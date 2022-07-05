Four players from winners England, three each from Israel and France, and one from Italy have been named in the UEFA 2022 Under-19 EURO Team of the Tournament, which was selected by UEFA's technical observer team.

Goalkeeper

Matthew Cox (England)

Defenders

Brayann Pereira (France) – right back

Stav Lemkin (Israel) – centre back

Jarell Quansah (England) – centre back

Harvey Vale (England) – left back

Midfielders

Ilay Madmon (Israel) – centre midfield

Carney Chukwuemeka (England) – centre midfield

Attacking midfielders

Loum Tchaouna (France) – right wing

Oscar Gloukh (Israel) – attacking midfielder

Alan Virginius (France) – left wing

Forward

Giuseppe Ambrosino (Italy)