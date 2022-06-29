Women's EURO 2022 inside track: Finland

Team profile

Nickname: Helmarit, derived from the original nickname Helmipöllöt (Tengmalm's Owls)

Women's EURO best: Semi-finals (2005)

Women's EURO 2017: Did not qualify

Why can Finland win Women’s EURO 2022?

Their group is clearly a difficult one and Finland are generally considered as underdogs. However, the nucleus of the team has remained the same for several years, the players know each other extremely well, and they also know exactly what is expected of them on the pitch. Teamwork will be the key to any potential success.

Who is in Finland's final squad?

Goalkeepers: Tinja-Riikka Korpela (Tottenham Hotspur), Katriina Talaslahti (Fleury), Anna Tamminen (Hammarby)

Defenders: Anna Auvinen (Sampdoria), Nora Heroum (Lazio), Tuija Hyyrynen (Juventus), Emma Koivisto (Brighton & Hove Albion), Natalia Kuikka (Portland Thorns), Elli Pikkujämsä (Örebro), Anna Westerlund (Åland United)

Midfielders: Olga Ahtinen (Linköping), Ria Öling (Rosengård), Amanda Rantanen (Örebro), Essi Sainio (HJK), Eveliina Summanen (Tottenham Hotspur)

Forwards: Emmi Alanen (Kristiandstad), Jenny-Julia Danielsson (AIK), Adelina Engman (Hammarby), Sanni Franssi (Real Sociedad), Juliette Kemppi (Kalmar), Heidi Kollanen (Örebro), Jutta Rantala (Vittsjö), Linda Sällström (Vittsjö)

Who is Finland coach?

Finland coach Anna Signeul UEFA via Getty Images

Anna Signeul. Finland boss since 2017, she first worked with a national team as coach of Sweden's youth squads between 1996–2004 – winning the 1999 UEFA Women's Under-18 EURO. With over 40 years' coaching experience, Signeul was also in charge of Scotland from 2005–17.

Who is Finland captain?

Tinja-Riikka Korpela. The experienced 36-year-old goalkeeper has had spells in Norway, Sweden, with Bayern in Germany, and most recently at Everton and current club Tottenham Hotspur in England. She leads by example and has collected more than 100 caps.

My favourite Women's EURO memory

Denmark vs Finland over the years

Finland's Women's Euro 2009 opener against Denmark. A 1-0 win in front of more than 16,000 spectators on home soil at Helsinki Olympic Stadium really took the women's game to a new level in the country. Even the weather was perfect – not always the case in late August in Finland!

Did you know?

Defenders will have a hard time knocking Emmi Alanen off her balance as the attacking midfielder was previously a wrestler of international standard. The 31-year-old hails from the region of Southern Ostrobothnia – a wrestling stronghold in Finland.

