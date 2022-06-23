All the Women's EURO finals hat-tricks

There have been just four hat-tricks in over 150 matches across 13 editions of the UEFA European Women's Championship. Meet the quartet, and the individual among them in a league of her own as she went one better.

Lena Videkull (Sweden)

Sweden 4-1 Norway, 1995 semi-final second leg

Hat-trick time: 18 minutes (59, 61, 76)

Sweden's hopes were fading quickly in this last-four tie. Defeated 4-3 in the first leg by the holders, the deficit had been doubled by half-time in Jönköping ﻿when Bengt Simonson turned to 32-year-old Videkull on the bench. Ulrika Kalte levelled on the night before the substitute took over, a sensational 18-minute hat-trick sealing a 7-5 aggregate win.

Marianne Pettersen (Norway)

Marianne Pettersen in action against Denmark Getty Images

Denmark 0-5 Norway, 1997 group stage

Hat-trick time: 35 minutes (15, 17, 49, 79)

The inaugural eight-team finals ultimately ended in a premature group stage exit for co-hosts Norway, but Pettersen gave the fans something to remember as she ripped through Denmark. The 22-year-old struck twice in each half in Lillestrøm and remains the only player to score four in a Women's EURO finals match.

Angélique Roujas (France)

Russia 1-3 France, 1997 group stage

Hat-trick time: 49 minutes (26, 57, 74)

Two days after Pettersen's four-goal salvo, another 22-year-old, Roujas, became the third player to notch a Women's EURO hat-trick. The young forward also found the net in the opening match of the finals, and shared the top scorer prize with Pettersen and Italy's Carolina Morace.

Jodie Taylor (England)

2017 highlights: England 6-0 Scotland

England 6-0 Scotland, 2017 group stage

Hat-trick time: 43 minutes (11, 26, 53)

Taylor also won the golden boot, thanks in no small part to her ending a two-decade wait for a hat-trick as England recorded a record finals win. Not bad for the Arsenal forward making her competition debut, qualifying included. "It's quite special," said the 31-year-old. "I need to go and track down that ball and get it signed I think!"