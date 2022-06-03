Czech Republic vs Spain Nations League preview: Where to watch, prediction, form guide

Czech Republic and Spain meet in UEFA Nations League Group A2 on Sunday 5 June.

When : Sunday 5 June (20:45 CET kick-off) Where : SINOBO Stadium, Prague What : UEFA Nations League Group A2 fixture How to follow : Build-up and live coverage will appear here

Fans can find their local UEFA Nations League broadcast partner(s) here.

Czech Republic: Vaclík; Zima, Brabec, Krejčí; Coufal, Sadílek, Souček, Zelený; Jankto, Kuchta, Hložek

Spain: Unai Simón; Azpilicueta, Diego Llorente, Pau Torres, Jordi Alba; Soler, Sergio Busquets, Gavi, Ferran Torres, Morata, Sarabia

*Predicted line-ups will appear here closer to the game

Czech Republic (most recent match first): WDLWWW

Spain (most recent match first): DWWWWL

Group A2 so far

02/06: Spain 1-1 Portugal

02/06: Czech Republic 2-1 Switzerland

What happens after the UEFA Nations League group stage?

The four group winners in League A will advance to the knockout finals with, in principle, one appointed as hosts. The semi-finals will be played on 14 and 15 June 2023 with the final and third-place play-off to follow on 18 June.

The teams finishing fourth in the groups in Leagues A will be relegated to League B for the 2024/25 edition.