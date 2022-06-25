2022 Under-19 EURO finals: Meet the semi-finalists

France will take on Israel and England will meet Italy in the UEFA Under-19 European Championship semi-finals in Slovakia on Tuesday 28 June.

All four semi-finalists have qualified for the 2023 FIFA U-20 World Cup in Indonesia.

We introduce the final four contenders, who include three past champions and semi-final debutants.

Fixtures

All kick-off times CET

Semi-finals

France vs Israel (20:00, Dunajská Streda)

England vs Italy (17:00, Senec)

2023 FIFA U-20 World Cup play-off

Slovakia vs Austria (17:00, Trnava)

Final

Winner SF1 vs Winner SF2 (20:00, Trnava)

Qualifying round: Group 7 winners (W4-0 vs Albania, W2-0 vs North Macedonia, W2-1 vs Serbia)

Elite round: Group 2 winners (W5-0 vs Sweden, L1-0 vs Czech Republic, W2-1 vs Bosnia and Herzegovina)

Group stage: Group A winners (W5-0 vs Slovakia, W2-1 vs Romania, W4-1 vs Italy)

Finals top scorers: Loum Tchaouna 4

Top scorer including qualifying: Loum Tchaouna 6

Semi-final record: W3 L6

Previous best: Winners x 3 (2005, 2010, 2016)

Previous semi-finals:

2005 W3-2 vs Germany

2007 L0-0, 4-2pens vs Spain

2009 L3-1 vs England

2010 W2-1 vs Croatia

2012 L3-3, 4-2pens vs Spain

2013 W2-1 vs Spain

2015 L2-0 vs Spain

2018 L2-0 vs Italy

2019 L0-0, 4-3pens vs Spain

Qualifying round: Group 12 winners (W2-0 vs Lithuania, W3-0 vs Iceland, W3-1 vs Slovenia)

Elite round: Group 5 winners (D2-2 vs Germany, W4-0 vs Finland, W2-0 vs Belgium)

Group stage: Group A runner-up (W2-1 vs Romania, W1-0 vs Slovakia, L4-1 vs France)

Finals top scorer: Cristian Volpato 2

Top scorer including qualifying: Wilfried Gnonto 5

Semi-final record: W4

Previous best: Winners (2003)

Previous semi-finals:

2003 W1-0 vs Czech Republic

2008 W1-0 vs Hungary

2016 W2-1 vs England

2018 W2-0 vs France

Qualifying round: Group 1 winners (W4-0 vs Andorra, D0-0 vs Switzerland, W2-0 vs Sweden)

Elite round: Group 3 winners (W3-1 vs Republic of Ireland, W4-0 vs Armenia, W2-0 vs Portugal)

Group stage: Group B winners (W2-0 vs Austria, W4-0 vs Serbia, W1-0 vs Israel)

Finals top scorer: Carney Chukwuemeka, Dane Scarlett 2

Top scorer including qualifying: Dane Scarlett 8

Semi-final record: W3 L3

Previous best: Winners (2017)

Previous semi-finals: ﻿

2005 W3-1 vs Serbia and Montenegro

2009 W3-1 vs France

2010 L3-1 vs Spain

2012 L2-1 vs Greece

2016 L2-1 vs Italy

2017 W1-0 vs Czech Republic

Qualifying round: Group 4 runners-up (W1-0 vs Cyprus, W6-0 vs Moldova, L4-1 vs Netherlands)

Elite round: Group 1 winners (D0-0 vs Hungary, W3-1 vs Türkiye, W1-0 vs Scotland)

Group stage: Group B runners-up (D2-2 vs Serbia, W4-2 vs Austria, L1-0 vs England)

Finals top scorer: Oscar Gloukh 2

Top scorer including qualifying: Oscar Gloukh, Dor Turgeman 3

Previous best: Group stage (2014)