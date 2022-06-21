Women's Champions League entries confirmed
Tuesday 21 June 2022
Article summary
Holders Lyon lead 71 clubs from 49 different associations hoping to win the competition.
Article top media content
Article body
A total of 71 teams from 49 different associations will take part in the 2022/23 UEFA Women's Champions League.
In all, 58 clubs will be involved in the round 1 draw streamed live at 13:00 CET on Friday, with nine more starting in round 2 and four entering directly in the 16-team group stage. The debutants include the likes of Real Sociedad, Roma and Rangers.
Who enters when?
• The access list was determined by the UEFA women's association club coefficients at the end of the 2020/21 season.
• The holders and the champions of the three highest-ranked associations (France, Germany and England) enter in the group stage. As Lyon are both title holders and champions of France, the champions of the fourth-ranked association (Spain) also enter in the group stage, meaning Barcelona join Lyon, Wolfsburg and Chelsea.
• The champions of the remaining associations will go into the champions path. The champions of associations ranked 5 to 7 (Sweden, Czech Republic and Denmark) will enter in round 2, with the rest (ranked 8 to 50, with Russia excluded) entering in round 1.
• The runners-up of the six highest-ranked associations (France, Germany, England, Spain, Sweden and Czech Republic) will enter in round 2 of the league path.
• The third-placed teams of those six associations, and the runners-up of the next ten highest-ranked associations (Denmark, Netherlands, Kazakhstan, Italy, Iceland, Norway, Scotland, Switzerland, Belarus and Austria) will enter in round 1 of the league path.
The road to Eindhoven
Round 1 draw
13:00 CET, 24 June, Nyon
Round 1 (one-venue mini-tournaments)
Semi-finals: 18 August
Finals/third-place play-offs: 21 August
Round 2 draw
13:00 CET, 1 September, Nyon
Round 2
First leg: 20/21 September
Second leg: 28/29 September
Group stage draw
13:00 CET, 3 October, Nyon
Group stage
Matchday 1: 19/20 October
Matchday 2: 26/27 October
Matchday 3: 23/24 November
Matchday 4: 7/8 December
Matchday 5: 15/16 December
Matchday 6: 21/22 December
Quarter-final & semi-final draw
13:00 CET, 20 January, Nyon
Quarter-finals
First leg: 21/22 March
Second leg: 29/30 March
Semi-finals
First leg: 22/23 April
Second leg: 29/30 April
Final (PSV Stadion, Eindhoven)
3 or 4 June tbc
Contenders & coefficients
Enter in group stage:
1 Lyon (FRA, holders) 128.666
2 Barcelona (ESP) 112.233
3 Wolfsburg (GER) 102.133
4 Chelsea (ENG) 78.200
CHAMPIONS PATH – Seven teams qualify for group stage
Enter in round 2:
1 Slavia Praha (CZE) 47.766
2 Rosengård (SWE) 38.833
3 HB Køge (DEN) 9.550
Enter in round 1:
1 Juventus (ITA) 30.900
2 BIIK-Shymkent (KAZ) 30.600
3 St. Pölten (AUT) 25.700
4 Zürich (SUI) 22.500
5 Gintra (LTU) 18.600
6 Spartak Subotica (SRB) 16.800
7 Vllaznia (ALB) 14.400
8 Twente (NED) 13.900
9 Benfica (POR) 13.600
10 Apollon LFC (CYP) 13.000
11 Anderlecht (BEL) 12.400
12 SFK 2000 Sarajevo (BIH) 11.400
13 Universitatea Olimpia Cluj (ROU) 10.800
14 Vorskla-Kharkiv-2 (UKR) 10.200
15 Valur (ISL) 8.350
16 Ferencváros (HUN) 8.300
17 PAOK (GRE) 7.600
18 Pomurje Beltinci (SVN) 7.400
19 Breznica Pljevlja (MNE) 6.000
20 Dinamo-BSUPC (BLR) 5.400
21 Flora Tallinn (EST) 4.600
22 Brann (NOR) 4.500
23 Rangers (SCO) 4.400
24 Lanchkhuti (GEO) 3.800
25 Split (CRO) 3.700
26 Racing FC Union Luxembourg (LUX) 3.600
27 KÍ Klaksvík (FRO) 3.600
28 Shelbourne (IRL) 3.500
29 Birkirkara (MLT) 3.000
30 Swansea City (WAL) 2.900
31 Qiryat Gat (ISR) 2.800
32 ALG Spor (TUR) 2.600
33 SFK Rīga (LVA) 2.400
34 Agarista CSF Anenii Noi 2020 (MDA) 2.400
35 Glentoran (NIR) 2.200
36 UKS SMS Łódź (POL) 2.200
37 KuPS Kuopio (FIN) 1.900
38 Hayasa (ARM) 1.400
39 Lokomotiv Stara Zagora (BUL) 1.200
40 Hajvalia (KOS) 1.100
41 Spartak Myjava (SVK) 1.100
42 Ljuboten (MKD) 0.400
LEAGUE PATH – Five teams qualify for group stage
Enter in round 2:
1 Paris Saint-Germain (FRA) 85.666
2 Bayern München (GER) 84.133
3 Arsenal (ENG) 39.200
4 Sparta Praha (CZE) 34.766
5 Häcken (SWE) 20.833
6 Real Sociedad (ESP) 13.233
Enter in round 1:
1 Manchester City (ENG) 63.200
2 Glasgow City (SCO) 33.400
3 Fortuna Hjørring (DEN) 28.550
4 Real Madrid (ESP) 26.233
5 FC Minsk (BLR) 23.400
6 Ajax (NED) 20.900
7 Breidablik (ISL) 17.850
8 Paris FC (FRA) 17.666
9 Eintracht Frankfurt (GER) 15.133
10 Servette FCCF (SUI) 10.500
11 Kristianstad (SWE) 8.833
12 Slovácko (CZE) 7.766
13 Sturm Graz (AUT) 6.700
14 Rosenborg (NOR) 6.500
15 Roma (ITA) 5.900
16 Tomiris-Turan (KAZ) 4.600
• KÍ Klaksvík and Sarajevo are entering for a record 20th time (including the pre-2009 UEFA Women's Cup). Sarajevo will set a new outright record of 20 straight appearances as Brøndby have missed out for the first time since they made their debut in the third UEFA Women's Cup edition of 2003/04.
• Lyon will aim for a record ninth title having claimed their eighth last season. Eintracht Frankfurt won four titles under their previous guise of FFC Frankfurt. Barcelona, Wolfsburg and Arsenal are also past champions, while Paris Saint-Germain and Chelsea are the other teams that have previously reached the final.
• Paris and Wolfsburg lost in last season's semi-finals; Arsenal, Bayern, Juventus and Madrid reached the quarters. Also hoping for a group stage return are Benfica, Breidablik, Chelsea, Häcken, HB Køge and Servette.
• Debuts: Brann, KuPS, Ljuboten, Lokomotiv Stara Zagora, Rangers, Real Sociedad, Roma, Spartak Myjava, Tomiris-Turan, UKS SMS Łódź.
• Paris FC previously entered as Juvisy.