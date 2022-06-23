Which Women's EURO games have drawn the largest crowds?
Thursday 23 June 2022
Games at the 2005, 2013 and 2017 editions dominate the all-time top ten.
Three games from UEFA Women's EURO 2005 in England feature on the list of the ten highest final tournament crowds in competition history – but the overall record currently belongs to the 2013 decider between Germany and Norway in Solna, Sweden.
How much will the top ten have changed by the end of the 2022 finals in England?
Highest attendances at Women's EURO games
41,301: Germany 1-0 Norway (final, 28/07/2013 – Friends Arena, Solna)
29,092: England 3-2 Finland (group stage, 05/06/2005 – City of Manchester Stadium, Manchester)
28,182: Netherlands 4-2 Denmark (final, 06/08/2017 – FC Twente Stadion, Enschede)
27,093: Netherlands 3-0 England (semi-final, 03/08/2017 – FC Twente Stadion, Enschede)
25,694: England 0-1 Sweden (group stage, 11/06/2005 – Ewood Park, Blackburn)
21,731: Netherlands 1-0 Norway (group stage, 16/07/2017 – Stadion Galgenwaard, Utrecht)
21,105: Germany 3-1 Norway (final, 19/06/2005 – Ewood Park, Blackburn)
21,000: West Germany 4-1 Norway (final, 02/07/1989 – Bremer Brücke, Osnabrück)
18,000: Germany 1-0aet Sweden (final, 07/07/2001 – Donaustadion, Ulm)
16,608: Sweden 0-1 Germany (semi-final, 24/07/2013 – Gamla Ullevi, Gothenburg)
Highest attendances in each Women's EURO round
Qualifying
24,835: France 1-0 Greece (03/06/2016 – Roazhon Park, Rennes)
Group stage
29,092: England 3-2 Finland (05/06/2005 – City of Manchester Stadium, Manchester)
Group stage: not involving hosts
10,346: Germany 0-1 Norway (17/07/2013 – Kalmar Arena, Kalmar)
Quarter-finals
11,106: Netherlands 2-0 Sweden (29/07/2017 – Stadion De Vijverberg, Doetinchem)
Quarter-finals: not involving hosts
10,435: Norway 3-1 Spain (22/07/2013 – Kalmar Arena, Kalmar)
Semi-finals
27,093: Netherlands 3-0 England (03/08/2017 – FC Twente Stadion, Enschede)
Semi-finals: not involving hosts
10,184: Denmark 0-0aet, 3-0pens Austria (03/08/2017 – Rat Verlegh Stadion, Breda)
Final
41,301: Germany 1-0 Norway (28/07/2013 – Friends Arena, Solna)
Best attended Women's EURO final tournaments
Total
247,041 (31 games): Netherlands 2017
216,888 (25 games): Sweden 2013
Average per game
8,875 (4 games): West Germany 1989
8,676 (25 games): Sweden 2013
Highest-attended UEFA women's football games
91,648: Barcelona 5-1 Wolfsburg (UEFA Women's Champions League semi-final first leg, 22/04/2022 – Camp Nou, Barcelona)
91,553: Barcelona 5-2 Real Madrid (UEFA Women's Champions League quarter-final second leg, 30/03/2022 – Camp Nou, Barcelona)
50,212: Lyon 2-0 Frankfurt (UEFA Women's Champions League final, 17/05/2012 – Olympiastadion, Munich)
43,255: Paris Saint-Germain 1-2 Lyon (UEFA Women's Champions League semi-final second leg, 30/04/2022 – Parc des Princes, Paris)
41,301: Germany 1-0 Norway (UEFA Women's EURO final, 28/07/2013 – Friends Arena, Solna)
32,257: Barcelona 1-3 Lyon (UEFA Women's Champions League final, 21/05/2022 – Juventus Stadium, Turin)
30,328: Netherlands 7-0 Northern Ireland (FIFA Women's World Cup qualifying, 06/04/2018 – PSV Stadion, Eindhoven)*
29,092: England 3-2 Finland (UEFA Women's EURO group stage, 05/06/2005 – City of Manchester Stadium, Manchester)
28,182: Netherlands 4-2 Denmark (UEFA Women's EURO final, 06/08/2017 – FC Twente Stadion, Enschede)
28,112: Duisburg 1-1 Zvezda-2005 (UEFA Women's Cup final second leg, 22/05/2009 – MSV Arena, Duisburg)
*European FIFA Women's World Cup qualifiers are organised by UEFA
Other women's football international record crowds
FIFA Women's World Cup
90,185: United States 0-0aet, 5-4pens China (final, 10/07/1999 – Rose Bowl, Pasadena)
FIFA Women's World Cup (in Europe)
73,680: Germany 2-1 Canada (group stage, 26/06/2011 – Olympiastadion, Berlin)
Olympics
80,203: United States 2-1 Japan (final, 09/08/2012 – Wembley Stadium, London)
Friendly
77,768: England 1-2 Germany (09/11/2019 – Wembley Stadium, London)