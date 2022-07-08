Scoring at multiple Women's EUROs

Not many footballers have played at two UEFA Women's EUROs; fewer still have scored at more than one of the final tournaments.

We wrestle with the facts and pluck out the vital stats.

Most Women's EURO final tournaments scored in

5 Birgit Prinz (1995, 1997, 2001, 2005, 2009)

Prinz is the joint all-time leading finals scorer with Inka Grings (who got her ten goals over just two tournaments) and won all five editions she played in, scoring in the final itself on four of those years.

Scoring against same team at different Women's EUROs

Lena Videkull, Sweden vs Norway (1987, 1989, 1995)

Maren Meinert, Germany vs Sweden (1995, 2001)

Dagny Mellgren, Norway vs Italy (2001, 2005)

Anja Mittag, Germany vs Norway (2009, 2013)

Heidi Mohr, West Germany vs Norway (1989, 1991)

Heidi Mohr, Germany vs Italy (1991, 1993)

Patrizia Panico, Italy vs Denmark (1997, 2001)

Marinette Pichon, France vs Italy (2001, 2005)

Birgit Prinz, Germany vs England (1995, 2009)

Lotta Schelin, Sweden vs Italy (2013, 2017)

Pia Sundhage, Sweden vs Italy (1984, 1989)

Bettina Wiegmann, Germany vs England (1995, 2001)

Bettina Wiegmann, Germany vs Sweden (1995, 1997)

All five of Videkull's finals goals came against Norway, over the course of three tournaments and eight years.

Longest gap between first and last Women's EURO goals

Watch Prinz stunner for Germany in 2001

14 years 199 days, Birgit Prinz

Prinz was 17 when she scored against England in a two-legged 1995 semi-final on 23 February 1995 and 31 when she struck versus the same nation in the 2009 final (10 September 2009).

Scoring in mutiple Women's EURO finals

Birgit Prinz, Germany (1995, 1997, 2005, 2009)

Inka Grings, Germany (2005, 2009)

Birthe Hegstad, Norway (1991, 1993)

Heidi Mohr, (West) Germany (1989, 1991)

