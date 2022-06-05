UEFA.com works better on other browsers
Portugal vs Switzerland Nations League preview: Where to watch, kick-off time, line-ups

Sunday 5 June 2022

When is it? How can you watch it? All you need to know about the UEFA Nations League Group A2 game between Portugal and Switzerland.

Cristiano Ronaldo training with Portugal on Saturday morning
Cristiano Ronaldo training with Portugal on Saturday morning AFP via Getty Images

Portugal and Switzerland meet in UEFA Nations League Group A2 on Sunday 5 June.

Portugal vs Switzerland at a glance

When: Sunday 5 June (20:45 CET kick-off)
Where: Estádio José Alvalade, Lisbon
What: UEFA Nations League Group A2 fixture
Where to watch Portugal vs Switzerland on TV

Fans can find their local UEFA Nations League broadcast partner(s) here.

Starting line-ups

Highlights: Spain 1-1 Portugal

Portugal: Rui Patrício; João Cancelo, Pepe, Danilo, Nuno Mendes; Otávio, William Carvalho, Rúben Neves; Ronaldo, Diogo Jota, Bruno Fernandes

Switzerland: Kobel; Mbabu, F. Frei, Schär, Rodríguez; Sow, Xhaka; Steffen, Shaqiri, Vargas; Seferović

Form guide

Portugal (most recent match first): DWWLDW

Switzerland (most recent match first): LDLWDW

Highlights: Czech Republic 2-1 Switzerland

Group A2 so far
02/06: Spain 1-1 Portugal
02/06: Czech Republic 2-1 Switzerland

Expert prediction

Carlos Machado, match reporter
After an important draw against Spain, Portugal have to return to winning ways to bolster their ambition to win the group against a Swiss side that started on the wrong foot and need points. The hosts have stayed the course before and will surely be aiming to confirm their position as favourites for this match, but they also need to show they can perform accordingly given the quality of the players at their disposal.

What the coaches say

Fernando Santos, Portugal coach: "Switzerland have come on a lot over the past ten years. They are always in the major final tournaments and sometimes reach the knockout stages. They have quality players, know the game well and work well as a unit. These are not average opponents."

Murat Yakin, Switzerland coach: "I saw Portugal's match in Spain. They are a great team, of course. I know Cristiano Ronaldo didn't start last Thursday but we are looking forward to being able to play against such teams. Portugal are the favourite, that's clear. It is up to us to create opportunities and correct the defensive problems that existed against the Czech Republic."

What happens after the UEFA Nations League group stage?

The four group winners in League A will advance to the knockout finals with, in principle, one appointed as hosts. The semi-finals will be played on 14 and 15 June 2023, with the final and third-place play-off to follow on 18 June

The teams finishing fourth in the groups in Leagues A will be relegated to League B for the 2024/25 edition.

