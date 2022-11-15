2022/23 Women's Under-17 EURO round 1 report

Qualifying for the 2022/23 UEFA European Women's Under-17 Championship has begun with round 1 having decided promotion and relegation between Leagues A and B for round 2.

League A includes 28 teams, including the seven promoted from League B after ﻿round 2 of the 2021/22 edition. They competed in seven groups; from these single-venue mini-tournaments, the teams finishing fourth relegated to League B for 2022/23 round 2, with the other positions deciding seeding for League A in that round. Estonia take part in both rounds, although their finals place is assured as hosts.

The teams in League B (including sides relegated from League A in 2021/22 round 2) competed for promotion to League A in six groups. The six group winners and the runners-up with the best record against the teams first and third in their section (Kosovo) have been promoted.

League A round 2 next spring (drawn on 7 December) will decide the seven teams joining Estonia in the 2023 finals running from 14 to 26 May. Promotion and relegation will again be decided ahead of 2023/24 round 1.

Promotion and relegation Promotion from League B to A (League B group winners plus best runners-up): Belarus, Croatia, Kosovo*, North Macedonia, Romania, Slovakia, Wales

*Best runners-up Relegation from League A to B (Fourth place in League A groups): Bosnia and Herzegovina, Greece, Iceland, Northern Ireland, Scotland, Türkiye, Ukraine

Results

LEAGUE A

Group A1

Stay in League A for round 2: Czechia, Norway, Hungary*

Transfer to League B: Bosnia and Herzegovina

Group A2

Stay in League A for round 2: Spain*, Poland, Belgium

Transfer to League B: Greece

Group A3

Stay in League A for round 2: Republic of Ireland, Finland, Austria

Transfer to League B: Northern Ireland*

Group A4

Stay in League A for round 2: Switzerland, France, Italy*, Switzerland

Transfer to League B: Iceland

Group A5

Stay in League A for round 2: Germany (holders), Slovenia*, Serbia

Transfer to League B: Türkiye

Group A6

Stay in League A for round 2: England, Denmark, Estonia* (finals hosts)

Transfer to League B: Ukraine

Group A7

Stay in League A for round 2: Netherlands, Portugal*, Sweden

Transfer to League B: Scotland

LEAGUE B

Group B1

Promoted to League A for round 2: Belarus

Remain in League B: Luxembourg*, Armenia, Georgia

Group B2

Promoted to League A for round 2: North Macedonia, Kosovo (best runners-up)

Remain in League B: Albania*, Moldova

Group B3

Promoted to League A for round 2: Croatia

Also in group: Faroe Islands, Bulgaria*

Group B4

Promoted to League A for round 2: Slovakia

Remain in League B: Latvia*, Azerbaijan

Group B5

Promoted to League A for round 2: Wales

Remain in League B: Israel*, Montenegro

Group B6

Promoted to League A for round 2: Romania*

Remain in League B: Kazakhstan, Lithuania

*Group hosts