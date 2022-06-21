UEFA.com works better on other browsers
Women's EURO 2022: Portugal vs Switzerland match facts, stats, ones to watch

Tuesday 21 June 2022

Portugal and Switzerland kick off Group C with both sides aiming to improve on their UEFA Women's EURO debuts five years ago.

Rahel Kiwic scored in Switzerland's 2019 win against Portugal
Rahel Kiwic scored in Switzerland's 2019 win against Portugal UEFA via Getty Images

Portugal vs Switzerland: Head-to-head

  • The nations are meeting for the first time since Switzerland's 3-1 victory in the Algarve Cup group stage in March 2019. Hosts Portugal took the lead through Andreia Norton's 27th-minute goal, before second-half strikes from Ana-Maria Crnogorčević, Rahel Kiwic and Melanie Müller turned the match the way of Nils Nielsen's Switzerland.
  • Portugal have been victorious in two of their last three fixtures against La Nati, winning two friendlies in the space of three days in February 2015 – the first a 2-1 success in which Vanessa Marques scored the opener.
  • Switzerland's record in this fixture overall is P9 W5 D1 L3, with 12 goals scored and nine conceded.
  • The sides' last competitive encounter came in EURO 2001 qualifying, Portugal winning 2-0 in Chene-Bourg in April 2000. The away side came out on top in both fixtures in that qualification campaign, Switzerland prevailing 1-0 in Leiria in November 1999.
  • Switzerland were unbeaten in the first three competitive fixtures against Portugal prior to that April 2000 loss, winning 2-0 in Solothurn in October 1982 in the first meeting between the sides before drawing 1-1 in Coimbra in April 1983 in the qualifiers for first Women's EURO in 1984.
  • Portugal are appearing at their second EURO final tournament following a group stage exit in 2017. The Selecção's only victory at the finals was their 2-1 Matchday 2 win against Scotland in Rotterdam, but Francisco Neto's squad would go on to be eliminated due to their inferior head-to-head record after a three-way tie for second with the Scots and Spain, who qualified along with Group D winners England.
  • Switzerland also suffered group stage elimination in their only previous EURO finals outing five years ago, a late equaliser in the 1-1 Matchday 3 draw against France in Breda giving Les Bleues second place in Group C behind Austria at the expense of the Swiss.
  • Portugal, who lost 1-0 on aggregate to Russia in the play-offs, were awarded their place at EURO 2022 on 2 May by the UEFA Executive Committee. The Selecção das Quinas reached the two-legged tie by virtue of their runners-up spot in Group E behind unbeaten Finland, Portugal winning 19 points from a possible 24 despite only scoring ten goals. They dropped points only against Finland, drawing 1-1 at home against the eventual group winners in November 2019 before a 1-0 defeat in Helsinki in February 2021.
  • Switzerland secured their place at a second successive EURO in April 2021 with a 3-2 shoot-out victory following a 2-2 aggregate play-off draw against the Czech Republic. La Nati had finished as Group H runners-up behind Belgium after winning six of their eight qualifiers, their only defeat coming against the section winners in Leuven in December 2020.
Ones to watch: Portugal

Portugal's Carolina Mendes
Portugal's Carolina Mendes UEFA via Getty Images

Carolina Mendes

  • The 34-year-old scored two of Portugal's three goals at EURO 2017, finding the net on both of her starts.
  • The forward got the opener in the 2-1 win against Scotland five years ago – the Selecção's first ever goal at a major tournament.
  • Mendes hit a hat-trick in a 4-0 FIFA Women's World Cup qualifying win against Israel on 25 November.
  • The Braga forward returned to Portuguese club football in 2018 to join Sporting CP after spells in Spain, Italy (twice), Russia, Sweden and Iceland.

Andreia Norton

  • The 25-year-old gave Portugal the lead in their 3-1 Algarve Cup group defeat against Switzerland in March 2019.
  • The forward was one of four Portugal players to feature in all ten EURO 2022 qualifiers along with Ana Borges, Sílvia Rebelo and Dolores Silva, starting six.
  • Norton was a non-playing member of Portugal's EURO 2017 squad.
  • The Braga attacker scored after coming on as a substitute for her senior international debut, her goal in the EURO play-off against Romania in October 2016 securing Portugal's first ever qualification for a major tournament.

Inês Pereira

  • Pereira moved to Switzerland in August 2021, becoming Servette's first signing of the summer window.
  • The 23-year-old was part of the Servette side that finished as Swiss Women's Super League runners-up in 2021/22, converting her penalty in the 5-4 shoot-out defeat by FC Zürich in the inaugural play-off title decider.
  • The goalkeeper made three appearances in qualifying for EURO 2022, keeping two clean sheets and conceding just once.
  • Pereira made her senior Portugal debut in a 3-1 friendly defeat against the Republic of Ireland in January 2018.

Ones to watch: Switzerland

Switzerland's Ramona Bachmann
Switzerland's Ramona BachmannUEFA via Getty Images

Ramona Bachmann

  • The 31-year-old was Switzerland's second top scorer in the qualifying campaign with five goals, one behind Crnogorčević's six.
  • The forward's hat-trick in a 6-0 EURO 2022 qualifying win against Romania in November 2019 included her 50th international goal.
  • Bachmann got the winner in Switzerland's only victory at EURO 2017, the 2-1 Matchday 2 defeat of Iceland in Doetinchem.
  • The striker has spent the last two seasons with Paris Saint-Germain, having played club football in her native Switzerland before spells in Sweden, the United States, Germany and England.

Ana-Maria Crnogorčević

  • The 31-year-old has scored in each of Switzerland's last three victories against Portugal.
  • The forward played every minute of her side's EURO 2017 group stage campaign, supplying the opening goal in the 1-1 Matchday 3 draw with France.
  • Crnogorčević is Switzerland's leading scorer and is closing in on Lara Dickenmann's national record of 135 caps.
  • A Barcelona player since December 2019, she started all of Switzerland's ten EURO 2022 qualifying matches, finishing as the side's top scorer with six goals.

Coumba Sow

  • The 27-year-old scored twice in a 7-0 World Cup qualifying win against Lithuania in Vilnius on 30 November.
  • The midfielder is one of three players to have started all eight of Switzerland's 2023 World Cup qualifiers along with Crnogorčević and Lia Wälti.
  • Sow's equalising goal against the Czech Republic in the play-off for this tournament in April 2021 forced extra time and ultimately penalties, although she failed to convert her spot kick in the shoot-out victory.
  • The Paris FC player scored just nine minutes after her introduction as a 62nd-minute substitute on her Switzerland debut in November 2018, in the second leg of the 2019 World Cup play-off defeat against the Netherlands.
