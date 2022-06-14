UEFA.com works better on other browsers
For the best possible experience, we recommend using Chrome, Firefox or Microsoft Edge.

Women's EURO 2022: where will the teams be based?

Tuesday 14 June 2022

The 16 teams have confirmed their base camps for UEFA Women's EURO 2022.

Denmark will train at Kingsmeadow, home of Pernille Harder's Chelsea
Denmark will train at Kingsmeadow, home of Pernille Harder's Chelsea Getty Images

UEFA Women's EURO 2022 will be played across England from 6 to 31 July.

The 16 contenders have all now confirmed where they will be staying during the tournament. We outline the base camps, the venues where they will play their group games and (in italics) each side's potential knockout venues.

The groups

Group A: England (hosts), Austria, Norway, Northern Ireland

Group B: Germany, Denmark, Spain, Finland

Group C: Netherlands (holders), Sweden, Portugal*, Switzerland

Group D: France, Italy, Belgium, Iceland

*Portugal replace Russia

Austria

Base camp: Bagshot

Fixtures
Group A: Trafford, Southampton and Brighton & Hove
Quarter-final: Brentford or Brighton & Hove
Semi-final: Sheffield or Milton Keynes
Final: Wembley

Belgium

Base camp: Wigan

Fixtures
Group D: Manchester and Rotherham
Quarter-final: Rotherham or Wigan & Leigh
Semi-final: Sheffield or Milton Keynes
Final: Wembley

Denmark

Base camp: Richmond (Surrey)

Fixtures
Group B: Brentford and Milton Keynes
Quarter-final: Brentford or Brighton & Hove
Semi-final: Sheffield or Milton Keynes
Final: Wembley

England

Base camp: Teddington

Fixtures
Group A: Trafford, Brighton & Hove and Southampton
Quarter-final: Brentford or Brighton & Hove
Semi-final: Sheffield or Milton Keynes
Final: Wembley

Final tournament fixtures

Finland

Base camp: Buckingham

Fixtures
Group B: Milton Keynes
Quarter-final: Brentford or Brighton & Hove
Semi-final: Sheffield or Milton Keynes
Final: Wembley

Women's EURO 2022: The venues

France

Base camp: Ashby-de-la-Zouch

Fixtures
Group D: Rotherham
Quarter-final: Rotherham or Wigan & Leigh
Semi-final: Sheffield or Milton Keynes
Final: Wembley

Germany

Base camp: Isleworth

Fixtures
Group B: Brentford and Milton Keynes
Quarter-final: Brentford or Brighton & Hove
Semi-final: Sheffield or Milton Keynes
Final: Wembley

Iceland

Base camp: Crewe

Fixtures
Group D: Manchester and Rotherham
Quarter-final: Rotherham or Wigan & Leigh
Semi-final: Sheffield or Milton Keynes
Final: Wembley

Italy

Base camp: Accrington

Fixtures
Group D: Rotherham and Manchester
Quarter-final: Rotherham or Wigan & Leigh
Semi-final: Sheffield or Milton Keynes
Final: Wembley

Women’s EURO 2017 final: Netherlands 4-2 Denmark

Netherlands

Base camp: Manchester

Fixtures
Group C: Sheffield and Wigan & Leigh
Quarter-final: Rotherham or Wigan & Leigh
Semi-final: Sheffield or Milton Keynes
Final: Wembley

Northern Ireland

Base camp: Southampton

Fixtures
Group A: Southampton
Quarter-final: Brentford or Brighton & Hove
Semi-final: Sheffield or Milton Keynes
Final: Wembley

Norway

Base camp: Uckfield

Fixtures
Group A: Southampton and Brighton & Hove
Quarter-final: Brentford or Brighton & Hove
Semi-final: Sheffield or Milton Keynes
Final: Wembley

UEFA Women's EURO 2022: All you need to know

Portugal

Base camp: Manchester

Fixtures
Group C: Wigan & Leigh
Quarter-final: Rotherham or Wigan & Leigh
Semi-final: Sheffield or Milton Keynes
Final: Wembley

Show Your Heart campaign launched

Spain

Base camp: Marlow

Fixtures
Group B: Milton Keynes and Brentford
Quarter-final: Brentford or Brighton & Hove
Semi-final: Sheffield or Milton Keynes
Final: Wembley

Sweden

Base camp: Chester

Fixtures
Group C: Sheffield and Wigan & Leigh
Quarter-final: Rotherham or Wigan & Leigh
Semi-final: Sheffield or Milton Keynes
Final: Wembley

Switzerland

Base camp: Leeds

Fixtures
Group C: Wigan & Leigh and Sheffield
Quarter-final: Rotherham or Wigan & Leigh
Semi-final: Sheffield or Milton Keynes
Final: Wembley

© 1998-2022 UEFA. All rights reserved. Last updated: Tuesday 14 June 2022

Selected for you

Meet the Women's EURO finalists
Live 12/06/2022

Meet the Women's EURO finalists

Meet the 16 contenders at the July 2022 finals in England and see our in-depth team guides.
Form guide: Friendly results
Live 12/06/2022

Form guide: Friendly results

How the 16 teams who have reached UEFA Women's EURO 2022 are shaping up ahead of July's finals.
Where to watch Women's EURO
Live 13/06/2022

Where to watch Women's EURO

UEFA Women's EURO 2022 will be shown live across the world.
Group stage: What to look out for
Live 13/06/2022

Group stage: What to look out for

Get ready for the 6 July kick-off with our guide of the key points to watch when the finals begin.