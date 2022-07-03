Women's EURO 2022 inside track: Austria

Team profile

Nickname: Das Frauen-Nationalteam (The Women's National Team)

Women's EURO best: Semi-finals (2017)

Women's EURO 2017: Semi-finals

Why can Austria win Women's EURO 2022?

Austria proved they can spring a surprise at the 2017 edition, where they reached the semi-finals and only failed to beat Denmark on penalties after a goalless 120 minutes. Given the Austrian knack for precision and a youthful squad – the oldest regular starter is 32 – another memorable feat is within reach this year.

Who is in Austria's final squad?

Goalkeepers: Isabella Kresche (St. Pölten), Jasmin Pal (Köln), Manuela Zinsberger (Arsenal)

Defenders: Celina Degen (Köln), Marina Georgieva (Sand), Verena Hanshaw (Eintracht Frankfurt), Katharina Naschenweng (Hoffenheim), Katharina Schiechtl (Werder Bremen), Viktoria Schnaderbeck (Tottenham Hotspur), Carina Wenninger (Roma, loan from Bayern München), Laura Wienroither (Arsenal)

Midfielders: Barbara Dunst (Eintracht Frankfurt), Jasmin Eder (St. Pölten), Laura Feiersinger (Eintracht Frankfurt), Julia Hickelsberger-Fuller (Hoffenheim), Marie-Therese Höbinger (Zürich), Maria Plattner (Turbine Potsdam), Sarah Puntigam (Köln), Sarah Zadrazil (Bayern München)

Forwards: Nicole Billa (Hoffenheim), Stefanie Enzinger (St. Pölten), Lisa Kolb (Freiburg), Lisa Makas (Austria Wien)

Who is Austria coach?

Austria coach Irene Fuhrmann UEFA via Getty Images

Irene Fuhrmann. The 41-year-old was appointed coach in 2020, having stepped up from the assistant role. The former midfielder made 22 appearances for Austria.

Who is Austria captain?

Viktoria Schnaderbeck. First capped at the age of 16 and Austria's skipper since 2013, the midfielder ended last season on loan at Tottenham Hotspur in Europe's strongest women's football league. 'Viki' is not only Austria's best-known female player but also an eloquent expert on the future of her sport. She holds a bachelor's degree in sports management and a master's in business psychology.

My favourite Women's EURO memory

The final tournament in 2017. The stadiums drew big crowds, the standard was high – and a few underdogs caused a stir. Newcomers Austria made it to the last four, where they lost against another surprise package in Denmark. Then, in the final, the Netherlands came out on top to lift the trophy for the first time.

Did you know?

Austria captain Viktoria Schnaderbeck will feel right at home this summer as she has been living in London since 2018, having first joined Arsenal before her loan spell with Tottenham last term. "From my living room I can see Wembley Stadium," she says of the venue for the final on 31 July.

