Women's EURO 2022: where will the teams be based?
Tuesday 14 June 2022
The 16 teams have confirmed their base camps for UEFA Women's EURO 2022.
UEFA Women's EURO 2022 will be played across England from 6 to 31 July.
The 16 contenders have all now confirmed where they will be staying during the tournament. We outline the base camps, the venues where they will play their group games and (in italics) each side's potential knockout venues.
The groups
Group A: England (hosts), Austria, Norway, Northern Ireland
Group B: Germany, Denmark, Spain, Finland
Group C: Netherlands (holders), Sweden, Portugal*, Switzerland
Group D: France, Italy, Belgium, Iceland
Austria
Base camp: Bagshot
Fixtures
Group A: Trafford, Southampton and Brighton & Hove
Quarter-final: Brentford or Brighton & Hove
Semi-final: Sheffield or Milton Keynes
Final: Wembley
Belgium
Base camp: Wigan
Fixtures
Group D: Manchester and Rotherham
Quarter-final: Rotherham or Wigan & Leigh
Semi-final: Sheffield or Milton Keynes
Final: Wembley
Denmark
Base camp: Richmond (Surrey)
Fixtures
Group B: Brentford and Milton Keynes
Quarter-final: Brentford or Brighton & Hove
Semi-final: Sheffield or Milton Keynes
Final: Wembley
England
Base camp: Teddington
Fixtures
Group A: Trafford, Brighton & Hove and Southampton
Quarter-final: Brentford or Brighton & Hove
Semi-final: Sheffield or Milton Keynes
Final: Wembley
Finland
Base camp: Buckingham
Fixtures
Group B: Milton Keynes
Quarter-final: Brentford or Brighton & Hove
Semi-final: Sheffield or Milton Keynes
Final: Wembley
France
Base camp: Ashby-de-la-Zouch
Fixtures
Group D: Rotherham
Quarter-final: Rotherham or Wigan & Leigh
Semi-final: Sheffield or Milton Keynes
Final: Wembley
Germany
Base camp: Isleworth
Fixtures
Group B: Brentford and Milton Keynes
Quarter-final: Brentford or Brighton & Hove
Semi-final: Sheffield or Milton Keynes
Final: Wembley
Iceland
Base camp: Crewe
Fixtures
Group D: Manchester and Rotherham
Quarter-final: Rotherham or Wigan & Leigh
Semi-final: Sheffield or Milton Keynes
Final: Wembley
Italy
Base camp: Accrington
Fixtures
Group D: Rotherham and Manchester
Quarter-final: Rotherham or Wigan & Leigh
Semi-final: Sheffield or Milton Keynes
Final: Wembley
Netherlands
Base camp: Manchester
Fixtures
Group C: Sheffield and Wigan & Leigh
Quarter-final: Rotherham or Wigan & Leigh
Semi-final: Sheffield or Milton Keynes
Final: Wembley
Northern Ireland
Base camp: Southampton
Fixtures
Group A: Southampton
Quarter-final: Brentford or Brighton & Hove
Semi-final: Sheffield or Milton Keynes
Final: Wembley
Norway
Base camp: Uckfield
Fixtures
Group A: Southampton and Brighton & Hove
Quarter-final: Brentford or Brighton & Hove
Semi-final: Sheffield or Milton Keynes
Final: Wembley
Portugal
Base camp: Manchester
Fixtures
Group C: Wigan & Leigh
Quarter-final: Rotherham or Wigan & Leigh
Semi-final: Sheffield or Milton Keynes
Final: Wembley
Spain
Base camp: Marlow
Fixtures
Group B: Milton Keynes and Brentford
Quarter-final: Brentford or Brighton & Hove
Semi-final: Sheffield or Milton Keynes
Final: Wembley
Sweden
Base camp: Chester
Fixtures
Group C: Sheffield and Wigan & Leigh
Quarter-final: Rotherham or Wigan & Leigh
Semi-final: Sheffield or Milton Keynes
Final: Wembley
Switzerland
Base camp: Leeds
Fixtures
Group C: Wigan & Leigh and Sheffield
Quarter-final: Rotherham or Wigan & Leigh
Semi-final: Sheffield or Milton Keynes
Final: Wembley