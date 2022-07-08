UEFA.com works better on other browsers
Scoring at multiple Women's EUROs

Friday 8 July 2022

Birgit Prinz scored in five, 36 have done it in at least two: the lowdown.

Birgit Prinz scored in five final tournaments, Anja Mittag in three, spanning Germany's six titles in a row from 1995 to 2009
Birgit Prinz scored in five final tournaments, Anja Mittag in three, spanning Germany's six titles in a row from 1995 to 2009

Not many footballers have played at two UEFA Women's EUROs; fewer still have scored at more than one of the final tournaments.

We wrestle with the facts and pluck out the vital stats.

Most Women's EURO final tournaments scored in

5 Birgit Prinz (1995, 1997, 2001, 2005, 2009)

Prinz is the joint all-time leading finals scorer with Inka Grings (who got her ten goals over just two tournaments) and won all five editions she played in, scoring in the final itself on four of those years.

Scoring against same team at different Women's EUROs

Lena Videkull, Sweden vs Norway (1987, 1989, 1995)
Maren Meinert, Germany vs Sweden (1995, 2001)
Dagny Mellgren, Norway vs Italy (2001, 2005)
Anja Mittag, Germany vs Norway (2009, 2013)
Heidi Mohr, West Germany vs Norway (1989, 1991)
Heidi Mohr, Germany vs Italy (1991, 1993)
Patrizia Panico, Italy vs Denmark (1997, 2001)
Marinette Pichon, France vs Italy (2001, 2005)
Birgit Prinz, Germany vs England (1995, 2009)
Lotta Schelin, Sweden vs Italy (2013, 2017)
Pia Sundhage, Sweden vs Italy (1984, 1989)
Bettina Wiegmann, Germany vs England (1995, 2001)
Bettina Wiegmann, Germany vs Sweden (1995, 1997)

All five of Videkull's finals goals came against Norway, over the course of three tournaments and eight years.

Longest gap between first and last Women's EURO goals

Watch Prinz stunner for Germany in 2001

14 years 199 days, Birgit Prinz

Prinz was 17 when she scored against England in a two-legged 1995 semi-final on 23 February 1995 and 31 when she struck versus the same nation in the 2009 final (10 September 2009).

Scoring in mutiple Women's EURO finals

Birgit Prinz, Germany (1995, 1997, 2005, 2009)
Inka Grings, Germany (2005, 2009)
Birthe Hegstad, Norway (1991, 1993)
Heidi Mohr, (West) Germany (1989, 1991)

The full breakdown of scorers in more than one Women's EURO

Women's EUROs scored inPlayerTeamYears
5Birgit PrinzGermany1995, 1997, 2001, 2005, 2009
4Carolina MoraceItaly1984, 1987, 1993, 1997
4Heidi MohrWest Germany/Germany1989, 1991, 1993, 1995
3Melania GabbiadiniItaly2005, 2009, 2013
3Helen JohanssonSweden2005, 2009, 2013
3Hanna LjungbergSweden1997, 2001, 2005
3Maren Meinert Germany1993, 1995, 1997
3Anja MittagGermany2005, 2009, 2013
3Patrizia PanicoItaly1997, 2001, 2005
3Merete PedersenNorway1997, 2001, 2005
3Johanna Rasmussen Denmark2005, 2009, 2013
3Lotta SchelinSweden2009, 2013, 2017
3Lena VidekullSweden1987, 1989, 1995
3Elisabetta VignottoItaly1984, 1987, 1989
3Bettina Wiegmann Germany1995, 1997, 2001
2Camille AbilyFrance2009, 2017
2Eniola AlukoEngland2009, 2013
2Kosovare AsllaniSweden2009, 2013
2Toni DugganEngland2013, 2017
2Silvia ForiniItaly1991, 1997
2Inka GringsGermany2005, 2009
2Simone LaudehrGermany2009, 2013
2Eugénie Le SommerFrance2013, 2017
2Dzsenifer MarozsánGermany2013, 2017
2Ilaria MauroItaly2013, 2017
2Linda MedalenNorway1989, 1995
2Dagny Mellgren Norway2001, 2005
2Sandra MinnertGermany1997, 2005
2Stéphanie Mugneret-BéghéFrance2001, 2005
2Louisa Nécib CadamuroFrance2009, 2013
2Silvia NeidWest Germany/Germany1989, 1991
2Laura Österberg KalmariFinland2005, 2009
2Marinette PichonGermany2001, 2005
2Linda SällströmFinland2009, 2022
2Célia ŠašićGermany2009, 2013
2Pia SundhageSweden1984, 1989
2Fara Williams England2005, 2009

