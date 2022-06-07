Germany 1-1 England: Late Kane penalty pegs back hosts

Harry Kane kept his nerve from the spot to bring up his half-century of goals for England and rescue a point despite an impressive Germany display in Munich.

In a lively opening, Kai Havertz tested Jordan Pickford from a tight angle before Kyle Walker was forced into an important intervention to deny Thomas Müller a tap-in.

At the other end Kane stung the palms of Manuel Neuer with a vicious right-footed strike from just inside the box, before the Germany goalkeeper spilled a corner into the path of the England captain, who could only blast over.

England looked to be in the ascendancy just before the break but fell behind shortly after the interval. Jonas Hofmann, who had earlier had a strike ruled out for offside, was afforded space in the area and, after collecting Joshua Kimmich's pass, powered in a fierce right-footed shot that Pickford could only help into the net.

Pickford had to be at his best to push Müller's half-volley around the post but it was Neuer who upped the goalkeeping stakes shortly after. Kane did well to reach Jack Grealish's inviting cross and tried to direct his strike out of the keeper's reach, but Neuer was perfectly positioned to deflect it away from danger.

The Tottenham man would not be denied and finally levelled with just two minutes remaining. Hauled down by Nico Schlotterbeck, Kane sent Neuer the wrong way from the spot to ensure the spoils were shared.

Germany were sharp in their passing game and managed to find space in areas that hurt England. Not only did they create the goal that way, but it also meant England’s hopes of hitting Germany on the counterattack didn't pan out. Hansi Flick's side will be annoyed with themselves not to have added a second when they were dominating, enabling the visitors to grab an equaliser.

Hansi Flick, Germany coach: "We played a great match but didn’t reward ourselves. We could have probably scored a second, but we played against an England side with an impressive attack. However, we showcased the kind of football that we envision ourselves playing."

İlkay Gündoğan, Germany midfielder: "We showed some good movement, were very active and aggressive, and created chances this way. It is never possible to keep England out of the match entirely, but we were still the dominant team. Therefore it is a bit disappointing to concede a late equaliser."

Harry Kane, England captain: "It was a really nice feeling [to score]. I had a couple of chances earlier in the game, the first one went over the bar and Neuer made a good save for the second. I thought it was maybe going to be one of those days. I think it was important to show the mentality, going behind we showed good character to then get back into the game and get a result. We were playing against a very good Germany side. It shows where we are."

Kieran Trippier, England defender: "Harry stepped up as always. He is special. Fifty goals is incredible. He's a top pro, and great leader. Tonight is a positive result. The substitutes made a huge impact. We'll review the game and look forward to the next one."

Kane's spot kick was his 50th goal for England, taking him above Bobby Charlton and into second place in his country's all-time scoring charts, three behind Wayne Rooney.

Müller won his 114th Germany cap, overtaking Philipp Lahm to go fifth in Die Mannschaft's all-time appearance makers.

Hofmann has scored two goals in his last three internationals after finding the net only once in his opening nine games for Germany.

Germany have won just two of their 12 UEFA Nations League matches.

Die Mannschaft have conceded in each of their last 11 outings in this competition.

Hansi Flick remains unbeaten in his 11 matches as Germany coach, drawing each of the last three 1-1.

Germany's only loss in their last 14 internationals is the UEFA EURO 2020 defeat at the hands of England.

Germany: Neuer; Schlotterbeck, Rüdiger, Klostermann; J Hofmann (Gnabry 65), Gündoğan (Sané 84), Kimmich, Raum; Müller (Goretzka 75), Musiala (Werner 66); Havertz.

England: Pickford; Walker, Stones, Maguire, Trippier; Rice, Phillips (Bellingham 15); Saka (Bowen 80), Mount (Grealish 72), Sterling; Kane.

