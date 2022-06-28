Women's EURO 2022 inside track: England

Team profile

Nickname: The Lionesses

Women's EURO best: Runners-up (1984, 2009)

Women's EURO 2017: Semi-finals

Why can England win Women's EURO 2022?

Not only have England got to the semi-finals of the last three major tournaments but they have the advantage of being on home soil and a coach in Sarina Wiegman who last time out delivered the trophy for her home nation, the Netherlands. Everything is pointing to the Lionesses being one of the favourites and a nation others will want to avoid.

Check out the full match schedule



Who is in England's final squad?

Goalkeepers: Mary Earps (Man. United), Hannah Hampton (Aston Villa), Ellie Roebuck (Man. City)

Defenders: Millie Bright (Chelsea), Lucy Bronze (Barcelona), Jess Carter (Chelsea), Rachel Daly (Houston Dash), Alex Greenwood (Man. City), Demi Stokes (Man. City), Lotte Wubben-Moy (Arsenal)

Midfielders: Fran Kirby (Chelsea), Jill Scott (free agent), Georgia Stanway (Bayern), Ella Toone (Man. United), Keira Walsh (Man. City), Leah Williamson (Arsenal)

Forwards: Beth England (Chelsea), Lauren Hemp (Man. City), Chloe Kelly (Man. City), Beth Mead (Arsenal), Nikita Parris (Arsenal), Alessia Russo (Man. United), Ellen White (Man. City)

England defender Lucy Bronze recently joined Barcelona Getty Images

Who is England coach?

Sarina Wiegman. After leading the Netherlands to Women's EURO success in 2017 and the World Cup final in 2019, she signed a four-year contract with England in August 2020.

Who is England captain?

Leah Williamson. This tournament will be Williamson's first as England captain. She replaces Steph Houghton, who had been captain for eight years and was not selected for Wiegman's final squad due to a lack of match fitness. Williamson plays her domestic football for Arsenal and has been a lifelong fan of the club.

My favourite Women's EURO memory

Highlights: England 2-6 Germany, Women's EURO 2009 final

England reaching the final against Germany in 2009 is what sparked my interest to start following women's football. Despite the 6-2 loss, I will always remember England's goals from Karen Carney and Kelly Smith. Germany had too much that day and had been the dominant team in Europe, but it was the first glimpse of what was to come from England and it's been a pleasure covering them as a broadcaster ever since.

Did you know?

Jill Scott's love for coffee – something I'd noticed when following England over the years – ended up turning into a business venture for her. She now owns a coffee shop in Manchester and has had some famous visitors courtesy of her football connections, including Kevin De Bruyne and Jamie Redknapp. In fact, she now hosts her own podcast called Jill Scott's Coffee Club!

Get the Women's EURO app