Spain vs Czech Republic Nations League preview: Where to watch, prediction, form guide

Spain and Czech Republic meet in UEFA Nations League Group A2 on Sunday 12 June.

Spain vs Czech Republic at a glance When: Sunday 12 June (20:45 CET kick-off)

Where: La Rosaleda, Malaga

What: UEFA Nations League Group A2 fixture

Where to watch Spain vs Czech Republic on TV

Fans can find their local UEFA Nations League broadcast partner(s) here.

Possible line-ups

Highlights: Czech Republic 2-2 Spain

Spain: Simón; Carvajal, Martínez, P Torres, Alba; Gavi, Rodri, Koke; Asensio, Morata, F Torres

Czech Republic: Mandous; Zima, Brabec, Jemelka; Coufal, Souček, Sadílek, Zelený; Černý, Kuchta, Lingr

Form guide

Spain (most recent match first): WDDWWW

Czech Republic (most recent match first): LDWDLW

Group A2 so far

02/06 Czech Republic 2-1 Switzerland

02/06 Spain 1-1 Portugal

05/06 Czech Republic 2-2 Spain

05/06 Portugal 4-0 Switzerland

09/06 Portugal 2-0 Czech Republic

09/06 Switzerland 0-1 Spain

Expert prediction

Simon Hart, match reporter: One week on from their 2-2 draw in Prague, these teams meet again in Malaga. In theory Spain should have the greater spring in their step after Thursday's narrow win in Switzerland on a night when match-winner Pablo Sarabia deepened the positive impression he is making this month.

Gavi makes Spain history

Along with Sarabia, lively teenager Gavi – whose name was sung loudly by the Spain fans in Geneva, just as it had been during the Portugal draw on 2 June – and goalkeeper Unai Simón are the only other players to have started each Group 2 game to date so it will be intriguing to see which changes Luis Enrique makes this time.

His Czech counterpart, Jaroslav Šilhavý, has hinted at plenty of rotation too, saying after Thursday's defeat in Portugal that "maybe we will have to make more changes to the starting XI than for previous games". Jan Kuchta, a thorn in the side of the Spain defence in Prague, is doubtful after his half-time withdrawal against Portugal, while one expected change is an opportunity in goal for Aleš Mandous after Šilhavý promised a run-out to all of his keepers.

What the coaches say

Luis Enrique, Spain coach: "I am pleased with the professionalism and attitude of the players. Now we're really looking forward to playing against Czech Republic on Sunday."

Jaroslav Šilhavý, Czech Republic coach: "Every point in this group is worth its weight in gold for us. Four golden points so far are a good result. I believe we can get even more. Will I change the team for the Spain game? Maybe. We played on Sunday and Thursday, so we had an extra day's rest. Now we have a shorter break. We'll see how the boys feel. There will probably be more changes,"

Group 2 Live now Played P Won W Draws D Lost L For Against Goal difference Points Pts POR Portugal Playing now 3 2 1 0 7 1 6 7 ESP Spain Playing now 3 1 2 0 4 3 1 5 CZE Czech Republic Playing now 3 1 1 1 4 5 -1 4 SUI Switzerland Playing now 3 0 0 3 1 7 -6 0