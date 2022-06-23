All the Women's EURO finals hat-tricks
Thursday 23 June 2022
There have only ever been four UEFA European Women's Championship hat-tricks and just one since 1997 – are we due another?
There have been just four hat-tricks in over 150 matches across 13 editions of the UEFA European Women's Championship. Meet the quartet, and the individual among them in a league of her own as she went one better.
Lena Videkull (Sweden)
Sweden 4-1 Norway, 1995 semi-final second leg
Hat-trick time: 18 minutes (59, 61, 76)
Sweden's hopes were fading quickly in this last-four tie. Defeated 4-3 in the first leg by the holders, the deficit had been doubled by half-time in Jönköping when Bengt Simonson turned to 32-year-old Videkull on the bench. Ulrika Kalte levelled on the night before the substitute took over, a sensational 18-minute hat-trick sealing a 7-5 aggregate win.
Marianne Pettersen (Norway)
Denmark 0-5 Norway, 1997 group stage
Hat-trick time: 35 minutes (15, 17, 49, 79)
The inaugural eight-team finals ultimately ended in a premature group stage exit for co-hosts Norway, but Pettersen gave the fans something to remember as she ripped through Denmark. The 22-year-old struck twice in each half in Lillestrøm and remains the only player to score four in a Women's EURO finals match.
Angélique Roujas (France)
Russia 1-3 France, 1997 group stage
Hat-trick time: 49 minutes (26, 57, 74)
Two days after Pettersen's four-goal salvo, another 22-year-old, Roujas, became the third player to notch a Women's EURO hat-trick. The young forward also found the net in the opening match of the finals, and shared the top scorer prize with Pettersen and Italy's Carolina Morace.
Jodie Taylor (England)
England 6-0 Scotland, 2017 group stage
Hat-trick time: 43 minutes (11, 26, 53)
Taylor also won the golden boot, thanks in no small part to her ending a two-decade wait for a hat-trick as England recorded a record finals win. Not bad for the Arsenal forward making her competition debut, qualifying included. "It's quite special," said the 31-year-old. "I need to go and track down that ball and get it signed I think!"
Women's EURO hat-trick records
Fastest: 18 minutes, Lena Videkull (Sweden 4-1 Norway, 04/03/1995)
Earliest: 49 minutes, Marianne Pettersen (Denmark 0-5 Norway, 30/06/1997)
Youngest: 22y 79d, Marianne Pettersen (Denmark 0-5 Norway, 30/06/1997)
Oldest: 32y 85d, Lena Videkull (Sweden 4-1 Norway, 04/03/1995)