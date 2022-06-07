UEFA.com works better on other browsers
For the best possible experience, we recommend using Chrome, Firefox or Microsoft Edge.

2022 Under-19 EURO finals: Meet the teams

Tuesday 7 June 2022

Eight teams will contest the finals in Slovakia; find out their qualifying records, top scorers and previous tournament bests.

Italy qualified in a snowy Finland
Italy qualified in a snowy Finland Getty Images

The UEFA European Under-19 Championship returns after being cancelled for the last two seasons due to the COVID-19 pandemic, with Slovakia hosting the finals between 18 June and 1 July.

We introduce the eight teams who will compete for the title including four past champions and two nations who have never made it past the group stage.

The groups

Group A: Slovakia (hosts), Romania, Italy, France

Group B: England, Israel, Serbia, Austria

Group A begins on 18 June with Group B a day later. Fixtures continue to Saturday 25 June, with the top two teams in each group progressing to the semi-finals three days later.

All four semi-finalists will qualify for the 2023 FIFA U-20 World Cup in Indonesia, along with the winner of a play-off between the team sides finishing third in the two groups, filling UEFA's five slots.

All the matches

Match dates

Group stage: 18/19, 21/22 & 24/25 June
Semi-finals & World Cup play-off: 28 June
Final: 1 July

Where to watch the finals: TV/streams

Stadiums

Trnava Stadium, Trnava (Group A, semi-final, final)
DAC Aréna, Dunajská Streda (Group A, semi-final)
Banská Bystrica Stadium, Banská Bystrica (Group B)
Žiar nad Hronom Stadium, Žiar nad Hronom (Group B)
NTC Senec, Senec (World Cup play-off)

Group A

Slovakia (hosts)

Qualified automatically as hosts
Previous best: Third place (2002)

2003 U19 EURO final: Italy 2-0 Portugal

Romania

Qualifying round: Group 9 runners-up (W1-0 vs Latvia, W5-0 vs San Marino, L1-4 vs Türkiye)
Elite round: Group 4 winners (W5-1 vs Georgia, W2-1 vs Croatia, L0-3 vs Iceland)
Top scorer: Andreas Chirițoiu 3
Previous best: Group stage (2011)

Italy

Qualifying round: Group 12 winners (W2-0 vs Lithuania, W3-0 vs Iceland, W3-1 vs Slovenia)
Elite round: Group 5 winners (D2-2 vs Germany, W4-0 vs Finland, W2-0 vs Belgium)
Top scorer: Wilfried Gronto 5
Previous best: Winners (2003)

U19 EURO flashback: 2005 France glory against England

France

Qualifying round: Group 7 winners (W4-0 vs Albania, W2-0 vs North Macedonia, W2-1 v Serbia)
Elite round: Group 2 winners (W5-0 vs Sweden, L0-1 vs Czech Republic, W2-1 vs Bosnia and Herzegovina)
Top scorer: Matthis Abline 4
Previous best: Winners x 3 (2005, 2010, 2016)

Group B

England

Qualifying round: Group 1 winners (W4-0 vs Andorra, D0-0 vs Switzerland, W2-0 vs Sweden)
Elite round: Group 3 winners (W3-1 vs Republic of Ireland, W4-0 vs Armenia, W2-0 vs Portugal)
Top scorer: Dane Scarlett 6
Previous best: Winners (2017)

See how England claimed 2017 crown

Israel

Qualifying round: Group 4 runners-up (W1-0 vs Cyprus, W6-0 vs Moldova, L1-4 vs Netherlands)
Elite round: Group 1 winners (D0-0 vs Hungary, W3-1 vs Türkiye, W1-0 vs Scotland)
Top scorer: Dor Turgeman 3
Previous best: Group stage (2014)

Serbia

Qualifying round: Group 7 runners-up (W2-1 vs North Macedonia, D2-2 vs Albania, L1-2 vs France)
Elite round: Group 6 winners (W2-1 vs Netherlands, D1-1 vs Ukraine, W3-2 vs Norway)
Top scorer: Ognjen Ajdar 3
Previous best: Winners (2013)

Austria

Qualifying round: Group 3 runners-up (W4-0 vs Estonia, D1-1 vs Belarus, D1-1 vs Hungary)
Elite round: Group 7 winners (W2-1 vs Netherlands, D1-1 vs Ukraine, W3-2 vs Norway)
Top scorers: Muharem Huskovic, Adis Jasic 2
Previous best: Semi-finals (2003, 2006, 2014)

© 1998-2022 UEFA. All rights reserved. Last updated: Tuesday 7 June 2022

Selected for you

Women's U17 facts and figures
Live 13/04/2022

Women's U17 facts and figures

The records, statistics and facts from the UEFA European Women's Under-17 Championship.
Where to watch the final
Live 06/04/2022

Where to watch the final

You can watch the final thanks to UEFA's broadcast partners and the live streaming of games.
All the 2022 WU17 EURO results
Live 15/05/2022

All the 2022 WU17 EURO results

Germany beat Spain on penalties in Sarajevo to win the title for the eighth time: all the results from Bosnia and Herzegovina.