Women's Champions League entries confirmed

A total of 71 teams from 49 different associations will take part in the 2022/23 UEFA Women's Champions League.

In all, 58 clubs will be involved in the round 1 draw streamed live at 13:00 CET on Friday, with nine more starting in round 2 and four entering directly in the 16-team group stage. The debutants include the likes of Real Sociedad, Roma and Rangers.

Who enters when?

• The access list was determined by the UEFA women's association club coefficients at the end of the 2020/21 season.

• The holders and the champions of the three highest-ranked associations (France, Germany and England) enter in the group stage. As Lyon are both title holders and champions of France, the champions of the fourth-ranked association (Spain) also enter in the group stage, meaning Barcelona join Lyon, Wolfsburg and Chelsea.

• The champions of the remaining associations will go into the champions path. The champions of associations ranked 5 to 7 (Sweden, Czech Republic and Denmark) will enter in round 2, with the rest (ranked 8 to 50, with Russia excluded) entering in round 1.

• The runners-up of the six highest-ranked associations (France﻿, Germany, England, Spain, Sweden and Czech Republic) will enter in round 2 of the league path.

• The third-placed teams of those six associations, and the runners-up of the next ten highest-ranked associations (Denmark, Netherlands, Kazakhstan, Italy, Iceland, Norway, Scotland, Switzerland, Belarus and Austria) will enter in round 1 of the league path.

The road to Eindhoven

Round 1 draw

13:00 CET, 24 June, Nyon

Round 1 (one-venue mini-tournaments)

Semi-finals: 18 August

Finals/third-place play-offs: 21 August

Round 2 draw

13:00 CET, 1 September, Nyon

Round 2

First leg: 20/21 September

Second leg: 28/29 September

Group stage draw

13:00 CET, 3 October, Nyon

Group stage

Matchday 1: 19/20 October

Matchday 2: 26/27 October

Matchday 3: 23/24 November

Matchday 4: 7/8 December

Matchday 5: 15/16 December

Matchday 6: 21/22 December

Quarter-final & semi-final draw

13:00 CET, 20 January, Nyon

Quarter-finals

First leg: 21/22 March

Second leg: 29/30 March

Semi-finals

First leg: 22/23 April

Second leg: 29/30 April

Final (PSV Stadion, Eindhoven)

3 or 4 June tbc

Contenders & coefficients

Enter in group stage:

1 Lyon (FRA, holders) 128.666

2 Barcelona (ESP) 112.233

3 Wolfsburg (GER) 102.133

4 Chelsea (ENG) 78.200

CHAMPIONS PATH – Seven teams qualify for group stage

Enter in round 2:

1 Slavia Praha (CZE) 47.766

2 Rosengård (SWE) 38.833

3 HB Køge (DEN) 9.550

Enter in round 1:

1 Juventus (ITA) 30.900

2 BIIK-Shymkent (KAZ) 30.600

3 St. Pölten (AUT) 25.700

4 Zürich (SUI) 22.500

5 Gintra (LTU) 18.600

6 Spartak Subotica (SRB) 16.800

7 Vllaznia (ALB) 14.400

8 Twente (NED) 13.900

9 Benfica (POR) 13.600

10 Apollon LFC (CYP) 13.000

11 Anderlecht (BEL) 12.400

12 SFK 2000 Sarajevo (BIH) 11.400

13 Universitatea Olimpia Cluj (ROU) 10.800

14 Vorskla-Kharkiv-2 (UKR) 10.200

15 Valur (ISL) 8.350

16 Ferencváros (HUN) 8.300

17 PAOK (GRE) 7.600

18 Pomurje Beltinci (SVN) 7.400

19 Breznica Pljevlja (MNE) 6.000

20 Dinamo-BSUPC (BLR) 5.400

21 Flora Tallinn (EST) 4.600

22 Brann (NOR) 4.500

23 Rangers (SCO) 4.400

24 Lanchkhuti (GEO) 3.800

25 Split (CRO) 3.700

26 Racing FC Union Luxembourg (LUX) 3.600

27 KÍ Klaksvík (FRO) 3.600

28 Shelbourne (IRL) 3.500

29 Birkirkara (MLT) 3.000

30 Swansea City (WAL) 2.900

31 Qiryat Gat (ISR) 2.800

32 ALG Spor (TUR) 2.600

33 SFK Rīga (LVA) 2.400

34 Agarista CSF Anenii Noi 2020 (MDA) 2.400

35 Glentoran (NIR) 2.200

36 UKS SMS Łódź (POL) 2.200

37 KuPS Kuopio (FIN) 1.900

38 Hayasa (ARM) 1.400

39 Lokomotiv Stara Zagora (BUL) 1.200

40 Hajvalia (KOS) 1.100

41 Spartak Myjava (SVK) 1.100

42 Ljuboten (MKD) 0.400



LEAGUE PATH – Five teams qualify for group stage

Enter in round 2:

1 Paris Saint-Germain (FRA) 85.666

2 Bayern München (GER) 84.133

3 Arsenal (ENG) 39.200

4 Sparta Praha (CZE) 34.766

5 Häcken (SWE) 20.833

6 Real Sociedad (ESP) 13.233

Enter in round 1:

1 Manchester City (ENG) 63.200

2 Glasgow City (SCO) 33.400

3 Fortuna Hjørring (DEN) 28.550

4 Real Madrid (ESP) 26.233

5 FC Minsk (BLR) 23.400

6 Ajax (NED) 20.900

7 Breidablik (ISL) 17.850

8 Paris FC (FRA) 17.666

9 Eintracht Frankfurt (GER) 15.133

10 Servette FCCF (SUI) 10.500

11 Kristianstad (SWE) 8.833

12 Slovácko (CZE) 7.766

13 Sturm Graz (AUT) 6.700

14 Rosenborg (NOR) 6.500

15 Roma (ITA) 5.900

16 Tomiris-Turan (KAZ) 4.600

• KÍ Klaksvík and Sarajevo are entering for a record 20th time (including the pre-2009 UEFA Women's Cup). Sarajevo will set a new outright record of 20 straight appearances as Brøndby have missed out for the first time since they made their debut in the third UEFA Women's Cup edition of 2003/04.

• Lyon will aim for a record ninth title having claimed their eighth last season. Eintracht Frankfurt won four titles under their previous guise of FFC Frankfurt. Barcelona, Wolfsburg and Arsenal are also past champions, while Paris Saint-Germain and Chelsea are the other teams that have previously reached the final.

• Paris and Wolfsburg lost in last season's semi-finals; Arsenal, Bayern, Juventus and Madrid reached the quarters. Also hoping for a group stage return are Benfica, Breidablik, Chelsea, Häcken, HB Køge and Servette.

• Debuts: Brann, KuPS, Ljuboten, Lokomotiv Stara Zagora, Rangers, Real Sociedad, Roma, Spartak Myjava, Tomiris-Turan, UKS SMS Łódź.

• Paris FC previously entered as Juvisy.