, Malinovskyi; Yarmolenko, Tsygankov, Yaremchuk

Expert predictions

Mark Pitman, Wales reporter
Wales will have a passionate Cardiff crowd behind them for one of the biggest games in their history, but Ukraine's unique circumstances mean they have supporters all over the world. Wales will play to their attacking strengths and take the game to their opponents, but Ukraine's own offensive flair was key to their victory over Scotland. Both teams work from the premise that the best form of defence is attack, while their respective key men Gareth Bale and Andriy Yarmolenko could be the deciding factors.

Highlights: Sweden 3-2 Poland

World Cup pedigree

Wales
Final tournaments: 1 (1958)
Best: quarter-finals (1958)

Ukraine
Final tournaments: 1 (2006)
Best: quarter-finals (2006)

World Cup fixtures

21 November: vs United States
25 November: vs Iran
29 November: vs England

View from the camps

Five memorable Bale goals for Wales

Robert Page, Wales coach: "We're one game away from living the dream, which is getting to a World Cup. We're not going to get carried away with it."

Connor Roberts, Wales defender: "June 5th is the biggest game, probably, I'll ever play in and I'm looking forward to it. I don't get nervous for any old games but ... imagining what it's going to be like, a full stadium singing, fans, playing with Gareth Bale and the rest of the lads, it's going to be incredible and I just hope that we can do it."

Oleksandr Zinchenko, Ukraine midfielder: "We have dreamed as a team of the World Cup, and now we have one more game; we have to win it. It's going to be a massive match for us. It's a final and every one of us has to give the best performance of our lives.﻿"

