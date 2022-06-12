Switzerland 1-0 Portugal: Seferović's record-breaking goal seals shock win for Swiss

Switzerland secured their first win of the UEFA Nations League campaign and turned Group A2 on its head with a 1-0 win against Portugal in Geneva.

Key moments 1' Seferović heads home

18' Omlin keeps out Danilo header

49' André Silva strike saved by legs of Omlin

62' Seferović fires across face of goal

63' Swiss keeper denies Bernardo Silva

71' No12 stops Gonçalo Guedes effort

78' Diogo Jota header tests Omlin﻿

Match in brief: Seferović gives Swiss early head start

The hosts belied their position at the bottom of Group A2 by starting on the front foot against a much-changed Portugal side, who were without their talisman Cristiano Ronaldo.

It took just 57 seconds for Switzerland to go in front, Silvan Widmer's teasing delivery from the right picking out Haris Seferović in the box. The Benfica forward showed great awareness to direct his powerful header into the far corner of the net, just out of the reach of the helpless Rui Patrício.

Portugal took time to adjust after the early shock and created their best opportunity of the first half 17 minutes in. Bruno Fernandes' deep corner was nodded back into the danger area by Rúben Neves and Danilo's powerful header was pushed away expertly by Jonas Omlin.

As it happened: Switzerland 1-0 Portugal

The visitors looked a different proposition after the interval and it took just four minutes for the 2019 champions to test the Swiss goalkeeper. André Silva collected a Nuno Mendes pass, side-footing a low strike that Omlin kept out with his legs.

Switzerland were still a threat on the counter and Seferović could have added a second but dragged his low shot across the face of goal.

Fernando Santos' men looked buoyed by the introduction of the likes of Gonçalo Guedes, Diogo Jota and Bernardo Silva during the second period and all three provided extra attacking impetus, but Omlin was up to everything they threw at him.

Haris Seferović enjoys his early goal AFP via Getty Images

Daniel Thacker, match reporter

This was an intelligent, determined showing from the hosts to claim their first win in the section and of the calendar year, in the process ending Portugal's unbeaten Group A2 start. Seferović's goal will take the headlines (and it was indeed a superb move and cross from Widmer), but the hosts were arguably more indebted to Omlin in goal, who produced four excellent saves.

The visitors' second-half performance, following the introduction of Bernardo Silva, means that Santos, despite his side's first defeat in the group, will depart with enough positives to focus the mind.

Reaction

Omlin pleased with clean sheet

Jonas Omlin, Switzerland goalkeeper: "We showed today what we're capable of. We worked really well, the whole team ... I'm pleased we kept a clean sheet today."

Granit Xhaka, Switzerland captain: "I had a good feeling before the game because I knew we could beat a team like Portugal, a bigger team, because we have the quality to. I'm more than happy for the team, for the people outside who are always supporting us. A big three points for us today."

Fernando Santos, Portugal coach: "A goal conceded inside 60 seconds ends up changing the game, and the team took time to find themselves but they managed to pick themselves up. In the second half the team did everything it had to do. It lacked a bit of effectiveness, it was the anxiety of wanting to score. We did a lot of good things in the second half and I think this result was unfair."



Danilo, Portugal defender: "We had a poor first half. We conceded a goal in a way that shouldn't happen. We were a little poorly organised at the cross and we conceded as a result. We tried to react, but unfortunately it was not our day for the ball to go in. We still have two games and if we win both, we qualify."

Key stats

It was a frustrating evening for Portugal AFP via Getty Images

Seferović's goal was timed at 57 seconds, the fastest-ever in the UEFA Nations League.

The forward became the first player to score in the opening minute for the Swiss national side since Alain Sutter in 1988.

Switzerland have won their last three home meetings against Portugal.

This win ended a run of three successive UEFA Nations League defeats for the Swiss.

Line-ups

Switzerland: Omlin; Widmer (Steffen 46), Akanji, Elvedi, Rodríguez (Stergiou 79); Freuler, Xhaka, Sow (Aebischer 79); Shaqiri (Okafor 21), Seferović, Embolo (Zuber 65)

Portugal: Rui Patrício; João Cancelo, Pepe, Danilo, Nuno Mendes; Bruno Fernandes (Matheus Nunes 74), Rúben Neves (Ricardo Horta 82), Otávio (Gonçalo Guedes 46); Rafael Leão (Diogo Jota 62), André Silva, Vitinha (Bernardo Silva 62)

Group 2 Live now Played P Won W Draws D Lost L For Against Goal difference Points Pts ESP Spain Playing now 4 2 2 0 6 3 3 8 POR Portugal Playing now 4 2 1 1 7 2 5 7 CZE Czech Republic Playing now 4 1 1 2 4 7 -3 4 SUI Switzerland Playing now 4 1 0 3 2 7 -5 3