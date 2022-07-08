Scoring at multiple Women's EUROs
Friday 8 July 2022
Birgit Prinz scored in five, 36 have done it in at least two: the lowdown.
Not many footballers have played at two UEFA Women's EUROs; fewer still have scored at more than one of the final tournaments.
We wrestle with the facts and pluck out the vital stats.
Most Women's EURO final tournaments scored in
5 Birgit Prinz (1995, 1997, 2001, 2005, 2009)
Prinz is the joint all-time leading finals scorer with Inka Grings (who got her ten goals over just two tournaments) and won all five editions she played in, scoring in the final itself on four of those years.
Scoring against same team at different Women's EUROs
Lena Videkull, Sweden vs Norway (1987, 1989, 1995)
Maren Meinert, Germany vs Sweden (1995, 2001)
Dagny Mellgren, Norway vs Italy (2001, 2005)
Anja Mittag, Germany vs Norway (2009, 2013)
Heidi Mohr, West Germany vs Norway (1989, 1991)
Heidi Mohr, Germany vs Italy (1991, 1993)
Patrizia Panico, Italy vs Denmark (1997, 2001)
Marinette Pichon, France vs Italy (2001, 2005)
Birgit Prinz, Germany vs England (1995, 2009)
Lotta Schelin, Sweden vs Italy (2013, 2017)
Pia Sundhage, Sweden vs Italy (1984, 1989)
Bettina Wiegmann, Germany vs England (1995, 2001)
Bettina Wiegmann, Germany vs Sweden (1995, 1997)
All five of Videkull's finals goals came against Norway, over the course of three tournaments and eight years.
Longest gap between first and last Women's EURO goals
14 years 199 days, Birgit Prinz
Prinz was 17 when she scored against England in a two-legged 1995 semi-final on 23 February 1995 and 31 when she struck versus the same nation in the 2009 final (10 September 2009).
Scoring in mutiple Women's EURO finals
Birgit Prinz, Germany (1995, 1997, 2005, 2009)
Inka Grings, Germany (2005, 2009)
Birthe Hegstad, Norway (1991, 1993)
Heidi Mohr, (West) Germany (1989, 1991)
|Women's EUROs scored in
|Player
|Team
|Years
|5
|Birgit Prinz
|Germany
|1995, 1997, 2001, 2005, 2009
|4
|Carolina Morace
|Italy
|1984, 1987, 1993, 1997
|4
|Heidi Mohr
|West Germany/Germany
|1989, 1991, 1993, 1995
|3
|Melania Gabbiadini
|Italy
|2005, 2009, 2013
|3
|Helen Johansson
|Sweden
|2005, 2009, 2013
|3
|Hanna Ljungberg
|Sweden
|1997, 2001, 2005
|3
|Maren Meinert
|Germany
|1993, 1995, 1997
|3
|Anja Mittag
|Germany
|2005, 2009, 2013
|3
|Patrizia Panico
|Italy
|1997, 2001, 2005
|3
|Merete Pedersen
|Norway
|1997, 2001, 2005
|3
|Johanna Rasmussen
|Denmark
|2005, 2009, 2013
|3
|Lotta Schelin
|Sweden
|2009, 2013, 2017
|3
|Lena Videkull
|Sweden
|1987, 1989, 1995
|3
|Elisabetta Vignotto
|Italy
|1984, 1987, 1989
|3
|Bettina Wiegmann
|Germany
|1995, 1997, 2001
|2
|Camille Abily
|France
|2009, 2017
|2
|Eniola Aluko
|England
|2009, 2013
|2
|Kosovare Asllani
|Sweden
|2009, 2013
|2
|Toni Duggan
|England
|2013, 2017
|2
|Silvia Forini
|Italy
|1991, 1997
|2
|Inka Grings
|Germany
|2005, 2009
|2
|Simone Laudehr
|Germany
|2009, 2013
|2
|Eugénie Le Sommer
|France
|2013, 2017
|2
|Dzsenifer Marozsán
|Germany
|2013, 2017
|2
|Ilaria Mauro
|Italy
|2013, 2017
|2
|Linda Medalen
|Norway
|1989, 1995
|2
|Dagny Mellgren
|Norway
|2001, 2005
|2
|Sandra Minnert
|Germany
|1997, 2005
|2
|Stéphanie Mugneret-Béghé
|France
|2001, 2005
|2
|Louisa Nécib Cadamuro
|France
|2009, 2013
|2
|Silvia Neid
|West Germany/Germany
|1989, 1991
|2
|Laura Österberg Kalmari
|Finland
|2005, 2009
|2
|Marinette Pichon
|Germany
|2001, 2005
|2
|Linda Sällström
|Finland
|2009, 2022
|2
|Célia Šašić
|Germany
|2009, 2013
|2
|Pia Sundhage
|Sweden
|1984, 1989
|2
|Fara Williams
|England
|2005, 2009