Netherlands vs Wales Nations League preview: Where to watch, prediction, form guide
Sunday 12 June 2022
When is it? How can you watch it? All you need to know about the UEFA Nations League Group A4 game between Netherlands and Wales.
Netherlands and Wales meet in UEFA Nations League Group A4 on Tuesday 14 June.
Netherlands vs Wales at a glance
When: Tuesday 14 June (20:45 CET kick-off)
Where: Stadion Feijenoord, Rotterdam
What: UEFA Nations League Group A4 fixture
How to follow: Build-up and live coverage will appear here
Where to watch Netherlands vs Wales on TV
Fans can find their local UEFA Nations League broadcast partner(s) here.
Possible line-ups
Netherlands: Cillessen; Timber, De Ligt, De Vrij; Dumfries, Berghuis, De Jong, Koopmeiners, Blind; Janssen, Depay
Wales: Hennessey; Gunter, Rodon, Mepham; Thomas, Ampadu, Smith, Norrington-Davies; Ramsey, Johnson; Bale
Form guide
Netherlands (most recent match first): DWWDWW
Wales (most recent match first): DLWLDW
Group A4 so far
01/06 Poland 2-1 Wales
03/06 Belgium 1-4 Netherlands
08/06 Belgium 6-1 Poland
08/06 Wales 1-2 Netherlands
11/06 Netherlands 2-2 Poland
11/06 Wales 1-1 Belgium
Expert prediction
Derek Brookman, match reporter: The Dutch showed great spirit, resilience and mental toughness to draw 2-2 with Poland on Saturday, though Memphis Depay, who missed an added-time penalty, said the result felt like a defeat. He and his team-mates will have to pick themselves up for the visit of a Wales team buoyed by their late equaliser against Belgium. A win for the Dutch would make them uncatchable for Rob Page’s side and clear favourites to top the group.
What the coaches say
Rob Page, Wales coach: "We don’t fear anyone in world football. [The draw with Belgium was] a benchmark, another statement. When we go a goal behind we don’t give up and we’ll keep going. We’ll go toe to toe with anybody.”
What happens after the UEFA Nations League group stage?
The four group winners in League A will advance to the knockout finals with, in principle, one appointed as hosts. The semi-finals will be played on 14 and 15 June 2023 with the final and third-place play-off to follow on 18 June.
The teams finishing fourth in the groups in League A will be relegated to League B for the 2024/25 edition.