2022 Under-19 EURO Team of the Tournament

Tuesday 5 July 2022

Winners England provide four of the Under-19 EURO Team of the Tournament from the finals in Slovakia.

England's Carney Chukwuemeka celebrates with the trophy
England's Carney Chukwuemeka celebrates with the trophy UEFA via Sportsfile

Four players from winners England, three each from Israel and France, and one from Italy have been named in the UEFA 2022 Under-19 EURO Team of the Tournament, which was selected by UEFA's technical observer team.

Highlights, report: England crowned champions

Goalkeeper

Matthew Cox (England)

Defenders

Brayann Pereira (France) – right back

Stav Lemkin (Israel) – centre back

Jarell Quansah (England) – centre back

Harvey Vale (England) – left back

Midfielders

Ilay Madmon (Israel) – centre midfield

Carney Chukwuemeka (England) – centre midfield

Attacking midfielders

Loum Tchaouna (France) – right wing

Oscar Gloukh (Israel) – attacking midfielder

Alan Virginius (France) – left wing

Forward

Giuseppe Ambrosino (Italy)

